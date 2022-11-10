ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashdown, AR

38th Annual Main Street Texarkana Christmas Parade Dec. 5

Christmas time is coming to Texarkana! The 38th Annual Main Street Christmas Parade is scheduled for Monday, December 5, at 7 pm in historic downtown Texarkana. This year's theme is All Aboard the T-Town Express Train, a celebration of trains. There will be dozens of lighted floats, marching bands, and entertainment lining the streets for one joyous holiday celebration.
TEXARKANA, TX
Check Out The Free Zumba Class Saturday In Texarkana

The Texarkana Parks and Recreation Department will have a free Zumba class on Saturday at Spring Lake Park in Texarkana. The "Zoomba In The Park" will be on Saturday from noon until 1 pm at Spring Lake Park 4303 North Park Road in Texarkana Texas. What exactly is Zoomba? This...
TEXARKANA, TX
1.9 Carat Diamond Found At Crater of Diamonds State Park, Arkansas

Let's say you're from Minnesota and you're headed down to Arkansas for vacation, among all the amazing things there are to do in the great state of Arkansas is an opportunity to dig for diamonds at Crater of Diamonds State Park in Murfreesboro. Now, imagine if you paid for your whole vacation with just a little digging and a little luck.
MURFREESBORO, AR
You Can Be A Hero And Donate Blood Friday in Texarkana

The Nash Elementary School will be holding a blood drive on Friday at the school in Nash Texas. The 'Blood Center Buddy' Nash Elementary be a hero blood drive will be on Friday, November 4th from 1:30 pm until 6:30 pm at the Nash Elementary School located at 100 Burton Street in Nash Texas.
NASH, TX
‘Local Bands, Local Brews, Local Bites’ Thursday In Texarkana

"Local Bands, Local Brews, Local Bites" is an event that celebrates our downtown and everything it has to offer. On Thursday you can experience the local brews, the local bites, and a great local band. The event begins at 7 pm and is a two-hour event that will go on until 9 pm in front of Hopkin's Icehouse in the Texarkana entertainment district.
TEXARKANA, AR
KCS Holiday Express is Back on Track and Headed to Texarkana

All Aboard! Get ready the KCS Kansas City Southern Holiday Express train is headed to Texarkana this year in December. It's been a couple of years since the KCS Holiday Express made a stop in Texarkana. The 2020 pandemic pretty much derailed the popular train but the six-car lighted holiday train with festive displays is back up and running across parts of the country and arrives in Texarkana on Monday, December 5 from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm at Tiger Stadium at Grim Park, 1601-1699 West 12th St. Shuttle service provided from the stadium to train.
TEXARKANA, TX
Taste of Texarkana Is Back Baby… And It Was Greatness

Tuesday night Texarkana got back together once again to raise money for Harvest Regional Food Bank in a little event called Taste of Texarkana, and it was fantastic. Lisa and I got there early to work the Townsquare Media booth and our poor broken down old prize wheel which is desperately crying out to be retired. Seriously... But I digress. Other than our promotional equipment malfunctions the night appeared to me to be a complete success.
TEXARKANA, AR
What New Yummy Restaurant Does Texarkana Really Need?

Now that we have a new Panda Express that is open in Texarkana we asked you the listener what is the next restaurant that Texarkana needs. And as we all know the best way to get someone's opinion is to go on social media and ask away, so we put this honor Facebook page on Wednesday and the responses were pretty cool.
TEXARKANA, AR
