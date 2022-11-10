All Aboard! Get ready the KCS Kansas City Southern Holiday Express train is headed to Texarkana this year in December. It's been a couple of years since the KCS Holiday Express made a stop in Texarkana. The 2020 pandemic pretty much derailed the popular train but the six-car lighted holiday train with festive displays is back up and running across parts of the country and arrives in Texarkana on Monday, December 5 from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm at Tiger Stadium at Grim Park, 1601-1699 West 12th St. Shuttle service provided from the stadium to train.

TEXARKANA, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO