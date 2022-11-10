“He took over Chicago” Charles Oakley UNVEILS truth behind toxic rivalry between Michael Jordan and Isiah Thomas

Read full article on original website
Who Is Michael Jordan's Wife? All About Yvette Prieto
Michael Jordan has been married to Yvette Prieto since 2013 Michael Jordan will go down in history as one of the greatest basketball stars to ever play the game. Off the court, however, he found love with wife Yvette Prieto. After divorcing his first wife, Juanita Vanoy, in 2006, Jordan met the former model at a Miami nightclub in 2008. They quickly hit it off and moved in together the following year. By 2011, they were engaged. On April 27, 2013, Jordan and Prieto tied the knot in front...
How In The World Did Derrick Rose Do This?
Derrick Rose and the New York Knicks defeated the Detroit Pistons on Friday night.
Yardbarker
Tim Hardaway Says 23-Year-Old Luka Doncic Is Better Than 23-Year-Old LeBron James
While the Dallas Mavericks may be just 6-6 on the season, their superstar Luka Doncic has given the whole city a lot to be excited about. As one of the best and most talented young players in the game, Luka is almost single-handily keeping the Mavs afloat this season and has emerged as a major early front-runner for the MVP.
Yardbarker
Kanye West Calls Out LeBron James, Shaquille O'Neal, And Charles Barkley In Bizarre Rant: "They Can Control Them But They Can't Control Me."
Kyrie Irving's latest antics have gotten some pretty big names speaking up in his defense. Besides his teammate Kevin Durant, Irving has received some support from various prominent figures in the NBA community, and even some outside the NBA community. As it turns out, one of Irving's biggest supporters is...
Phil Jackson On What 21-Year-Old Kobe Bryant First Said To Michael Jordan When He Saw Him: "I Could Kick Your Ass 1-On-1"
Phil Jackson's story of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan meeting in 1999 will always be iconic because Kobe told MJ he'd 'beat his ass' in a one-on-one.
Michael Irvin Says Herschel Walker Once Claimed He’d Beat Mike Tyson in a Fight
In case you haven’t learned by now, Herschel Walker is a pretty confident individual. And if you needed a reminder, former Dallas Cowboys star Michael Irvin talked about how the former Heisman Trophy winner once believed he could beat boxer Mike Tyson in a fight. Irvin recently joined FOX...
Yardbarker
NBA Rumors: Los Angeles Lakers Offered Russell Westbrook And Two Second-Round Picks For Josh Richardson And Doug McDermott
The Los Angeles Lakers remain a big question mark right now, especially after the hopes they had following a short-lived two-game winning streak have vanished, as they entered another 4-game losing streak immediately after that. This team had high expectations coming into this season, even though they didn't add shooting...
Brooklyn Nets Owner Almost Cut Kyrie Irving After Watching The Documentary Irving Shared On Social Media
Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai was close to cutting Kyrie Irving after watching the documentary the player shared on social media.
Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
Joakim Noah Shares Untold Story Of Kobe Bryant Being Petty To LeBron James When They Played Basketball At the White House
One of Noah's best memories with Bryant didn't come when they were on an NBA court, but off of it.
37-Year-Old LeBron James vs. 38-Year-Old Michael Jordan Full Comparison
This is a very interesting comparison of LeBron James and Michael Jordan.
Kyrie Irving’s net worth in 2022
Kyrie Irving is a professional basketball player who currently plays for the Brooklyn Nets in the NBA. He is an NBA champion, seven-time NBA All-Star, and a former Rookie of the Year winner. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Kyrie Irving’s net worth in 2022.
Sporting News
What's wrong with the Warriors? Declining Klay Thompson, dreadful James Wiseman are major part of Golden State's growing problems
They're 4-7 and the only defending champion to ever open the season with an 0-6 record on the road. Stephen Curry looks as brilliant as ever, but the pieces around him are crumbling. Here's why the Warriors have come out so slow — and whether it's time for Golden State...
Adam Silver's Blunt Response To LeBron James Criticizing Nets' List Of Conditions For Kyrie Irving
Adam Silver had a blunt reaction when asked to discuss LeBron James' comments on Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets.
Stephen A. Smith says people are keeping 'their knee on Kyrie's neck'
NBA commissioner Adam Silver spoke publicly following his meeting with Nets guard Kyrie Irving and shared that he personally feels that Irving is not antisemitic. According to ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, that should mark the end of Irving’s exile in Brooklyn. Smith, who accused the Nets of trying...
NBA Champion LeBron James Shows Up To Lakers Game Dressed as Late Rapper Takeoff
To honor the life of fallen rapper Takeoff, Los Angeles Lakers basketball player LeBron James made a gesture that has the internet buzzing. Before Sunday’s game against James’ hometown team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Lakers forward arrived dressed like the deceased rapper in a dark suit, with a white shirt, black tie, shades, and a Jesus medallion. He posted a photo on his Instagram page along with an identical picture of Takeoff dressed in the same outfit.
Milwaukee Bucks Reportedly Open To Trading This Key Player?
According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports!, the Milwaukee Bucks made calls to teams about Grayson Allen.
hotnewhiphop.com
Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail
The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
Yardbarker
Former Bulls Champion Shares How Michael Jordan Embarrassed Him In Front Of The Team: "I Could Play 18 Holes On Your Sweater."
Michael Jordan was an assassin on the court and nothing stopped him from getting what he wanted during a game. Jordan's will was one of the reasons why the Chicago Bulls from 1991 onwards only lost one playoff series with Jordan on the team, winning 6 championships in the process until MJ's 1998 retirement.
Vince Carter Selected Michael Jordan As The Player He Would Want To Play With Most: "You Knew You Were Going To The Finals."
Vince Carter chose Michael Jordan as his ideal teammate of all-time.
