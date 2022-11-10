Read full article on original website
Tom Brady Spotted in Public for First Time Since Divorce From Gisele Bündchen
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen finally addressed the rumors and speculation. After months of whispers… The post Tom Brady Spotted in Public for First Time Since Divorce From Gisele Bündchen appeared first on Outsider.
What Time, TV Channel is Tampa Bay Buccaneers game today vs. Seahawks in Munich? (11/13/22) FREE LIVE STREAM, Odds, Picks, LIVE UPDATES for NFL Week 10
Does Tom Brady have the Tampa Bay Buccaneers back on track, or was last week’s comeback victory over the Los Angeles Rams to end a three-game losing streak just fleeting Brady magic? We’ll find out in Europe. The Seattle Seahawks, led by quarterback Geno Smith, meet the Tampa...
NFL World Speculating About Terry Bradshaw On Sunday
The prominent NFL on FOX analyst was noticeably absent from the set in Qatar on Sunday morning. Some fans are wondering if Bradshaw's absence this weekend is related to his inappropriate "suicide" joke last weekend. Bradshaw, the legendary Steelers quarterback, is also recovering from cancer, so it could be health-related....
Brandon Marshall says Raiders’ Josh McDaniels is ‘definitely not suited to be a head coach’
Former NFL receiver Brandon Marshall says Raiders coach Josh McDaniels, who he played for in Denver in 2009, is “not suited” to be a head coach.
NFL Analysis Network
Cowboys Reveal Huge Injury Update Ahead Of Packers’ Game
The Dallas Cowboys went into their Week 9 bye week with a dominant performance against the Chicago Bears in Week 8, winning 49-29. They are now preparing to head on the road to face off with the Green Bay Packers in Week 10 and some people are wondering if they will have running back Ezekiel Elliott back in the mix for the game.
Ron Rivera sends clear message about Colts’ Jeff Saturday hire
The Indianapolis Colts’ decision to hire the inexperienced Jeff Saturday as interim coach attracted criticism from many corners of the NFL. On Saturday, a current NFL head coach even made clear that he was less than impressed by the move. Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera was asked about his...
Tennessee Titans grades vs. Denver Broncos: How Russell Wilson was smothered
The Tennessee Titans stuck to the script on defense and found a few big plays on offense to take down quarterback Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos. The Titans defeated the Broncos 14-10 on Sunday at Nissan Stadium. Despite missing nearly half of their defensive starters, the Titans (6-3) held Wilson and the Broncos offense to just one big play, keeping Wilson under near-constant pressure. Instead of the usual dose of Derrick Henry carries, the offense responded with a well-crafted two-minute drill before halftime and a big gain on a flea-flicker trick play to score enough to stay ahead.
Gisele Bündchen’s ‘secret’ $11.5 million purchase that will keep her close to Tom Brady
NFL’s ultimate power couple, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bündchen (sorry Russ and Ciara), have made major headlines over their highly publicized decision to split up. But that doesn’t mean the two will be completely far apart. Based on a report from Emily...
Tom Brady Gifted with Epic Custom Bucs Lederhosen by German Reporter
Brady was greeted with a gift during his first press conference in Germany - and he already knows what he's going to do with it.
Shannon Sharpe Reveals Score Prediction For Cowboys-Packers Game
Fox Sports analyst Shannon Sharpe has named his pick for Sunday's matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers. The former NFL tight end believes the Cowboys will take advantage of the Packers' recent struggles and notch yet another victory on their solid season so far. Sharpe has Dallas...
WATCH: Buccaneers arrive in Germany ahead of Sunday’s game
The trip comes after the Buccaneers defeated the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, ending a three-game losing streak.
Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette scores against the Seattle Seahawks.
Leonard Fournette strides into the end zone for a touchdown in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' win over the Seattle Seahawks in Munich, Germany.
Seahawks wanted German Aaron Donkor playing in his home nation Sunday. Why the NFL said no
The team didn’t know it had to make special arrangements weeks ago for the international development player to debut in Munich.
NFL Analysis Network
Packers Receive Another Gut-Wrenching Injury Update
The 2022 season has been full of disappointment for the Green Bay Packers, who are 3-6 heading into their Week 10 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys. They have been a mess on both sides of the ball and there is seemingly no light at the end of the tunnel, especially with the number of injuries that are mounting.
Yardbarker
Seattle Seahawks injury report – Game 10 vs. Tampa Bay
Welcome to Game 10 of the Seattle Seahawks 2022 season. PNWS has 12s covered with all you need to know for Sunday as the Seahawks take on Tampa Bay in Munich, Germany. Pacific Northwest Sports is here for Seattle Seahawks fans. We have all the facts and tidbits 12s need to know for Sunday’s game. This week the Seahawks play the Cardinals in Arizona.
TechRadar
Seahawks vs Buccaneers live stream: how to watch NFL in Munich online and on TV from anywhere today
Munich has pulled out all the stops today for the first ever NFL regular-season game to be staged in Germany. It sees the high-flying Seahawks take on Tom Brady's groggy Buccaneers at the spectacular Allianz Arena. To give you a sense of the scale of the occasion, the 3 million people who requested tickets would have filled the 70,000 seater stadium 42 times over. It's a cold afternoon in Bavaria but the atmosphere is red-hot, and you can read on as we explain how to watch a Seahawks vs Buccaneers live stream online from anywhere - including FREE options in some places.
‘Unforgettable’: Seahawks wowed by, marvel at Germany crowd during loss to Buccaneers
Players, coaches, staff — and media — want to come back for another Seahawks game in Munich after a glorious NFL debut here.
Peyton Manning talks two-sport stars with Russell Wilson on 'Peyton's Places'
Peyton Manning talks two-sport starts with Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson on Peyton's Places. Wilson played minor league baseball for Rockies, before switching focus to NFL dreams.
Stephen A. Smith Has Josh Allen Suggestion For Buffalo Bills
Josh Allen is questionable to play this weekend as he deals with a UCL injury in his right throwing elbow. While the Bills quarterback certainly wants to get back on the field after a disappointing loss to the Jets this past weekend, he could no doubt benefit from some extra rest.
WATCH: Tom Brady, Julio Jones Score Longest Bucs Touchdown of Season
Two vets connecting in Munich.
