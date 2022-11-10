“I do not plan to concede”: GOPer who lost by 20 points vows to “investigate strange occurrences”

Michael Peroutka, the Republican nominee for Attorney General of Maryland in 2022, speaks at a Towson University event on October 3, 2022. He is an American far-right politician, lawyer, and neo-confederate activist from Maryland. (Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Michael Peroutka, the pro-secession nominee to be Maryland's attorney general, is refusing to concede his race despite getting blown out by more than 20 points on Tuesday.

In a statement flagged by Decision Desk HQ's Derek Willis, Peroutka alleged that there were "many odd and suspicious incidents" reported by his poll watchers on Tuesday and he said that they are gathering "more reports" of such purported incidents right now.

Because of this, he concluded, "I plan to investigate these strange occurrences and I do not plan to concede the race."

Peroutka also took a swipe at his Democratic opponent Anthony Brown, whom he accused of being "presumptuous" for claiming victory in a race he won by more than 300,000 votes.

Peroutka is well known for his past embrace of radical positions, as he is a former board member of the neo-Confederate League of the South who says he's "still angry" that Maryland was not able to secede during the American Civil War.

Additionally, Peroutka believes that LGBTQ marriage and abortion should be outlawed for going against "God's law," and he has also criticized the entire concept of public education as a communist plot whose goal is to "transform America away from a Christian worldview."