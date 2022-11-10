Bloomfield-area residents can report problems in Essex County parks like damaged playground equipment, dead tree limbs, trash removal, fences and restrooms repairs using the county’s website

Read full article on original website
NY Barber Shop Uses Children in Inappropriate Social Media PostsBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Two Men Injured In a Shooting Incident In BrooklynAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
7 New Tenants Lease at Parsippany Office CampusMorristown MinuteParsippany-troy Hills, NJ
Man Died In Chelsea And Two Others Were Injured In a Shooting AttackAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
This $1.1M mansion for sale in N.J. has the nation’s first county park as its next-door neighbor
Pericles has been one lucky dog come walk time. The Maltese and his owners live just a bone’s throw away from the 360-acre Branch Brook Park, which stretches for some 4 miles through Newark and Belleville.
Firefighters Protect Homes From Fair Lawn Car Blaze
Firefighters protected nearby homes from serious damage when they snuffed a blaze that engulfed a car parked in a Fair Lawn driveway. The borough's bravest were temporarily delayed by a passing train as they headed to the Bergen Avenue home near 4th Street shortly after 4:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11.
bkreader.com
Personal Belongings of Bed-Stuy Family Thrown Onto Street Without Warning in Alleged Deed Theft Case
Without warning or a court order, on Monday, Nov. 7, workers changed the locks and started throwing out the belongings of a Bed-Stuy family’s brownstone, located at 470 Willoughby Ave., according to the property’s owner, Moses Foster. Foster said he called the police five times, and no one...
Police: Teenager, 2 others hurt in Paterson drive-by shooting
Three people, including a 15-year-old, were hurt during a drive-by shooting in Paterson Saturday morning.
Traffic Alert: US1 South in Linden closed due to motor vehicle crash
LINDEN, NJ – The southbound lanes of Route 1 south have been closed to traffic in the area of Avenue C. Police are investigating a motor vehicle crash that occurred shortly after 8 am. Traffic will be shut down for an unspecified amount of time which will impact today’s morning commute. Drivers are being asked to consider alternate routes of travel. Linden police officers said a short time ago, one lane of traffic could open soon. Plan accordingly for your morning commute. The post Traffic Alert: US1 South in Linden closed due to motor vehicle crash appeared first on Shore News Network.
Ferocious Fire Destroys Little Ferry Home
UPDATE: An overnight fire consumed a private home in Little Ferry. Everyone got out OK and no injuries were reported in the blaze, which broke out in the 2½-story residence on Franklin Street, just off Redneck Avenue, shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. Firefighters met heavy flames on...
Elaborate monuments in middle of N.J. cemetery give a glimpse into Victorian era
Beyond the gates of the Fairmount Cemetery in Newark, tree-lined roads meander through perfectly manicured lawns and past hundreds of modest headstones and grave markers. At the center of the 150-acre cemetery is a breathtaking grouping of stone monuments that serve as a relic of a time when the Brick City’s industrious and wealthy leaders memorialized their loved ones in ornate stone creations. These monuments — all erected about 100 years ago — transformed a section of the cemetery into an extravagant sculpture garden.
UPDATE: Victim In Hackensack Barbershop Shooting Dies, Killer Remains At Large
UPDATE: A man struck by gunfire at a Hackensack barber shop early Saturday evening died at the hospital, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella confirmed. Shots rang out outside the Minyety Barbershop off the corner of Lehigh and Essex streets around 5 p.m. Responders told Daily Voice that a 28-year-old city...
Three people, including 15-year-old, wounded in Paterson shooting
Three people, including a 15-year-old, were injured in a shooting in Paterson on Saturday afternoon, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victims – a 36-year-old man, a 26-year-old woman, and a 15-year-old – were struck by gunfire on North Main and Presidential Boulevard at around 12:08 p.m.
Thieves use duct tape to tie up woman in her Queens home, steal $50K in cash
A 67-year-old woman was tied up and robbed of thousands of dollars in cash and jewelry by two people who broke into her Queens house, authorities said.
Long Island father dead, son injured after car crash: police
ISLIP, N.Y. (PIX11) – A Long Island father died and his son was injured in a car crash in Suffolk County Saturday, police said. The crash happened on a Sagtikos State Parkway ramp in Islip around 5:30 a.m., according to New York State Police. The 29-year-old son was driving the car eastbound on the Southern […]
baristanet.com
Montclair Man Details ‘Insane’ Break-In on Tik Tok And Says ‘Lock Your Doors’
Montclair, NJ – Imagine you are watching a movie with the fam and there’s a man in your kitchen. That happened to Troy (@hiscrookedhalo) who lives near Porter Place in Montclair. He put up a warning on Tik Tok and asked people to share it far and wide. According to Troy, Montclair Police told him these kinds of crimes are becoming a “daily occurrence.”
Paterson front-line workers get final COVID pay before Thanksgiving
PATERSON, N.J. (PIX11) — Front-line workers in Paterson, N.J., are getting their third and final installment of COVID premium pay just in time for Thanksgiving. Sampson Lockhart has been an employee of the Department of Public Works for 18 years. However, he said it wasn’t until this year that he got a bonus. Specifically, premium pay […]
Bayonne cop dies unexpectedly while on duty
BAYONNE, NJ – The Bayonne Police Department today is mourning the loss of a member of their ranks. Overnight, the department announced the unexpected death of Captain Paul Jamolawicz. At this time, it is unclear how the 37-year police veteran died. “It is with a heavy heart that I must announce the death of Bayonne Police Department Captain Paul Jamolawicz. Captain Jamolawicz died unexpectedly tonight while on-duty serving our community,” Chief Robert Geisler said Saturday morning. “On behalf of the City of Bayonne and the Bayonne Police Department, I would like to express our condolences to the Jamolawicz Family.” Jamalowicz The post Bayonne cop dies unexpectedly while on duty appeared first on Shore News Network.
Saddle Brook Police Chief Eyes Reinstatement, Restitution After Judge Stops Funeral Escort Case
Suspended Saddle Brook Police Chief Robert Kugler is seeking reinstatement, and restitution, following a judge's ruling that he was wrongly being prosecuted for assigning police escorts to processions from his family-owned funeral home. And despite having waited 18 months for vindication, Kugler isn’t angry. “I’ve turned the page,” he...
NJ cops get called on 9-year-old Black girl killing lanternflies, mom says
CALDWELL — The mother of a 9-year-old girl told the town's council that a neighbor called police on her daughter as she sprayed for spotted lanternflies while wearing a hoodie. During the meeting on Nov. 1, Monique Joseph said neighbor Gordon Lawshe called 911 about a "little Black woman"...
Mary Fontoura, wife of the Essex County sheriff, dies at 79
They met at a place called “The Alibi,” a strange choice perhaps for a guy who would become cop. Her name was Mary and from the start, Armando Fontoura, a former Newark police officer who now serves as sheriff of Essex County, said he was smitten. “It was...
Video shows frantic moments before fatal police shooting in Paterson, NJ
Video released by the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General show the frantic minutes leading up to the shooting death of a Florida man by a Paterson police officer. The incident happened on October 10. The four videos, taken from both city surveillance cameras and private security cameras, show...
bkreader.com
East Flatbush Couple Indicted for Fatal Shooting of TSA Worker
Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez today announced that a Brooklyn couple has been arraigned on an indictment in which they are charged with murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a longtime Transportation Security Administration worker. The 45-year-old victim was shot twice from behind […] Click here to view...
Police supervisors harassed cop who suffered injuries, tested positive for COVID, lawsuit says
A veteran police officer in New Jersey has filed a lawsuit against the department where he works, claiming supervisors harassed him due to disabling injuries and a diagnosis of COVID-19. Chad Alesandrelli, a patrolman with the Belleville Police Department for 19 years, says in court papers he has incurred several...
