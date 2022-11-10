Tetrick Funeral Home, Hitchcock Memorials working to repair vandalized cemetery

Read full article on original website
Connect Downtown Johnson City announces return of Candy Land Christmas
Candy Land Christmas will return to downtown Johnson City for this holiday season, Connect Downtown Johnson City announced this week. With holiday displays, over 160 Christmas trees, makers markets, and more, Candy Land Christmas has become a “must-see” event each year.
Veterans honored at a number of events in Johnson City
Rain moved several outdoor events to commemorate Veterans Day under shelter in Johnson City on Friday. The Kings Mountain Post 24 of the American Legion’s traditional Veterans Day ceremony, held outdoors at the Doughboy statue near Johnson City's Memorial Park Community Center, was moved inside to the American Legion Home, 409 East Market St., because of showers.
Headstones restored after vandalism at Tennessee cemetery
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Toppled headstones at Highland Cemetery in Elizabethton were restored with funding from Tetrick Funeral Home. On Thursday morning, Hitchcock Memorials repaired 25 gravestones damaged by vandals and a few that had fallen over. Tyler Tetrick, President of Tetrick Funeral Homes, said he was happy to...
Tri Cities Civil War Round Table welcomes author Chris Mackowski
KINGSPORT — Author Chris Mackowski will speak on “Decisions at Fredericksburg: 14 Critical Decisions that Shaped the Action” during this month’s Tri Cities Civil War Round Table meeting. Mackowski, whose latest book looks at the 14 critical decisions by leaders on both sides, will speak Monday,...
Observation Park under fire once more over federal grant
A $475,000 federal grant to help improve public access areas within Observation Knob Park came under fire this week when a Sullivan County Commissioner asked if the county would be giving up the park anytime soon. “I think we need to step back and see where we are on Observation...
Threads to veterans: Local woman makes quilts for veterans
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Pat Martin arrived at the Veterans Day celebration in Kiwanis Park on Friday with 60 hand-made quilts and handed them out for free. “It’s a tremendous treasure to have,” said Vietnam War Navy veteran William Blair. “It’s really a blessing to have a thank you like this because those of […]
Girl Scout Troop 1083 collecting can openers for food pantry
KINGSPORT — Folks who know me know that Scouting has been an important part of my life. So I always enjoy hearing about the amazing things local Scouts are doing in our community. Last week, Cassie Franklin with Girl Scout Troop 1083 reached out to share an awesome project...
Ballad closes Norton clinic, moves residency to Norton Community Hospital
NORTON — Two Ballad Health residency programs are being brought to one site in Norton. According to Ballad spokesperson Ashley Ramey, the Ballad Health Medical Associates Family Clinic at Wharton Lane will move to Norton Community Hospital’s Medical Arts Building 1.
Carter County Veterans Day ceremony held at Elizabethton High School
ELIZABETHTON — The annual Veterans Day Ceremony held by the Elizabethton/Carter County United Veterans Council is alternated between the high schools in the county every year, and for 2022, the ceremony was held at Elizabethton High School. The event was attended by the entire student body and it was the first time the schools new United States Navy National Defense Cadet Corps unit participated, forming the color guard and also serving as guides and escorts for the service. The master of ceremonies for the event was retired Army 1st Sgt. David Batchelder, who is also the Veterans Service Officer for Carter County.
TENNESSEE RESIDENTS WARNED: BE ON THE LOOK OUT FOR…COWS
Traffic on I-40 West near mile marker 432 was backed up for miles on Thursday night after a tractor-trailer overturned in Cocke County. The trailer was carrying 68 head of cattle, according to officials with the Cocke County Emergency Management Agency. “Should you have a cow show up on your...
Walmart on West Stone Drive reopens after breaker panel issue
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A breaker panel issue at the Walmart Supercenter on Stone Drive in Kingsport forced the store to close temporarily on Thursday. A post from the store said the issue appeared overnight and prevented it from opening on Nov. 10. However, as of 12:20 p.m., the store reported that the issue was […]
TC-MAC works to support local veterans
KINGSPORT — When local veterans need assistance they can’t find anywhere else, the Tri-Cities Military Affairs Council does its best to make sure they know there’s always someone in their corner. Founded in 2012, TC-MAC was modeled after a similar organization in Knoxville. Early in 2013, the...
Bobcats Carter and Cash settling in at Bays Mountain
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium’s new bobcat duo, Carter and Cash, arrived last month and are still settling in nicely, according to park staff. In a video provided to News Channel 11, Carter and Cash can be seen posing for the camera with extra-large paws befitting those of a big cat […]
Jimmy Morefield gets three-year probation for the killing of Teddy Allen Street in 2020
Jimmy Morefield was sentenced last Friday, November 4, 2022, in Johnson County to three years supervised probation with the Tennessee Department of Correction. Earlier The Tomahawk reported that following his trial (October 4-6, 2022), a jury found Morefield of Mountain City guilty of Voluntary Manslaughter. Morefield, 57, of 791 J...
The Encounter's H.O.P.E. for Christmas event set for Sunday
KINGSPORT — Christmas is often called the season of giving, and no event better exemplifies this spirit than The Encounter’s H.O.P.E. for Christmas Holiday Fashion Production. The show was first created last year in a joint effort by Ethel Smawley, owner of The Encounter, and Stella Robinette, founder...
4 people displaced following house fire in Washington County, Virginia
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Four people were displaced following a house fire in Washington County, Virginia, Wednesday according to officials. Several crews, including the Goodson Kinderhook Volunteer Fire Department, responded to Dane Drive to put out the flames. The four people displaced are being assisted by the American...
Special Weather Statement for Avery County – November 13, 2022
NCZ033-048>052-058-132115- Avery-Madison-Yancey-Mitchell-Swain-Haywood-Graham- Including the cities of Ingalls, Banner Elk, Newland, Faust,. Mars Hill, Marshall, Walnut, Allenstand, Hot Springs, Luck,. Swiss, Burnsville, Celo, Micaville, Ramseytown, Busick,. Spruce Pine, Poplar, Alarka, Almond, Bryson City, Luada, Wesser,. Waynesville, Waterville, Canton, Cruso, Cove Creek, Robbinsville,. and Stecoah. 1116 AM EST Sun Nov 13 2022.
Carter County students will earn associates degrees before their diplomas
ELIZABETHTON — It has now been over a year since the Carter County School System began its middle college program, and this spring, the first 31 graduates of the program will be receiving their two-year associates degrees. But those graduates are just one of several ways to measure the growth and success of the program.
David Crockett remembered by men who tried cases with him
ELIZABETHTON — One of the most gifted and most colorful lawyers in the region is being remembered this week. David Crockett died on Tuesday at the age of 80. Crockett served as both prosecutor and as a defense attorney in the 1st Judicial District of Tennessee for half a century. He also served as a lieutenant in the Judge Advocate General Corps in the Army during the time of the Vietnam War.
11’s abound: Girl born at 11:11 on 11/11/11 turns 11
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Sabra Scism’s birth was met with fanfare in Johnson City 11 years ago — and now the North Side Elementary fifth grader is back in the news on a very special 11/11. Scism turned 11 on Friday, 11/11/22, but the significance of 11’s in her life doesn’t end there. After […]
