“ATP giving him one last shot at winning the finals” Fans in fury after Rafael Nadal handed an easy draw as compared to Novak Djokovic’s vigorous group

By Prateek Pradhan
firstsportz.com
 3 days ago
tennisuptodate.com

McEnroe believes Rune and Next Gen still have a way to go to topple Djokovic : “If the Australian Open started next week, to me Djokovic is the solid favourite”

Patrick McEnroe believes Novak Djokovic is the best player right now picking him to win the Australian Open if it started tomorrow. Djokovic has been king down under for a very long time having won the event a couple of times in a row. We say 'in a row' because he didn't play last year with many adamant that he would have won it had he played. Considering how he played this year when he did play, it's not far-fetched at all.
tennisuptodate.com

Rafael Nadal's uncle Toni on how nephew strived to improve himself: "It is what Rafa was forced to do more or less from a very young age"

Rafael Nadal became so great at tennis with a combination of talent and a maniacal work ethic that is still present today. Nadal leaves nothing to chance and he works as hard as any player in the history of the sport. John McEnroe famously said that nobody but Jimmy Connors tries harder on the court than Rafael Nadal and that ferocious competitive spirit is what pushed him to the heights he reached.
HollywoodLife

Gerard Pique Kisses GF Clara Chia After Playing His Final Soccer Match Before Retiring: Watch

Gerard Piqué, 35, showed some love to his girlfriend Clara Chia Marti after playing his final soccer match in his career on Saturday, November 5. Gerard, who announced his retirement from the sport last week, was seen kissing Clara on the cheek in a brief but cute PDA moment seen HERE. The couple started seeing each after Gerard and Shakira, 45, ended their 11-year-relationship in June.
tennisuptodate.com

"I mean I didn’t even know that those guys were real" - Thiem reveals embarrassment at sharing locker room with Nadal, Federer, Djokovic and Murray

Dominic Thiem explained why sharing the locker room with Federer, Nadal, Djokovic and Murray has been his most embarrassing moment in the locker room. Thiem grew up watching players like Nadal, Djokovic, Murray and Federer play so when he actually saw them in the locker rooms, it was hard to process. Thiem struggled actually believe they were real due to the surreal nature of the situation.
tennisuptodate.com

Fritz relishing Nadal tie at ATP Finals: "Playing Rafa is a big dea

Fritz has made a habit of playing Nadal this year but he doesn't mind as he sees the match as a privilege to experience. You don't play one of the best of all time every day so Fritz is certainly right in being excited to play Nadal again. They had some great matches this year and it was Fritz who handed Nadal his first loss this year. It came at the Indian Wells Masters where Fritz proved better in the final. He nearly beat him at Wimbledon but he will have a chance to do that in Turin:
The Independent

Rafael Nadal hopes of claiming number one spot hit by loss in ATP Finals opener

Rafael Nadal’s chances of finishing the year ranked world number one suffered a major blow with a straight-sets loss to debutant Taylor Fritz in his opening match at the ATP Finals in Turin.Nadal began the event 1,000 points behind his fellow Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, who is missing the tournament through injury, but now will have to win the title to overtake him.His more immediate aim will be to raise his level in his second group match against Felix Auger-Aliassime after an error-strewn performance in a 7-6 (3) 6-1 loss to American Fritz.An incredible #NittoATPFinals debut for @Taylor_Fritz97 💫#NittoATPFinals pic.twitter.com/8IrIxr0tJk— ATP...
tennisuptodate.com

TV Guide 2022 ATP Finals including Nadal, Djokovic and Fritz

The ATP Finals are taking place over the next week with the group stage starting on Sunday 13 November and on TennisUpToDate, we have you covered in terms of how to watch all the coverage from Turin. The traditional end of year tournament sees Rafael Nadal involved, as well as...
Yardbarker

"I have failed to be a better indoor player" - Nadal honest ahead of ATP Finals

The last event of the ATP season will be played in Turin and Rafael Nadal will be the top-seeded player at the 2022 ATP Finals. After his compatriot Carlos Alcaraz withdrew from the event, the 22-time Grand Slam champion became the highest-seeded player at the 2022 ATP Finals as he will be trying to steal the no. 1 spot from the 19-years-old youngster. After a successful year, in which he managed to add two more Grand Slam title, Rafael Nadal is looking to do well also in Turin.
tennisuptodate.com

"Why not have some quick courts with slow balls or vice versa?" - Murray calls for variety in ATP's slow courts and balls

Much has been talked about events looking to look very similar as there is less variety among court speeds and Andy Murray has some propositions. According to Murray, the ATP Tour is trying way too hard to weaken some of the best servers on the Tour who have a clear advantage on very fast courts. Instead of doing that, the British player wants to see compromise because it's looking all the same now:
wtatennis.com

Switzerland wins Billie Jean King Cup championship for first time

Sunday was a historic day for Switzerland as they won their first Billie Jean King Cup title, prevailing in the premier women’s team event in professional tennis. Jil Teichmann and reigning Olympic champion Belinda Bencic combined for singles wins to give the Swiss an insurmountable 2-0 lead over Australia in a rematch of last year’s semifinals, earning the coveted championship in Glasgow, Scotland.
Yardbarker

"If there was anything illegal in the drink, he would test positive for it" - McEnroe on Djokovic's mysterious drink

During his semifinal match at the 2022 Paris Masters, when Novak Djokovic took on Stefanos Tsitsipas, something else than tennis caught an eye of some spectators. Coaching team of the 21-time Grand Slam champion prepared a drink for him and the process of doing so was quite secret. While some claimed, that they are just trying to hide their secrets of how to energize the athlete, others thought there might be something illegal going on.
NME

Joe Lycett criticises David Beckham’s role in Qatar World Cup: “Your status as gay icon will be shredded”

Joe Lycett has shared a message for football icon David Beckham, urging him to end his partnership with the upcoming World Cup in Qatar. The 2022 World Cup runs from November 20 – December 18 in and around the capital city of Doha, and is being held amid ongoing criticism regarding the death of migrant workers in the creation of stadiums and the country’s views on homosexuality, which is illegal in Qatar.

