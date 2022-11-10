Read full article on original website
Taylor Rene Parker: sentenced to death for murdering friend and stealing unborn baby in 2020Lavinia ThompsonNew Boston, TX
Death Sentence for Texas Woman Who Killed Pregnant Friend and Cut Unborn Baby From WombMark Randall HavensNew Boston, TX
Texas Abandoned Hotel: The McCartney HotelNick Summers - ExplorerTexarkana, TX
Richardson ISD Teacher Arrested for Inappropriate Relationship with MinorLarry LeaseTexarkana, TX
Clay Shoot Benefits Caddo Area Council This Saturday, November 12
Texarkana-area Scouts are holding a Sporting Clays Shoot this Saturday at Rocky Creek Outdoors, there's still time to get signed up or even volunteer to help. Strap on the ear and eye protection and get ready for some fun busting clays while raising money for local Scouting programs through the Caddo Area Council.
Veterans Day Parade And Downtown Live Going On This Weekend In Texarkana
Veteran's Day parade and great art events including Downtown Live are some of the great things you can do this weekend in Texarkana. 1. This Veterans Day is full of stuff to do and great Veterans specials you can take advantage of. And of course, thank you to all of our veterans for your service.
38th Annual Main Street Texarkana Christmas Parade Dec. 5
Christmas time is coming to Texarkana! The 38th Annual Main Street Christmas Parade is scheduled for Monday, December 5, at 7 pm in historic downtown Texarkana. This year's theme is All Aboard the T-Town Express Train, a celebration of trains. There will be dozens of lighted floats, marching bands, and entertainment lining the streets for one joyous holiday celebration.
Check Out The Free Zumba Class Saturday In Texarkana
The Texarkana Parks and Recreation Department will have a free Zumba class on Saturday at Spring Lake Park in Texarkana. The "Zoomba In The Park" will be on Saturday from noon until 1 pm at Spring Lake Park 4303 North Park Road in Texarkana Texas. What exactly is Zoomba? This...
Creed Fisher Brings His Hilarious ‘Burrito Song’ To Texarkana
Take a trip back in time with the band from the "Pines Country Club" at Whiskey River Country in Texarkana. I have included some youtube videos so you can see what these bands look like and how they sound. Let's see who is playing in Texarkana this weekend. Whiskey River...
Stop by One of These Blood Drives in Texarkana & Surrounding Areas in November
Did you know that one donation of blood can actually help up to three people? You can make a difference and it takes very little time to donate. During the Holiday season donations drop off but the need is still there. Please stop by one of these Life Share blood drives this month.
1.9 Carat Diamond Found At Crater of Diamonds State Park, Arkansas
Let's say you're from Minnesota and you're headed down to Arkansas for vacation, among all the amazing things there are to do in the great state of Arkansas is an opportunity to dig for diamonds at Crater of Diamonds State Park in Murfreesboro. Now, imagine if you paid for your whole vacation with just a little digging and a little luck.
Three Chicks ‘Fall Festival On The Farm’ November 5 in Texarkana
Enjoy a day of family fun on the farm this Saturday at Three Chicks Feed, Seed and Cafe. For their Fall Festival. The kids will have a blast with fun activities like pony rides, haystack treasure hunts, a bounce house and more!. Petting Zoo and More. Here is your perfect...
Big Car Shows and A Fall Festival Are Things You Can Do This Weekend In Texarkana
Big car shows and a Fall Festival are just some of the awesome things you can do in Texarkana this weekend. 1. Fall Festival with a pumpkin patch, petting zoo, and more. This great event is happening on Saturday at Three Chicks Feed and Seed in Texarkana Arkansas. There will be a pancake breakfast as well.
You Can Be A Hero And Donate Blood Friday in Texarkana
The Nash Elementary School will be holding a blood drive on Friday at the school in Nash Texas. The 'Blood Center Buddy' Nash Elementary be a hero blood drive will be on Friday, November 4th from 1:30 pm until 6:30 pm at the Nash Elementary School located at 100 Burton Street in Nash Texas.
Enjoy The Fall Weather With A Bike Tour in Downtown Texarkana
With the weather feeling more like fall every day why don't you take a 'Fall 'Bike Tour' in downtown Texarkana?. These downtown bike tours are going on now through early next month. This is what the Texarkana Parks and Recreation Department had to say about these unique tours:. The Tours...
MobilePack #4 An Amazing Success Packing Over 109K Meals
Another MobilPack has come and gone, I can't tell you how good it makes me feel to be a small part of it and to know we're actually helping children get the vital nutrition they need, not just to survive but to thrive. I'll give you the final numbers in...
‘Local Bands, Local Brews, Local Bites’ Thursday In Texarkana
"Local Bands, Local Brews, Local Bites" is an event that celebrates our downtown and everything it has to offer. On Thursday you can experience the local brews, the local bites, and a great local band. The event begins at 7 pm and is a two-hour event that will go on until 9 pm in front of Hopkin's Icehouse in the Texarkana entertainment district.
Check Out The Ark-La-Tex ‘Veterans Day’ Restaurant Deals
Veterans Day is Friday, November 11, it is always November 11 no matter what day it falls during the week. Veterans Day is a day set aside to remember and recognize veterans who have served or who are currently serving to protect our freedoms. American Legion Auxiliary (ALA) units will...
Miljenko Matijevic Of Steelheart Highlights The Texarkana Gig Guide
"Kemosabe" and "The Dusty Rose Band" Highlight your first weekend of November live music in Texarkana. I have included some youtube videos so you can see what these bands look like and how they sound. Let's see who is playing in Texarkana this weekend. Twisted Fork in Texarkana will feature...
KCS Holiday Express is Back on Track and Headed to Texarkana
All Aboard! Get ready the KCS Kansas City Southern Holiday Express train is headed to Texarkana this year in December. It's been a couple of years since the KCS Holiday Express made a stop in Texarkana. The 2020 pandemic pretty much derailed the popular train but the six-car lighted holiday train with festive displays is back up and running across parts of the country and arrives in Texarkana on Monday, December 5 from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm at Tiger Stadium at Grim Park, 1601-1699 West 12th St. Shuttle service provided from the stadium to train.
Taste of Texarkana Is Back Baby… And It Was Greatness
Tuesday night Texarkana got back together once again to raise money for Harvest Regional Food Bank in a little event called Taste of Texarkana, and it was fantastic. Lisa and I got there early to work the Townsquare Media booth and our poor broken down old prize wheel which is desperately crying out to be retired. Seriously... But I digress. Other than our promotional equipment malfunctions the night appeared to me to be a complete success.
Elks Lodge #2771 Car & Motorcycle Show and Poker Run Is Saturday
Texarkana Texas Elks Lodge #2771 on New Boston Rd is hosting a car and motorcycle show, and a poker run this Saturday, November 5. Car and Motorcycle Registration starts at 8:30 AM through 9:45 AM, the show starts at 10 AM. Judging will begin at noon with winners in each category announced at 1 PM.
New Boston Texas Tornado Damage From Storms in East Texas Friday Night
According to KSLA News, the National Weather Service has now confirmed there were six tornados in East Texas and at least 1 in Oklahoma. The towns that showed quite a bit of damage include Sulpher Springs, Hughes Springs, Paris, Clarksville, New Boston and Idabel Oklahoma. Dozen of people were injured and there were unfortunately three deaths reported.
What New Yummy Restaurant Does Texarkana Really Need?
Now that we have a new Panda Express that is open in Texarkana we asked you the listener what is the next restaurant that Texarkana needs. And as we all know the best way to get someone's opinion is to go on social media and ask away, so we put this honor Facebook page on Wednesday and the responses were pretty cool.
