Though Chris Jericho is about as AEW as they come at this stage of his career, currently holding the Ring of Honor World Championship in his first reign, “The Ocho” will still freely talk about his time in WWE and how he feels the company is going. From discussing Vince McMahon’s final run, which he believed at the time wouldn’t result in any punishment, to appearing on Broken Skull Sessions with the incomparable “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Jericho hasn’t forgotten about his time in The Fed, where he had 23 different title reigns, and will even complement what his old in-ring foe Paul “Triple H” Levesque put on the table if he likes it.

2 DAYS AGO