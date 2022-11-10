ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

“He took over Chicago” Charles Oakley UNVEILS truth behind toxic rivalry between Michael Jordan and Isiah Thomas

By Ritik Malik
firstsportz.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Who Is Michael Jordan's Wife? All About Yvette Prieto

Michael Jordan has been married to Yvette Prieto since 2013 Michael Jordan will go down in history as one of the greatest basketball stars to ever play the game. Off the court, however, he found love with wife Yvette Prieto. After divorcing his first wife, Juanita Vanoy, in 2006, Jordan met the former model at a Miami nightclub in 2008. They quickly hit it off and moved in together the following year. By 2011, they were engaged. On April 27, 2013, Jordan and Prieto tied the knot in front...
FLORIDA STATE
People

Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
MILWAUKEE, WI
ClutchPoints

Kyrie Irving’s net worth in 2022

Kyrie Irving is a professional basketball player who currently plays for the Brooklyn Nets in the NBA. He is an NBA champion, seven-time NBA All-Star, and a former Rookie of the Year winner. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Kyrie Irving’s net worth in 2022.
BROOKLYN, NY
Black Enterprise

NBA Champion LeBron James Shows Up To Lakers Game Dressed as Late Rapper Takeoff

To honor the life of fallen rapper Takeoff, Los Angeles Lakers basketball player LeBron James made a gesture that has the internet buzzing. Before Sunday’s game against James’ hometown team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Lakers forward arrived dressed like the deceased rapper in a dark suit, with a white shirt, black tie, shades, and a Jesus medallion. He posted a photo on his Instagram page along with an identical picture of Takeoff dressed in the same outfit.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail

The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy