Munich has pulled out all the stops today for the first ever NFL regular-season game to be staged in Germany. It sees the high-flying Seahawks take on Tom Brady's groggy Buccaneers at the spectacular Allianz Arena. To give you a sense of the scale of the occasion, the 3 million people who requested tickets would have filled the 70,000 seater stadium 42 times over. It's a cold afternoon in Bavaria but the atmosphere is red-hot, and you can read on as we explain how to watch a Seahawks vs Buccaneers live stream online from anywhere - including FREE options in some places.

