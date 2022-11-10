ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
usf.edu

Climate change pushes hurricanes earlier and later, expert says

WMFE environmental reporter Amy Green talked with University of Central Florida hurricane expert Kelly Stevens about how unusual a hurricane in November is for Florida. STEVENS: It is pretty rare, but possible. Hurricane season runs through Nov. 30, so sometimes this does happen. According to researchers at Colorado State University,...
usf.edu

Florida gas prices plateau to their highest level since early September

Gas prices across the state rose another 10 cents since last week. According to a Monday release from AAA, the average price of a gallon of gas is now $3.56 cents a gallon. Since the beginning of the month, gas prices have risen as much as 29 cents a gallon, and last week's high of $3.58 a gallon before dropping 2 cents was the highest average price since Sept. 1.
usf.edu

Ladapo will continue as Florida's surgeon general for DeSantis' second term

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Monday that state Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo will remain in the post as DeSantis enters his second term. "Dr. Ladapo has done a great job as @FLSurgeonGen,” DeSantis tweeted. “His evidence-based principles serve as a counterweight to the increasingly political positions of the entrenched medical establishment, especially on schools, masks and mRNA shots. Happy to announce he’ll return for our 2nd term!”
