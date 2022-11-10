ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Speculating About Terry Bradshaw On Sunday

The prominent NFL on FOX analyst was noticeably absent from the set in Qatar on Sunday morning. Some fans are wondering if Bradshaw's absence this weekend is related to his inappropriate "suicide" joke last weekend. Bradshaw, the legendary Steelers quarterback, is also recovering from cancer, so it could be health-related....
NFL Analysis Network

Cowboys Reveal Huge Injury Update Ahead Of Packers’ Game

The Dallas Cowboys went into their Week 9 bye week with a dominant performance against the Chicago Bears in Week 8, winning 49-29. They are now preparing to head on the road to face off with the Green Bay Packers in Week 10 and some people are wondering if they will have running back Ezekiel Elliott back in the mix for the game.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans grades vs. Denver Broncos: How Russell Wilson was smothered

The Tennessee Titans stuck to the script on defense and found a few big plays on offense to take down quarterback Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos. The Titans defeated the Broncos 14-10 on Sunday at Nissan Stadium. Despite missing nearly half of their defensive starters, the Titans (6-3) held Wilson and the Broncos offense to just one big play, keeping Wilson under near-constant pressure. Instead of the usual dose of Derrick Henry carries, the offense responded with a well-crafted two-minute drill before halftime and a big gain on a flea-flicker trick play to score enough to stay ahead.
NASHVILLE, TN
NFL Analysis Network

Packers Receive Another Gut-Wrenching Injury Update

The 2022 season has been full of disappointment for the Green Bay Packers, who are 3-6 heading into their Week 10 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys. They have been a mess on both sides of the ball and there is seemingly no light at the end of the tunnel, especially with the number of injuries that are mounting.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Seattle Seahawks injury report – Game 10 vs. Tampa Bay

Welcome to Game 10 of the Seattle Seahawks 2022 season. PNWS has 12s covered with all you need to know for Sunday as the Seahawks take on Tampa Bay in Munich, Germany. Pacific Northwest Sports is here for Seattle Seahawks fans. We have all the facts and tidbits 12s need to know for Sunday’s game. This week the Seahawks play the Cardinals in Arizona.
SEATTLE, WA
TechRadar

Seahawks vs Buccaneers live stream: how to watch NFL in Munich online and on TV from anywhere today

Munich has pulled out all the stops today for the first ever NFL regular-season game to be staged in Germany. It sees the high-flying Seahawks take on Tom Brady's groggy Buccaneers at the spectacular Allianz Arena. To give you a sense of the scale of the occasion, the 3 million people who requested tickets would have filled the 70,000 seater stadium 42 times over. It's a cold afternoon in Bavaria but the atmosphere is red-hot, and you can read on as we explain how to watch a Seahawks vs Buccaneers live stream online from anywhere - including FREE options in some places.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Has Josh Allen Suggestion For Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen is questionable to play this weekend as he deals with a UCL injury in his right throwing elbow. While the Bills quarterback certainly wants to get back on the field after a disappointing loss to the Jets this past weekend, he could no doubt benefit from some extra rest.

Comments / 0

Community Policy