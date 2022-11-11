ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nick Lachey Seemingly Shaded Jessica Simpson During The "Love Is Blind" Season 3 Reunion, And People Think It's "So Cringe" And "Awkward"

By Chelsea Stewart
Yesterday, the final episodes of Love Is Blind Season 3 were released, and they were nothing but chaos as the couples came back together to rehash everything that happened since they first connected in the pods.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20oJbn_0j6KJ3ou00
Sara Mally / Netflix

From Bartise’s man bun and eyebrow slit to the continued fallout between him and Nancy, to that infamous oranges incident with Cole and Zanab, it was a lottt.

FOX/ giphy.com

Even Nick Lachey was being messy!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22mwNJ_0j6KJ3ou00
Taylor Hill / FilmMagic

At one point in the reunion, he began talking to Matt about how they've both been married before and how marriage "is always better the second time" — which appeared to be shade toward his ex-wife, Jessica Simpson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RRc81_0j6KJ3ou00

Nick was married to Jessica in the early 2000s before marrying his Love Is Blind cohost Vanessa Lachey in 2011.

Paul Archuleta / Getty Images

Then he fist-bumped Matt, just being even more extra and petty.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T97r8_0j6KJ3ou00
Tim Mosenfelder / Getty Images

People on social media thought it was completely uncalled for:

#loveisblind I’m sorry but did nick lachey just fist pump Matt saying “always better the second time around” as a dig to Jessica Simpson? Felt icky!

@added_name 09:14 AM - 09 Nov 2022

Did Nick Lachey just take a dig at Jessica Simpson with his “it’s always better the 2nd time around” comment and fist bump to Matt? 🤔 #NickLachedy lol#LoveIsBlind

@JessicaOglesbee 04:59 AM - 10 Nov 2022

For Nick Lachey to reference being divorced and re-married by saying “it’s always better the second time, am I right bud?” and fist bump Matt… like, is it just me, or is that complete disrespect to Jessica Simpson?

@sailor__ari 07:56 PM - 09 Nov 2022

did nick lachey just shade jessica simpson on the reunion of love is blind????? not sitting right w me

@octopussiii 02:38 AM - 10 Nov 2022

Not Nick Lachey throwing shade at Jessica. “Always better the 2nd time” #LoveIsBlind #Netflix #LoveisBlindS3

@shalini_beauty 04:34 PM - 09 Nov 2022

Nick Lachey’s cringe comment and fist bump to Matt. “It’s always better the second time.” Referencing his wedding to Jessica Simpson…so awkward. #LoveisBlindS3 #LOVEISBLINDreunion

@Aishalove08 12:13 AM - 10 Nov 2022

nick lachey is sooo fucking weird “iTs aLwAyS bEtTeR tHe SeCoNd TiMe” shut the fuck up about miss jessica fucking simpson!!!!!!!!!

@taylordfarquad 10:31 PM - 09 Nov 2022

Nick Lachey is TRASH for that "it's better the second time" comment on the reunion. We are not for the Jessica Simpson slander! You left her for her friend dummy.

@SabrinaSith 01:59 AM - 10 Nov 2022

But considering that Jessica also remarried and remains so, I'm sure she'd say the same!

