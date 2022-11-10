ENID, Okla. (KOKH) — Enid police are warning residents of a scammer posing as a member of the Enid Police Department. According to police, an Enid resident was contacted on Monday by a phone scammer in regards to a purchase made on their Amazon account. During the conversation, the scammer threatened to bring in the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) if the resident didn't remove a large sum of money from their bank account and take it to Walmart, where it would be transferred to the scammer.

