Gas prices across the state rose another 10 cents since last week. According to a Monday release from AAA, the average price of a gallon of gas is now $3.56 cents a gallon. Since the beginning of the month, gas prices have risen as much as 29 cents a gallon, and last week's high of $3.58 a gallon before dropping 2 cents was the highest average price since Sept. 1.

