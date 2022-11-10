ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irondequoit, NY

News 8 WROC

Woman stabbed on Seneca Manor Dr.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department say a woman in her 20s was stabbed early Sunday morning in Rochester on Seneca Manor Drive. The victim is being treated at Rochester General Hospital. Her injury is not considered life-threatening. The RPD does not have any suspects in custody. Anyone with additional information […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Oswego County man charged with raping Monroe County teen

FULTON, N.Y. — A man from Oswego County is charged with four counts of rape after police say he raped a teenager from Monroe County. The Fulton Police Department said that Bernard P. Hammond III, 35, met the victim on social media, picked her up from her school in Irondequoit on Monday, and took the victim to his residence in Fulton.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

Police: Man in vehicle fatally shot during ambush

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating a homicide that took place Saturday evening on Norton Street in Rochester. Officers with the RPD say the incident happened at around 10:30 p.m. Officers say the man was shot multiple times and he was pronounced deceased shortly after arriving to the […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man recovering from overnight shooting at Genesee Valley Park

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Police are investigating a shooting that took place overnight. Around 9:30 p.m. Friday, Rochester police officers responded to Strong Hospital for a walk-in shooting victim. When police got there, they were directed to the victim, a 22-year-old man from Henrietta suffering from at least one gunshot wound. His...
ROCHESTER, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Brockport school bus driver accused of driving while intoxicated

A Brockport Central School District bus driver was fired and faces criminal charges after he allegedly drove a school bus while intoxicated on Monday, November 7. The district said the driver, Robert Manley, 47, was on an out-of-district bus run and failed a random alcohol screening. The screenings are performed as a safety precaution as part of the union’s contract with the district. Manly was immediately placed on leave and parents of students on the bus were notified.
BROCKPORT, NY
WHEC TV-10

Police investigating fatal shooting of 27-year-old man on Norton Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. A 27-year-old man was shot to death Saturday night on Norton Street. Rochester police are currently investigating it as a murder. Around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, the victim arrived at Rochester General Hospital in a personal car suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead a short time later.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Two hospitalized after crashing into pond on I-390

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office were called to a motor vehicle accident late Sunday morning on Interstate 390 South in Rochester. Deputies say a 18-year-old female driver and her 17-year-old passenger were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital after the car they were in slid out of control and crashed […]
ROCHESTER, NY
wxhc.com

Cortland Man Charged After Punching, Striking, Hitting, and Kicking Dog

On Thursday, November 10th, the Cortland County SPCA Law Enforcement charged Cortland man Peter H. Knabe with attempted animal cruelty. The SPCA Law Enforcement charged Knabe after a complaint and investigation of an incident that occurred on October 21st at 110 Tompkins Ave in Cortland. Witnesses reported to the SPCA that he (Knabe) punched, striking, hitting, and kicking one of his dogs.
CORTLAND, NY
13 WHAM

RPD: Intoxicated driver with firearm arrested on Dewey Avenue

Greece, N.Y. — Just after 11:00 p.m. on Thursday, officers observed a 2018 Ford Focus weaving in and out of its lane in the area of West Ridge Road and Dewey Avenue. Officers say that they stopped the car and the investigation found that the operator and sole occupant of the vehicle was intoxicated.
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Rochester Man Convicted in a Kidnapping and Homicide

A jury has convicted a Rochester man in a kidnapping and homicide. 50-year-old Raymond Dukes was convicted of second degree murder, two counts of kidnapping, and assault. Co-defendant William Crenshaw was convicted of kidnapping and assault. Victim Tim Lewis was beaten with a baseball bat in February 2020 on Smith...
ROCHESTER, NY
waynetimes.com

Newark man arrested in trifecta for DWAI-Drugs, domestic violence and theft from Mom

State Police out of Wolcott filed numerous charges against Peter J. Baugher, age 41, of 1444 South Main Street in Newark for three separate crimes. On Saturday (11/5), Troopers were called to Ridge Road in Wolcott where a vehicle left the roadway and landed in a ditch. The car was still running and Baugher was behind the wheel passed out from a drug overdose.
NEWARK, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man in 20s hospitalized after daytime shooting on Bay Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police said a man in his 20s is in the hospital after he was shot during the daytime on Thursday. Rochester police responded to Rochester General Hospital just before 11 a.m. after getting a report of a walk-in gunshot victim. Officers determined that the man was shot on Bay Street near Harvest Street. He is expected to survive.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Brockport CSD bus driver charged with driving drunk

BROCKPORT, N.Y. A bus driver with the Brockport School District is charged with driving drunk with students on board. School leaders say 47-year-old Robert Manley of Brockport was on an “out-of-district run” Monday when he failed a random alcohol screening test. The district says he was immediately placed...
BROCKPORT, NY

