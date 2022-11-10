ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enid, OK

Ponca City News

Local business owners restore historic stone barn

Body Ponca City prides itself on a long and storied history, but the eternal march forward of time can ravage even the most solid of structures. Such was the fate of the Four Arches Stone Barn located at 2101 Lake Road, that is, until Russ and Tracy Didlake with Keller Williams Select stepped in.
PONCA CITY, OK
Limitless Production Group LLC

Three dead following boating accident in Oklahoma

GUTHRIE, OKLAHOMA - Fire Chief Eric Harlow of the Gutherie Fire and EMS is reporting a deadly boating accident that occurred this afternoon at the Gutherie Country Club Lake located east of I-35 on State Highway 105. Guthrie, Oklahoma is located about 30 miles north of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The accident resulted in the tragic death of three young men.
GUTHRIE, OK
CBS News

Divers using sonar recover 3 bodies after airboat flips on Oklahoma lake

Divers have recovered the bodies of three people missing in an Oklahoma lake since their airboat flipped Tuesday afternoon, officials said. The boat overturned on Country Club Lake in Guthrie, about 50 miles north of Oklahoma City, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Patrol divers using sonar searched the murky waters until all three were recovered Tuesday night. No identities have been released.
GUTHRIE, OK
107.3 PopCrush

This Oklahoma Town has the Largest Christmas Tree in the Nation

The largest fresh-cut Christmas tree in the Nation returns to Enid, Oklahoma this holiday season. Make plans now to attend The One, a special holiday happening that will feature concerts, arts and crafts, bands, plays, church services, show choirs, live performances of all kinds, and the largest Christmas tree in the U.S. So just how big is it? It stands at a towering 140 feet tall making it by far the tallest one around.
ENID, OK
okcfox.com

Police searching for burglary suspect in Enid

ENID (KOKH) - Police are searching for a man in connection to a burglary in Enid last week. Reports say the man was captured on video surveillance attempting to break into a residence in the 500 block of North Gore. If you recognize this man, contact Enid Police at (580)...
ENID, OK
okcfox.com

Enid police warning of phone scammer posing as police officer

ENID, Okla. (KOKH) — Enid police are warning residents of a scammer posing as a member of the Enid Police Department. According to police, an Enid resident was contacted on Monday by a phone scammer in regards to a purchase made on their Amazon account. During the conversation, the scammer threatened to bring in the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) if the resident didn't remove a large sum of money from their bank account and take it to Walmart, where it would be transferred to the scammer.
ENID, OK
kaynewscow.com

Jail bookings Oct. 27-Nov. 4

The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Oct. 27-Nov. 4 include:. Gerita Faye Amador, 50, Ponca City, possession of CDS and paraphernalia. Jonathon Basler, 37, domestic assault and battery by strangulation. William Joe Bookout, 32, Ponca City, public intoxication. Caleb...
KAY COUNTY, OK
1600kush.com

Stillwater teens get 5 years in Juvenile Detention for armed robbery

(Stillwater, Okla.) — Two 16-year-old boys, who pleaded guilty as youthful offenders to robbing a female clerk at gunpoint at 4 am on June 16 at a Stillwater convenience store while they were reportedly wearing masks, were each sentenced to five years in the custody of the Office of Juvenile Affairs by Associate District Judge Stephen Kistler last week.
STILLWATER, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

Woman sentenced to 17 years in inmate murder

EL RENO – An Oklahoma City woman has been sentenced to 17 years in state prison for causing the drug overdose death of a fellow Canadian County inmate. Cydnei Tysha Mitchell, 31, was convicted in Canadian County District Court of felony first-degree murder and bringing contraband into jail. She pleaded no contest at an Oct. 28 court hearing, where she appeared with attorney Jason Spanich.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
1600kush.com

Stillwater man gets 23-year prison term for fatal stabbing of wife

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Stillwater man, who admitted fatally stabbing his wife on the night she was working as a prostitute in Stillwater, has been sentenced to 23 years in prison for second-degree murder, followed by 17 years of probation, as part of a plea agreement with the prosecution that was approved in court last week.
STILLWATER, OK
1600kush.com

Perkins couple admit abusing adopted boys

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Perkins couple, who were foster parents, have been placed on seven years’ probation each for abusing two boys, ages 4 and 5, three months after they adopted them. Brittany Luv Edwards, 31, admitted choking the boys and hitting or failing to protect them from...
PERKINS, OK
kaynewscow.com

Marriages and Divorces Oct. 24-Nov. 11

NEWKIRK — Those who have filed for marriage or divorce in Kay County District Court Oct. 24-Nov. 11. Chad Wayne Shaffer and Brittney Michelle CarsonSkyler Hawk Rhynard and Abigaile Zaine Freeman. David Matthew Arnold and Phyllis Lue Williams. Shane Davis Hogan and Shannon Nicole Fahs. Stephen Craig Hamel and...
NEWKIRK, OK

