Read full article on original website
Related
Chris Jericho believes this WWE Superstar is good for business
Though Chris Jericho is about as AEW as they come at this stage of his career, currently holding the Ring of Honor World Championship in his first reign, “The Ocho” will still freely talk about his time in WWE and how he feels the company is going. From discussing Vince McMahon’s final run, which he believed at the time wouldn’t result in any punishment, to appearing on Broken Skull Sessions with the incomparable “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Jericho hasn’t forgotten about his time in The Fed, where he had 23 different title reigns, and will even complement what his old in-ring foe Paul “Triple H” Levesque put on the table if he likes it.
411mania.com
WWE Announces Undertaker 1deadMan Show For Royal Rumble Weekend
WWE has announced a brand new Undertaker 1deadMan Show for Royal Rumble weekend in San Antonio, Texas, on January 27. The announcement reads:. The Undertaker is coming to San Antonio. Mark Calaway, known to most WWE fans as The Undertaker, is set to put on his “UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW,”...
Sheamus Returns On 11/11 WWE SmackDown, Sami Zayn Absent Due To 'Personal Issues'
The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Jimmy & Jey Uso, & Solo Sikoa) had a night to remember as The Usos bested The New Day (Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston) are days away from becoming the longest-reigning WWE Tag Team Champions. In the closing segment, they were looking for acknowledgment when Butch...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Comes To The Defense Of Braun Strowman
A WWE star has come to the defense of Braun Strowman. Following WWE Crown Jewel, Braun Strowman garnered a great deal of heat when he had a series of tweets that targeted “grocery baggers” and “flippy wrestlers”. Various reports have confirmed that there are those within...
ewrestlingnews.com
Rhea Ripley Names Who She Wants At WrestleMania
Speaking to USA Network Insider, Rhea Ripley looked into the future and named who she hopes to face at WWE WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles next April:. “I think it would have to be myself and Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship. Whenever we step in the ring together, it’s magic. So if we could do it on a bigger scale and have the title on the line, I think it would be absolutely fantastic.”
wrestlingheadlines.com
Roman Reigns Reacts to The Usos’ History-Making Win on WWE SmackDown
Friday’s WWE SmackDown opened up with Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos retaining their titles over The New Day. With the win, The Usos have now held the blue brand straps for 481 days and will officially break The New Day’s record for the longest-reigning tag team champions on Monday, November 14.
ringsidenews.com
Matt Riddle & Elias Tag Team Match Booked For WWE RAW Next Week
Matt Riddle remained on television and wrestled in honor of the injured Randy Orton. He also adopted a few of his moves along the way, and fans will get to see them on Monday. Elias made his return to Monday Night RAW a few weeks ago and since then, he has been paired up with Matt Riddle. Fans have been enjoying their current pairing up as well.
Yardbarker
Championship match and more announced for Monday’s WWE Raw
WWE has started to announce things for Monday Night Raw. Seth Rollins will defend the United States Title against Finn Balor on the show. This comes after an angle that took place on this past Monday’s Raw between Balor and Rollins. Also, a Miz TV segment will take place...
ringsidenews.com
WWE’s Plan For Tonight’s SmackDown Lineup Revealed
WWE has a few big matches planned for SmackDown tonight. The Usos and New Day are set to start the big show, but what else does the company have planned? This is your official spoiler warning. Sean Sapp reported WWE’s planned lineup for SmackDown tonight behind Fightful’s paywall. As you...
PWMania
Update on The Bloodline and War Games, Sami Zayn Missing WWE SmackDown, More
It appears that The Bloodline will face The Brawling Brutes in War Games at this month’s WWE Survivor Series. WWE had previously advertised Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn for War Games, but their opponents have not been revealed. Tonight’s post-Crown Jewel and Veteran’s Day edition of SmackDown concluded with a brawl between The Bloodline and The Brawling Brutes.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Plans For WrestleMania 39 Revealed
Some news on WWE’s plans for the Hollywood-themed WrestleMania 39 event taking place on April 1 and 2, 2023 has been revealed. With the event taglined ‘WrestleMania Goes Hollywood’ and taking place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, it was always likely WWE would try to get some celebrity involvement on the show.
itrwrestling.com
WWE Planning To Continue Brock Lesnar And Bobby Lashley’s Rivalry With Added Twist
2022 has seen a handful of transcendent feuds within WWE, but one of the more favoured collisions has been that between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley. Originally surrounding the WWE Championship, ‘The Beast Incarnate’ and ‘The All Mighty’ are currently 1-1 in singles action, with Lashley winning at the Royal Rumble and Lesnar at Crown Jewel.
itrwrestling.com
Bray Wyatt’s Eye Watering WWE Contract Revealed
Bray Wyatt returned to WWE at the conclusion of Extreme Rules, marking his first appearance for the sports entertainment since being let go in July 2021. He’s remained a constant fixture within the company ever since, being the number one babyface on Friday Night SmackDown and a top merchandise seller.
Comments / 0