nddist.com

Construction Supply Giant Cut Thousands of Jobs

A decline in home construction prompted a major construction supplier to slash thousands of jobs in recent months, its chief executive said this week. Builders FirstSource CEO Dave Flitman told analysts on the company’s third-quarter earnings call that about 2,600 jobs were eliminated across the U.S. amid the slowdown, the Dallas Morning News reports.
RBC Bearings Says its Q2 Sales Increased 130%

OXFORD, Conn. — RBC Bearings Inc., a manufacturer of highly engineered precision bearings, components and essential systems for the industrial, defense and aerospace industries, on Thursday reported results for the second quarter of fiscal 2023. Net sales for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 were $369.2 million, an increase...
Ohio Capital Journal

Amid a major federal investment in electric cars, it’s time for states to step up, advocates say

For years, electric vehicles posed something of a chicken-and-egg problem.  Mass adoption, seen as critical to cutting the largest single source of U.S. carbon emissions, couldn’t happen until the infrastructure to allow drivers to recharge wherever they were heading was in place. And those charging stations weren’t coming until more drivers switched to plug-in electric […] The post Amid a major federal investment in electric cars, it’s time for states to step up, advocates say appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
