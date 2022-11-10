Read full article on original website
CryptoCom Accidentally Sends $400 Million Worth of ETH To Gate, Funds Recovered Later
In what seems to be a repeated mistake, CryptoCom has once again sent money accidentally, only to recover it later. FTX’s collapse stirred the cryptocurrency market in a way that not many expected, but there’s some silver lining, however tiny it may seem. For once, most of the...
Bankrupt Crypto Lender Celsius Seeks Extension of Exclusivity Period
The insolvent crypto lender has filed a motion seeking the court’s approval to extend the submission of its restructuring plan. About four months after commencing voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings, crypto lender Celsius Network is yet to execute the much-talked-about restructuring plan. The troubled lender has now filed a...
Bitcoin Skyrockets by Almost $1,000 as Binance’s CZ Announces Industry Recovery Fund
Bitcoin’s price skyrocketed on the news that Binance will be forming an industry recovery fund following the FTX fallout. The primary cryptocurrency, as well as the entire cryptocurrency market, experienced a sudden surge associated with the latest tweets by the CEO of the world’s largest exchange, Binance. CZ...
Sequoia Says Investment in FTX Does Not Negatively Impact its Fund
The company said its total exposure to FTX was a small portion of its entire portfolio. Major venture capital firm Sequoia Capital has written down the value of its investment in the beleaguered crypto exchange FTX, to zero. Notably, the company was part of the investors who participated in FTX’s...
FTX Collapse Triggers Over 80K Bitcoin Outflow From Exchanges
The liquidity crunch has left many users offloading their tokens over concerns of a deeper plunge while others resorted to moving their funds off exchanges. FTX’s collapse has significantly dented the confidence of investors in centralized crypto exchanges. Amidst the subsequent financial turmoil and reports about the troubled crypto exchange tapping customer funds to fund risky bets, the golden rule of crypto – “not your keys, not your coins” has taken a center stage in popular discourse once again.
Bitcoin Plunges Toward $16K on More FTX Bad News (Market Watch)
Crypto markets shed another $30 billion following the news of FTX’s bankruptcy and, subsequently, the reported hack. The past couple of days have been a complete rollercoaster in the cryptocurrency field, and there are no signs of slowing down. Just yesterday, FTX officially filed for voluntary Chapter 11 Bankruptcy...
Gate.io Delivers Keynote on its Ecosystem at TOKEN2049 in London
[PR – Majuro, Marshall Islands, 11th November, 2022, Chainwire]. Crypto exchange Gate.io attended TOKEN2049 in London from November 9-10, delivering a keynote to attendees and engaging with partners and industry executives. The event is one of Europe’s most influential crypto events of 2022 and brought together influential leaders and industry experts from around the world.
Bitcoin Lightning Is Now Available on 1xBit
The Bitcoin Lightning Network is now a reality 1xBit, the crypto sportsbook. Just like its name, it promises to change how Bitcoin transactions work and offer an alternative pathway to betting and crypto transactions. Here is everything you need to know about the Lightning Bitcoin Network. Origins of the Bitcoin...
Bitcoin Will Be The Winner: Michael Saylor on the FTX Collapse
Michael Saylor thinks the FTX fiasco could accelerate the enforcement of appropriate crypto rules. The prominent bitcoin bull – Michael Saylor – opined that the FTX crisis will have certain benefits on bitcoin. In his view, the turbulence will eliminate thousands of useless digital assets while the primary...
Transak Launches Crypto-to-Fiat Off-Ramp for Over 40 Crypto Assets
The events of recent days have highlighted the importance of functioning and reliable on- and off-ramps. Transak, a leading Web3 onboarding infrastructure provider, is taking a step in this direction, announcing the launch of its crypto-to-fiat off-ramping service. Let’s unpack. What is Transak?. Transak is a leading Web3 onboarding...
FTX and Alameda File for Bankruptcy, SBF Resigns as CEO
FTX, Alameda Research, and 130 affiliated companies filed for voluntary Chapter 11 proceedings in the US. SBF resigned as CEO. FTX has filed for Chapter 11 Proceedings in the United States. This follows the fiasco over the past couple of days where the company failed to honor its customer’s withdrawal requests.
Web3 Gaming Company Kryptomon Partners with Unstoppable Domains
[PR – Leeuwarden, Netherlands, 11th November, 2022, Chainwire]. The web3 gaming company Kryptomon which develops the living-NFT-powered metaverse game combining Play-and-Earn gaming mechanics, announced today its partnership with Unstoppable Domains, the leading provider of Web3 domains. The partnership features an exclusive collaboration between the two brands that will grant...
Solana Crashes 12% Overnight as Crypto Markets Bleed Out (Market Watch)
Solana crashed by around 12% in the past 24 hours as the market continues bleeding out following the FTX fallout. The cryptocurrency market continues to bleed out and in the past 24 hours, its total capitalization shed another $20 billion. The majority of coins are well in the red and...
Over $400 Million Drained From FTX Account Hours After Declaring Bankruptcy
FTX might have suffered a hack for over $400 million hours after declaring bankruptcy. The problems with FTX don’t seem to stop. After failing to honor customer withdrawals, revealing a multi-billion hole in its balance sheet, and ultimately declaring bankruptcy, the exchange is suffering another major exploit. Millions of...
