TUSA Announces Partnership with Osprey

Tabata USA, Inc. (TUSA) is proud to announce its partnership with world renowned outdoor backpack, luggage and travel packs brand, Osprey. As the official distributor for the United States, TUSA will carry and distribute gear bags and backpacks to the diving industry across the nation. Osprey Packs Inc., commonly known...
