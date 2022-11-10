Read full article on original website
usf.edu
Climate change pushes hurricanes earlier and later, expert says
WMFE environmental reporter Amy Green talked with University of Central Florida hurricane expert Kelly Stevens about how unusual a hurricane in November is for Florida. STEVENS: It is pretty rare, but possible. Hurricane season runs through Nov. 30, so sometimes this does happen. According to researchers at Colorado State University,...
usf.edu
Florida gas prices plateau to their highest level since early September
Gas prices across the state rose another 10 cents since last week. According to a Monday release from AAA, the average price of a gallon of gas is now $3.56 cents a gallon. Since the beginning of the month, gas prices have risen as much as 29 cents a gallon, and last week's high of $3.58 a gallon before dropping 2 cents was the highest average price since Sept. 1.
usf.edu
Florida Latinos are red, national Latinos are blue — but will that script always be true?
Latino voters in Florida have always been different from Latino voters in the rest of the country — but last week’s midterm elections hardened that contrast as never before. Even more Florida Latinos embraced Republicans, while Latinos nationwide showed they remain a reliable bloc for Democrats. Given what...
usf.edu
Ladapo will continue as Florida's surgeon general for DeSantis' second term
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Monday that state Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo will remain in the post as DeSantis enters his second term. "Dr. Ladapo has done a great job as @FLSurgeonGen,” DeSantis tweeted. “His evidence-based principles serve as a counterweight to the increasingly political positions of the entrenched medical establishment, especially on schools, masks and mRNA shots. Happy to announce he’ll return for our 2nd term!”
usf.edu
Democrat wins Arizona governor's race, Republican election denier calls 'BS'
Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with The Arizona Republic’s national political reporter Ron Hansen about the latest midterm election results and what the close races mean politically. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
