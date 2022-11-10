A Brockport Central School District bus driver was fired and faces criminal charges after he allegedly drove a school bus while intoxicated on Monday, November 7. The district said the driver, Robert Manley, 47, was on an out-of-district bus run and failed a random alcohol screening. The screenings are performed as a safety precaution as part of the union’s contract with the district. Manly was immediately placed on leave and parents of students on the bus were notified.

