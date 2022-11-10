ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomfield, NJ

Bloomfield-area residents can report problems in Essex County parks like damaged playground equipment, dead tree limbs, trash removal, fences and restrooms repairs using the county’s website

By Simon Galperin
bloomfieldinfo.org
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Firefighters Protect Homes From Fair Lawn Car Blaze

Firefighters protected nearby homes from serious damage when they snuffed a blaze that engulfed a car parked in a Fair Lawn driveway. The borough's bravest were temporarily delayed by a passing train as they headed to the Bergen Avenue home near 4th Street shortly after 4:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11.
FAIR LAWN, NJ
Shore News Network

Traffic Alert: US1 South in Linden closed due to motor vehicle crash

LINDEN, NJ – The southbound lanes of Route 1 south have been closed to traffic in the area of Avenue C. Police are investigating a motor vehicle crash that occurred shortly after 8 am. Traffic will be shut down for an unspecified amount of time which will impact today’s morning commute. Drivers are being asked to consider alternate routes of travel. Linden police officers said a short time ago, one lane of traffic could open soon. Plan accordingly for your morning commute. The post Traffic Alert: US1 South in Linden closed due to motor vehicle crash appeared first on Shore News Network.
LINDEN, NJ
Daily Voice

Ferocious Fire Destroys Little Ferry Home

UPDATE: An overnight fire consumed a private home in Little Ferry. Everyone got out OK and no injuries were reported in the blaze, which broke out in the 2½-story residence on Franklin Street, just off Redneck Avenue, shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. Firefighters met heavy flames on...
LITTLE FERRY, NJ
NJ.com

Elaborate monuments in middle of N.J. cemetery give a glimpse into Victorian era

Beyond the gates of the Fairmount Cemetery in Newark, tree-lined roads meander through perfectly manicured lawns and past hundreds of modest headstones and grave markers. At the center of the 150-acre cemetery is a breathtaking grouping of stone monuments that serve as a relic of a time when the Brick City’s industrious and wealthy leaders memorialized their loved ones in ornate stone creations. These monuments — all erected about 100 years ago — transformed a section of the cemetery into an extravagant sculpture garden.
NEWARK, NJ
PIX11

Long Island father dead, son injured after car crash: police

ISLIP, N.Y. (PIX11) – A Long Island father died and his son was injured in a car crash in Suffolk County Saturday, police said. The crash happened on a Sagtikos State Parkway ramp in Islip around 5:30 a.m., according to New York State Police. The 29-year-old son was driving the car eastbound on the Southern […]
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
baristanet.com

Montclair Man Details ‘Insane’ Break-In on Tik Tok And Says ‘Lock Your Doors’

Montclair, NJ – Imagine you are watching a movie with the fam and there’s a man in your kitchen. That happened to Troy (@hiscrookedhalo) who lives near Porter Place in Montclair. He put up a warning on Tik Tok and asked people to share it far and wide. According to Troy, Montclair Police told him these kinds of crimes are becoming a “daily occurrence.”
MONTCLAIR, NJ
PIX11

Paterson front-line workers get final COVID pay before Thanksgiving

PATERSON, N.J. (PIX11) — Front-line workers in Paterson, N.J., are getting their third and final installment of COVID premium pay just in time for Thanksgiving. Sampson Lockhart has been an employee of the Department of Public Works for 18 years. However, he said it wasn’t until this year that he got a bonus. Specifically, premium pay […]
PATERSON, NJ
Shore News Network

Bayonne cop dies unexpectedly while on duty

BAYONNE, NJ – The Bayonne Police Department today is mourning the loss of a member of their ranks. Overnight, the department announced the unexpected death of Captain Paul Jamolawicz. At this time, it is unclear how the 37-year police veteran died. “It is with a heavy heart that I must announce the death of Bayonne Police Department Captain Paul Jamolawicz. Captain Jamolawicz died unexpectedly tonight while on-duty serving our community,” Chief Robert Geisler said Saturday morning. “On behalf of the City of Bayonne and the Bayonne Police Department, I would like to express our condolences to the Jamolawicz Family.” Jamalowicz The post Bayonne cop dies unexpectedly while on duty appeared first on Shore News Network.
BAYONNE, NJ
bkreader.com

East Flatbush Couple Indicted for Fatal Shooting of TSA Worker

Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez today announced that a Brooklyn couple has been arraigned on an indictment in which they are charged with murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a longtime Transportation Security Administration worker. The 45-year-old victim was shot twice from behind […] Click here to view...
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy