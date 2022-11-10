Read full article on original website
The Six, Now Seven Women On Texas Death Row
On November 9, 2022, a jury in a Bowie county courthouse took just one hour to sentence a 29-year-old woman to death. With the jury's decision, Taylor Rene Parker became the seventh woman on Texas' Death Row. She would be the first female to be handed the death penalty since Kimberly Cargill in June 2012.
Shaq’s Big Chicken Restaurant To Open First Texas Location, But Where?
Texas, prepare yourself. Shaquille O'Neal's Big Chicken restaurant is set to open its first franchise location in the state by the end of 2022 or early 2023. Texans will soon be munching sandwiches, dipping tenders, and sipping shakes at one of Shaq's new dining establishments. The NBA Hall of Famer plans to populate the Lone Star State with around 50 locations.
Old West Legends That Were Real Oklahoma Outlaws
Every time I take a vacation away from Oklahoma, it never ceases to amaze me how little people know about this state. I hopped in a cab in Waikiki when I was in Hawaii about a decade ago. The cabbie said "Where are you from?" I told him and the only topic of conversation he could muster was "So that Murrah bombing was pretty bad, huh?" but that's not even a dip in the ocean of weird Oklahoma-based conversations.
30+ Photos of The Most Expensive House Currently For Sale in Texas
Living in the lap of luxury isn't something that is exclusive to states like California and New York. There are some stunning and very pricy mansions here in Texas that will absolutely blow your mind. For example, this is currently the most expensive home for sale in Texas. Keep scrolling to see inside and learn a bit more about the property.
Photos and Video Footage of the November 4 Texas Tornado Outbreak
Y’all stay safe out there. The thing about this time of the year is that even though severe weather isn’t nearly as frequent as it is in the spring, when we do have storms, they pack one hell of a punch. And last Friday (November 4) was the perfect example of the wrath of Mother Nature this time of year.
‘Inferno Coming': Metallica Release Live Video of ‘Blitzkrieg’ in Florida
The celebration of Jonny and Marsha Zazula continues as Metallica unveil another pro-shot video from their recent tribute show in Florida. First, they shared "Phantom Lord," and now fans get to experience Metallica's pummeling performance of "Blitzkrieg." Check it out in the player below. Watch Metallica Perform "Blitzkrieg" Live in...
Kid Rock Says ‘Oprah Is a Fraud’ Over Not Endorsing Dr. Oz
Kid Rock is calling Oprah Winfrey a "fraud" over her endorsement of Democratic Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman instead of Republican opponent Dr. Mehmet Oz. Kid Rock tweeted this blast on Saturday morning (Nov. 5) as the midterm elections are right around the corner (Nov. 8.) Rock takes aim at...
