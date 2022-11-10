“ATP giving him one last shot at winning the finals” Fans in fury after Rafael Nadal handed an easy draw as compared to Novak Djokovic’s vigorous group

Read full article on original website
McEnroe believes Rune and Next Gen still have a way to go to topple Djokovic : “If the Australian Open started next week, to me Djokovic is the solid favourite”
Patrick McEnroe believes Novak Djokovic is the best player right now picking him to win the Australian Open if it started tomorrow. Djokovic has been king down under for a very long time having won the event a couple of times in a row. We say 'in a row' because he didn't play last year with many adamant that he would have won it had he played. Considering how he played this year when he did play, it's not far-fetched at all.
Rafa Nadal and Mery Perelló are celebrating their third wedding anniversary
Rafa Nadal and Mery Perelló are celebrating their third wedding anniversary on October 19. Their wedding took place in Sa Fortaleza, a castle from the 17th century and was attended by the former King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofia, the Spanish tennis legend Carlos Moyá, and more....
Rafael Nadal's uncle Toni on how nephew strived to improve himself: "It is what Rafa was forced to do more or less from a very young age"
Rafael Nadal became so great at tennis with a combination of talent and a maniacal work ethic that is still present today. Nadal leaves nothing to chance and he works as hard as any player in the history of the sport. John McEnroe famously said that nobody but Jimmy Connors tries harder on the court than Rafael Nadal and that ferocious competitive spirit is what pushed him to the heights he reached.
Gerard Pique Kisses GF Clara Chia After Playing His Final Soccer Match Before Retiring: Watch
Gerard Piqué, 35, showed some love to his girlfriend Clara Chia Marti after playing his final soccer match in his career on Saturday, November 5. Gerard, who announced his retirement from the sport last week, was seen kissing Clara on the cheek in a brief but cute PDA moment seen HERE. The couple started seeing each after Gerard and Shakira, 45, ended their 11-year-relationship in June.
Cristiano Ronaldo Closing In On World Cup Record After Being Named In Portugal Squad
No player has yet scored at more than four World Cups but Ronaldo could become the first.
Clara Chía and Shakira’s children make an appearance during Gerard Piqué’s farewell tribute
Gerard Piqué played professionally for the last time on Saturday, November 5, 2020, after announcing he was retiring from soccer. The Spanish atlethe, who had almost twenty years of career, farewelled his Barcelona team and received a tribute at the Camp Nou stadium surrounded by his teammates, fans, the sons he shares with Shakira, and his girlfriend, Clara Chía.
"I mean I didn’t even know that those guys were real" - Thiem reveals embarrassment at sharing locker room with Nadal, Federer, Djokovic and Murray
Dominic Thiem explained why sharing the locker room with Federer, Nadal, Djokovic and Murray has been his most embarrassing moment in the locker room. Thiem grew up watching players like Nadal, Djokovic, Murray and Federer play so when he actually saw them in the locker rooms, it was hard to process. Thiem struggled actually believe they were real due to the surreal nature of the situation.
Fritz relishing Nadal tie at ATP Finals: "Playing Rafa is a big dea
Fritz has made a habit of playing Nadal this year but he doesn't mind as he sees the match as a privilege to experience. You don't play one of the best of all time every day so Fritz is certainly right in being excited to play Nadal again. They had some great matches this year and it was Fritz who handed Nadal his first loss this year. It came at the Indian Wells Masters where Fritz proved better in the final. He nearly beat him at Wimbledon but he will have a chance to do that in Turin:
Rafael Nadal hopes of claiming number one spot hit by loss in ATP Finals opener
Rafael Nadal’s chances of finishing the year ranked world number one suffered a major blow with a straight-sets loss to debutant Taylor Fritz in his opening match at the ATP Finals in Turin.Nadal began the event 1,000 points behind his fellow Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, who is missing the tournament through injury, but now will have to win the title to overtake him.His more immediate aim will be to raise his level in his second group match against Felix Auger-Aliassime after an error-strewn performance in a 7-6 (3) 6-1 loss to American Fritz.An incredible #NittoATPFinals debut for @Taylor_Fritz97 💫#NittoATPFinals pic.twitter.com/8IrIxr0tJk— ATP...
TV Guide 2022 ATP Finals including Nadal, Djokovic and Fritz
The ATP Finals are taking place over the next week with the group stage starting on Sunday 13 November and on TennisUpToDate, we have you covered in terms of how to watch all the coverage from Turin. The traditional end of year tournament sees Rafael Nadal involved, as well as...
Gerard Pique Announces Retirement From Soccer After Shakira Split: ‘I Will Pass My Love for Barca to My Children’
Leaving it all on the field! Gerard Piqué announced that he is retiring from soccer less than four months after his split from longtime partner Shakira. "The last few weeks, months, lots of people have been talking about me. Until now, I haven't said anything. But now, I want to be the one talking about […]
“He likes to play kind of bullets to kill time and distract himself” - Ljubicic reveals Federer’s interest in chess
Ivan Ljubicic has a keen interest in tennis and the Croatian revealed that Federer enjoys the game as well. Roger Federer is a very competitive person which is what got him to the top of tennis in the first place. The Swiss player is a fan of many other sports besides tennis having played football at a very good level as a youngster.
"I have failed to be a better indoor player" - Nadal honest ahead of ATP Finals
The last event of the ATP season will be played in Turin and Rafael Nadal will be the top-seeded player at the 2022 ATP Finals. After his compatriot Carlos Alcaraz withdrew from the event, the 22-time Grand Slam champion became the highest-seeded player at the 2022 ATP Finals as he will be trying to steal the no. 1 spot from the 19-years-old youngster. After a successful year, in which he managed to add two more Grand Slam title, Rafael Nadal is looking to do well also in Turin.
Video: Rafael Nadal ramps up intensity in practice session with Felix Auger-Aliassime ahead of ATP Finals
Former World No.1 Rafael Nadal is busy preparing for the 2022 ATP Finals and has stepped up his pursuit of a maiden title at the year-end championships with a second practice session in Turin, this time with Felix Auger-Aliassime. The Spaniard, who had a poor showing at the recently concluded...
Gareth Bale banned from playing golf in Qatar during World Cup 2022
Rob Page wants his players focussed on the games in Group B, especially because there is such a short turnaround between fixtures
"Why not have some quick courts with slow balls or vice versa?" - Murray calls for variety in ATP's slow courts and balls
Much has been talked about events looking to look very similar as there is less variety among court speeds and Andy Murray has some propositions. According to Murray, the ATP Tour is trying way too hard to weaken some of the best servers on the Tour who have a clear advantage on very fast courts. Instead of doing that, the British player wants to see compromise because it's looking all the same now:
Switzerland wins Billie Jean King Cup championship for first time
Sunday was a historic day for Switzerland as they won their first Billie Jean King Cup title, prevailing in the premier women’s team event in professional tennis. Jil Teichmann and reigning Olympic champion Belinda Bencic combined for singles wins to give the Swiss an insurmountable 2-0 lead over Australia in a rematch of last year’s semifinals, earning the coveted championship in Glasgow, Scotland.
ATP Finals 2022 full schedule, results, TV channel and live stream as Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic compete in Turin
As well as the chance to win his first ever ATP Finals trophy, Rafael Nadal could finish the year as world number one with a successful week to end the season. Pre-tournament rankings leader Carlos Alcaraz has withdrawn with a muscular injury, meaning Stefanos Tsitsipas will supplant him if he wins the Finals without losing a match.
"If there was anything illegal in the drink, he would test positive for it" - McEnroe on Djokovic's mysterious drink
During his semifinal match at the 2022 Paris Masters, when Novak Djokovic took on Stefanos Tsitsipas, something else than tennis caught an eye of some spectators. Coaching team of the 21-time Grand Slam champion prepared a drink for him and the process of doing so was quite secret. While some claimed, that they are just trying to hide their secrets of how to energize the athlete, others thought there might be something illegal going on.
Joe Lycett criticises David Beckham’s role in Qatar World Cup: “Your status as gay icon will be shredded”
Joe Lycett has shared a message for football icon David Beckham, urging him to end his partnership with the upcoming World Cup in Qatar. The 2022 World Cup runs from November 20 – December 18 in and around the capital city of Doha, and is being held amid ongoing criticism regarding the death of migrant workers in the creation of stadiums and the country’s views on homosexuality, which is illegal in Qatar.
