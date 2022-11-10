ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Jaylen Brown Says Kyrie Irving Not Returning During The Nets' Road Trip Is Alarming For Multiple Reasons

It has been a rough couple of weeks for Kyrie Irving as he has found himself in hot water ever since he shared a link on Twitter to a film that has been described as antisemitic. As if it wasn't bad enough that he shared the link, Irving refused to apologize for it and, with the situation spiraling out of control, the Nets decided to suspend the star guard.
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Three possible landing spots for Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley

Despite being a month away from when the NBA trade deadline rumor mill starts to heat up, the New York Knicks have already reportedly been contacted about the availability of one of their best prospects. The New York Knicks will have some tough decisions to make over the next couple...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Suns Made Right Decision Letting JaVale McGee Walk

The Phoenix Suns had plenty of discussion around them throughout the course of the offseason. From the Kevin Durant rumors to Deandre Ayton speculation and everything between, there was no shortage of writing or reading material in the Valley. Perhaps an underrated storyline was the loss of JaVale McGee, a...
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Watch: Kawhi Leonard's beef with the Spurs was the feud nobody expected | Part One

It’s incredible how much Kawhi Leonard fit the San Antonio Spurs' ethos. A reclusive team-first superstar, who rarely showed emotions and only cared about hooping. San Antonio is a model franchise that’s often been called bland, boring, or as I like to say — sauceless but whatever you wanna call them, their success on the court has spoken volumes. On paper, Kawhi and the Spurs were a match made in heaven who appeared to be locked in with each other until the end of time. Except, the relationship that seemed to be unbreakable from the outside ultimately deteriorated behind the scenes, resulting in a messy divorce. But to truly appreciate the tenderness of this beef you have to understand that it’s arguably the most improbable feud that occurred in NBA history. Written and produced by: Joe Ali Directed and edited by: Ryan Simmons Art direction by: Michael Das.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Yardbarker

76ers star Joel Embiid makes NBA history in 59-point performance

Philadelphia 76ers star center Joel Embiid has been hobbled by injury throughout the early portion of the 2022-23 NBA season. Despite this, Embiid has decided to play through the injury issues as he attempts to help Philadelphia break out of its early-season funk. One of the most-dominant centers in modern...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Carmelo Anthony could have unexpected new gig?

Carmelo Anthony’s career may soon be jumping the shark. Liu Meng-chu, head coach of the Tainan TSG GhostHawks, told reporters over the weekend that his team is having talks with the ten-time NBA All-Star Anthony’s representatives (per CNA English News). The GhostHawks are a professional team based in Taiwan (competing in the T1 League).
Yardbarker

Kanye West Attended LeBron James' "The Decision", Fell Asleep And Left Before James Made His Announcement

The year 2010 was crucial for NBA history, as it was the last season where we would see Kobe Bryant leading the Los Angeles Lakers to a championship, but that wasn't the biggest story of that year. LeBron James had a difficult decision to make during the summer, trying to see if he would run it back with the Cleveland Cavaliers or join a different team to try to win that elusive NBA championship.
Yardbarker

Syracuse offers scholarship to Carmelo Anthony's son, Kiyan

Kiyan is a sophomore at Christ the King Regional High School in Middle Village, N.Y. The 6-foot-3 guard is part of the 2025 recruiting class. 247 Sports lists Anthony as a four-star recruit. In addition to Syracuse, Kiyan already has scholarship offers from Manhattan, Bryant, George Mason and Memphis. Carmelo...
SYRACUSE, NY
Yardbarker

Heat make big announcement following FTX collapse

The Miami Heat made a big announcement on Friday. The Heat will be looking to rename their home arena following the collapse of FTX, a cryptocurrency exchange that went bankrupt. “The reports about FTX and its affiliates are extremely disappointing,” the Heat said in a statement. “Miami-Dade County and the...
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

37-Year-Old LeBron James vs. 38-Year-Old Michael Jordan Full Comparison

LeBron James has seriously thrown his name into the GOAT conversation in recent years, especially after winning his 4th NBA championship in the 2020 season. For 20 years in a row, LeBron has been the most talented player in the world with both physical and mental gifts that allow him to dominate the game. Ever since his rookie season, he was being compared to the likes of Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson and he has not disappointed anybody. In many ways, he has exceeded expectations.
Yardbarker

NBA Rumors: Philadelphia 76ers Are Interested In Kevin Durant

The Brooklyn Nets find themselves in a lot of turmoil, even though things seem to be getting back on track. Having parted ways with Head Coach Steve Nash, the Nets have appointed Jacque Vaughn as their new man in charge, and that has already paid dividends for them. The Nets are on track to bring Kyrie Irving back soon, and in the meantime, have been winning games and are almost back to having the same number of wins and losses.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

