Read full article on original website
Related
divenewswire.com
TUSA Announces Partnership with Osprey
Tabata USA, Inc. (TUSA) is proud to announce its partnership with world renowned outdoor backpack, luggage and travel packs brand, Osprey. As the official distributor for the United States, TUSA will carry and distribute gear bags and backpacks to the diving industry across the nation. Osprey Packs Inc., commonly known...
divenewswire.com
Barefoot Cay Roatan Attends First DEMA Show; Announces Tati Pereira As New Dive Center Manager
Barefoot Cay Resort on Roatan’s majestic south shore, recently participated in the international DEMA Trade Show in Orlando, Florida. The Show provided key resort representatives the platform to speak directly to the dive industry trade about the resort’s many unique qualities, features and scuba diving opportunities. “Tati is...
divenewswire.com
AB Dive – Offering Exclusive Dive and Drive Packages for Divers Coming to Bonaire
Imagine…, rent a pick-up truck at AB Car Rental, get all the air you need at AB Dive, drive along the coast of Bonaire, park your truck at one of the 50+ designated dive sites, gear up and walk into the Caribbean Sea. Bonaire is a Caribbean island north...
Comments / 0