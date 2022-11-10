Read full article on original website
Logan Co. bridge damaged with massive holes, no signs warning drivers
Road damage is nothing new to southern Logan County residents, but the major concern now is a bridge on Triplett Road that has massive holes and ruts throughout with no warning signs posted before it.
Standstill traffic southbound on I-35
Due to an accident, I-35 southbound, north of Edmond, is at a standstill.
Ponca City News
Local business owners restore historic stone barn
Body Ponca City prides itself on a long and storied history, but the eternal march forward of time can ravage even the most solid of structures. Such was the fate of the Four Arches Stone Barn located at 2101 Lake Road, that is, until Russ and Tracy Didlake with Keller Williams Select stepped in.
Three dead following boating accident in Oklahoma
GUTHRIE, OKLAHOMA - Fire Chief Eric Harlow of the Gutherie Fire and EMS is reporting a deadly boating accident that occurred this afternoon at the Gutherie Country Club Lake located east of I-35 on State Highway 105. Guthrie, Oklahoma is located about 30 miles north of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The accident resulted in the tragic death of three young men.
Three bodies pulled from lake in Guthrie, Oklahoma after freak airboat accident as harrowing details about crash emerge
THREE bodies were pulled from a lake following a freak airboat accident as harrowing new details came to light, reports say. Divers discovered the remains of three men from the water earlier this week just hours after the airboat they were on flipped over during a crash that proved to be deadly.
Divers using sonar recover 3 bodies after airboat flips on Oklahoma lake
Divers have recovered the bodies of three people missing in an Oklahoma lake since their airboat flipped Tuesday afternoon, officials said. The boat overturned on Country Club Lake in Guthrie, about 50 miles north of Oklahoma City, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Patrol divers using sonar searched the murky waters until all three were recovered Tuesday night. No identities have been released.
Guthrie community comes together to remember 3 boating victims
The Guthrie community is still coming to grips with the tragic drowning of three men in a boating accident, holding a memorial for them Wednesday evening.
This Oklahoma Town has the Largest Christmas Tree in the Nation
The largest fresh-cut Christmas tree in the Nation returns to Enid, Oklahoma this holiday season. Make plans now to attend The One, a special holiday happening that will feature concerts, arts and crafts, bands, plays, church services, show choirs, live performances of all kinds, and the largest Christmas tree in the U.S. So just how big is it? It stands at a towering 140 feet tall making it by far the tallest one around.
1600kush.com
Perkins mother ordered tried on manslaughter charge in child’s death in SH 33 crash
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Perkins mother who was driving a van carrying four children when it crashed on Highway 33 — causing the death of her 9-year-old stepson — was ordered to stand trial on a first-degree manslaughter charge at the close of a preliminary hearing last week.
okcfox.com
Police searching for burglary suspect in Enid
ENID (KOKH) - Police are searching for a man in connection to a burglary in Enid last week. Reports say the man was captured on video surveillance attempting to break into a residence in the 500 block of North Gore. If you recognize this man, contact Enid Police at (580)...
okcfox.com
Enid police warning of phone scammer posing as police officer
ENID, Okla. (KOKH) — Enid police are warning residents of a scammer posing as a member of the Enid Police Department. According to police, an Enid resident was contacted on Monday by a phone scammer in regards to a purchase made on their Amazon account. During the conversation, the scammer threatened to bring in the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) if the resident didn't remove a large sum of money from their bank account and take it to Walmart, where it would be transferred to the scammer.
kaynewscow.com
Jail bookings Oct. 27-Nov. 4
The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Oct. 27-Nov. 4 include:. Gerita Faye Amador, 50, Ponca City, possession of CDS and paraphernalia. Jonathon Basler, 37, domestic assault and battery by strangulation. William Joe Bookout, 32, Ponca City, public intoxication. Caleb...
1600kush.com
Stillwater teens get 5 years in Juvenile Detention for armed robbery
(Stillwater, Okla.) — Two 16-year-old boys, who pleaded guilty as youthful offenders to robbing a female clerk at gunpoint at 4 am on June 16 at a Stillwater convenience store while they were reportedly wearing masks, were each sentenced to five years in the custody of the Office of Juvenile Affairs by Associate District Judge Stephen Kistler last week.
yukonprogressnews.com
Woman sentenced to 17 years in inmate murder
EL RENO – An Oklahoma City woman has been sentenced to 17 years in state prison for causing the drug overdose death of a fellow Canadian County inmate. Cydnei Tysha Mitchell, 31, was convicted in Canadian County District Court of felony first-degree murder and bringing contraband into jail. She pleaded no contest at an Oct. 28 court hearing, where she appeared with attorney Jason Spanich.
1600kush.com
Stillwater man gets 23-year prison term for fatal stabbing of wife
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Stillwater man, who admitted fatally stabbing his wife on the night she was working as a prostitute in Stillwater, has been sentenced to 23 years in prison for second-degree murder, followed by 17 years of probation, as part of a plea agreement with the prosecution that was approved in court last week.
1600kush.com
Perkins couple admit abusing adopted boys
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Perkins couple, who were foster parents, have been placed on seven years’ probation each for abusing two boys, ages 4 and 5, three months after they adopted them. Brittany Luv Edwards, 31, admitted choking the boys and hitting or failing to protect them from...
kaynewscow.com
Marriages and Divorces Oct. 24-Nov. 11
NEWKIRK — Those who have filed for marriage or divorce in Kay County District Court Oct. 24-Nov. 11. Chad Wayne Shaffer and Brittney Michelle CarsonSkyler Hawk Rhynard and Abigaile Zaine Freeman. David Matthew Arnold and Phyllis Lue Williams. Shane Davis Hogan and Shannon Nicole Fahs. Stephen Craig Hamel and...
Former Oklahoma police chief pleads guilty to federal charge
A Canadian County man and former police chief has pleaded guilty to illegally receiving a weapon while under indictment.
Kickoff time, TV details announced for Bedlam football next Saturday in Norman
The kickoff time and TV network details for Oklahoma State football's upcoming Big 12 Bedlam rivalry game against Oklahoma have been announced. The Cowboys (7-3, 4-3 Big 12) and Sooners (5-5, 2-5 Big 12) will start at 6:30 p.m. CT inside Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman next Saturday. The game will air on ABC.
Former OK correctional officer pleads guilty to accepting bribes
A former correctional officer at a federal prison has pleaded guilty to accepting bribes at her job.
