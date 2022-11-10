Read full article on original website
Woman stabbed on Seneca Manor Dr.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department say a woman in her 20s was stabbed early Sunday morning in Rochester on Seneca Manor Drive. The victim is being treated at Rochester General Hospital. Her injury is not considered life-threatening. The RPD does not have any suspects in custody. Anyone with additional information […]
Missing 13-year-old girl found, Fulton man arrested
Investigators said that 35-year-old Bernard P. Hammond III of Fulton met the girl on social media and, on Monday, picked her up from a Monroe County school.
WHEC TV-10
Oswego County man charged with raping Monroe County teen
FULTON, N.Y. — A man from Oswego County is charged with four counts of rape after police say he raped a teenager from Monroe County. The Fulton Police Department said that Bernard P. Hammond III, 35, met the victim on social media, picked her up from her school in Irondequoit on Monday, and took the victim to his residence in Fulton.
Police: Man in vehicle fatally shot during ambush
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating a homicide that took place Saturday evening on Norton Street in Rochester. Officers with the RPD say the incident happened at around 10:30 p.m. Officers say the man was shot multiple times and he was pronounced deceased shortly after arriving to the […]
WHEC TV-10
Man recovering from overnight shooting at Genesee Valley Park
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Police are investigating a shooting that took place overnight. Around 9:30 p.m. Friday, Rochester police officers responded to Strong Hospital for a walk-in shooting victim. When police got there, they were directed to the victim, a 22-year-old man from Henrietta suffering from at least one gunshot wound. His...
westsidenewsny.com
Brockport school bus driver accused of driving while intoxicated
A Brockport Central School District bus driver was fired and faces criminal charges after he allegedly drove a school bus while intoxicated on Monday, November 7. The district said the driver, Robert Manley, 47, was on an out-of-district bus run and failed a random alcohol screening. The screenings are performed as a safety precaution as part of the union’s contract with the district. Manly was immediately placed on leave and parents of students on the bus were notified.
WHEC TV-10
Police investigating fatal shooting of 27-year-old man on Norton Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. A 27-year-old man was shot to death Saturday night on Norton Street. Rochester police are currently investigating it as a murder. Around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, the victim arrived at Rochester General Hospital in a personal car suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead a short time later.
Man fatally struck while exiting vehicle to remove deer carcass, NYSP says
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A man has died after he pulled over to remove a deer carcass from the road early Friday evening, troopers with New York State Police say. Troopers say the incident happened on State Route 14 in the town of Horseheads. When troopers arrived, they discovered the man with serious injuries and […]
Two hospitalized after crashing into pond on I-390
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office were called to a motor vehicle accident late Sunday morning on Interstate 390 South in Rochester. Deputies say a 18-year-old female driver and her 17-year-old passenger were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital after the car they were in slid out of control and crashed […]
Suspect leads police on car chase in stolen vehicle, escapes
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
wxhc.com
Cortland Man Charged After Punching, Striking, Hitting, and Kicking Dog
On Thursday, November 10th, the Cortland County SPCA Law Enforcement charged Cortland man Peter H. Knabe with attempted animal cruelty. The SPCA Law Enforcement charged Knabe after a complaint and investigation of an incident that occurred on October 21st at 110 Tompkins Ave in Cortland. Witnesses reported to the SPCA that he (Knabe) punched, striking, hitting, and kicking one of his dogs.
13 WHAM
RPD: Intoxicated driver with firearm arrested on Dewey Avenue
Greece, N.Y. — Just after 11:00 p.m. on Thursday, officers observed a 2018 Ford Focus weaving in and out of its lane in the area of West Ridge Road and Dewey Avenue. Officers say that they stopped the car and the investigation found that the operator and sole occupant of the vehicle was intoxicated.
iheart.com
Rochester Man Convicted in a Kidnapping and Homicide
A jury has convicted a Rochester man in a kidnapping and homicide. 50-year-old Raymond Dukes was convicted of second degree murder, two counts of kidnapping, and assault. Co-defendant William Crenshaw was convicted of kidnapping and assault. Victim Tim Lewis was beaten with a baseball bat in February 2020 on Smith...
waynetimes.com
Newark man arrested in trifecta for DWAI-Drugs, domestic violence and theft from Mom
State Police out of Wolcott filed numerous charges against Peter J. Baugher, age 41, of 1444 South Main Street in Newark for three separate crimes. On Saturday (11/5), Troopers were called to Ridge Road in Wolcott where a vehicle left the roadway and landed in a ditch. The car was still running and Baugher was behind the wheel passed out from a drug overdose.
13 WHAM
Monroe County Fire investigating fire at Silo Restaurant & Bar on Paddy Creek Circle
Greece, N.Y. — Monroe County Fire is investigating a fire that happened at Silo Restaurant & Bar on Paddy Creek Circle on Saturday. Ridge Road Fire was able to get the fire controlled quickly, and Barnard Fire, Gates Fire and North Greece Fire also responded to assist. The restaurant...
Two Rochester men convicted in 2020 kidnapping and murder
Raymond Dukes, 50, has been convicted of two counts of murder in the second degree, two counts of kidnapping in the first degree, and assault in the second degree for the murder of Tim Lewis.
House of Mercy sued for August machete attack
According to the lawsuit, on August 6, the resident attacked another resident Cameron Schuler with a machete, severely injuring his face, hand, and arm.
WHEC TV-10
Man in 20s hospitalized after daytime shooting on Bay Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police said a man in his 20s is in the hospital after he was shot during the daytime on Thursday. Rochester police responded to Rochester General Hospital just before 11 a.m. after getting a report of a walk-in gunshot victim. Officers determined that the man was shot on Bay Street near Harvest Street. He is expected to survive.
Witnesses asked to identify man seen at fatal shooting of retired RPD officer
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit has released photos of a man they believe is connected to the murder of Retired Officer William Keith Booker. They’re also working with Booker’s family to provide a cash reward to anyone who has information about the fatal shooting on September 25, 2022. As we […]
WHEC TV-10
Brockport CSD bus driver charged with driving drunk
BROCKPORT, N.Y. A bus driver with the Brockport School District is charged with driving drunk with students on board. School leaders say 47-year-old Robert Manley of Brockport was on an “out-of-district run” Monday when he failed a random alcohol screening test. The district says he was immediately placed...
