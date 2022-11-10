Read full article on original website
Israel’s Netanyahu given chance to form far-right government
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s president has asked former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to form a new government, presenting the longtime leader currently standing trial on corruption charges with the chance to end an era of political instability and elections in Israel with his partners on the far right. Friday’s decision by President Isaac Herzog was announced by his office after he consulted with leaders of all of the parties elected to Parliament in last week’s general election. He will formally designate Netanyahu with the task on Sunday and give him a month to cobble together a governing coalition. It looks set to become the most right-wing government in Israel’s history.
Ukraine-Russia news – live: Kyiv ‘approaching’ victory, says Zelensky
Volodymyr Zelensky has said everyone in Ukraine can feel victory against Russia approaching, following the liberation of Kherson. The president added that those repelling Moscow’s attacks have not had a day’s rest since Vladimir Putin invaded. “All of us already feel the approach of our victory. Because we...
Amid crisis, Hezbollah seeks ally in next Lebanese president
BEIRUT (AP) — The leader of Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group says he wants the next Lebanese president to be a figure who won’t “betray” the Iran-backed faction. Hassan Nasrallah spoke on Friday through a video-link to supporters gathered to mark Hezbollah’s Martyrs Day, a commemoration of the group’s fallen fighters. Nasrallah did not name a favorite but his remarks indicated the shadowy militant leader plans to exert influence over who becomes next president. Lebanon’s parliament failed to elect a new president in five attempts after the term of President Michel Aoun, a strong ally of Hezbollah, ended on Oct. 31. That left Lebanon in a political vacuum with a caretaker government that does not have full powers.
Thousands join nationalist march on Polish Independence Day
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Tens of thousands of people in Warsaw have marched peacefully in a yearly Independence Day march organized by Polish nationalist groups. The march is controversial because it is led by far-right groups, and has included white nationalist and anti-immigrant messages in the past. But many people, including some with young children, came from across Poland on Friday to take part and show their patriotism. Many carried Poland’s national white-and-red flag. Warsaw’s mayor said he was relieved that the event avoided violence. But he said he was still disturbed by the anti-Ukrainian and anti-European Union messages some marchers carried. Some protesters also chanted slogans against Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose forces have invaded neighboring Ukraine.
Lawyer: Saddam’s relative has no role in IS killings in Iraq
BEIRUT (AP) — The lawyer of a great-nephew of the late Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein says her client has no links with the Islamic State group though Iraqi authorities alleged his involvement. The lawyer told The Associated Press Sunday that her client, Abdullah Yasser Sabaawi, was living in Yemen in June 2014, when IS fighters massacred hundreds of Iraqi troops in central Iraq. The lawyer said Lebanese authorities handed over Abdallah to Iraq on Friday despite the fact that he had been registered as a refugee in Lebanon. Iraqi authorities have sought to link Saddam’s great-nephew with the massacre of Iraqi soldiers by IS militants in 2014.
Zelenskiy says investigators document more than 400 Russian war crimes in Kherson
KHERSON, Ukraine, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has accused Russian soldiers of committing war crimes and killing civilians in Kherson, parts of which were retaken by Ukraine's army last week after Russia pulled out.
Slovenia set to elect liberal lawyer as 1st female president
LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Slovenia looks set to have its first female head of state. Opinion polls suggest 54-year-old human rights advocate and lawyer Natasa Pirc Musar is poised to win the small, central European country’s runoff presidential election runoff on Sunday. Center-right former Foreign Minister Anze Logar. is the other candidate. Logar was ahead after the first round of voting two weeks ago. Analysts predicted then the tables would turn in the runoff as centrist and liberal voters rallied behind Pirc Musar. The winner will succeed President Borut Pahor, a centrist politician who sought to bridge Slovenia’s left-right political divide during his decade in office. Having served two five-year terms, Pahor was ineligible to seek a third.
Massive turnout in defense of Mexico’s electoral authority
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tens of thousands of people packed the Mexican capital’s main boulevard Sunday to protest President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s proposal to overhaul the country’s electoral authority in the largest demonstration against one of the president’s efforts during his nearly four years in office.
Moldova anti-govt protesters return amid energy crisis
CHISINAU, Moldova (AP) — Thousands of anti-government protesters returned to the streets of Moldova’s capital to express their dismay amid an acute winter energy crisis and skyrocketing inflation. The protesters converged Sunday in the capital, Chisinau, calling for an early election and the resignation of Moldova’s pro-Western President Maia Sandu. Moldova has taken a distinctly Western-oriented path over the last year, but over the past two months, a protests initiated by the populist Shor Party have rocked the country. The Shor Party’s leader, Ilan Shor, is a Moldovan oligarch currently in exile in Israel. The U.S. says he is working with Russian interests to create political unrest in Moldova, Europe’s poorest country.
New York Times: Trump sought tax investigations of political foes
Former President Donald Trump repeatedly told his onetime White House chief of staff, John Kelly, that he wanted the Internal Revenue Service to investigate his political foes, Kelly told The New York Times. Among the people Trump wanted to “get the I.R.S. on” were former FBI Director James Comey and...
Biden’s past promises for US to defend Taiwan under microscope in meeting with China’s Xi
When President Joe Biden first declared that the United States had an obligation to protect Taiwan should China move on it, his words were written off by some as a casual, if unfortunate, mischaracterization of American policy. The fourth time Biden made the same statement, it was evident he wasn’t...
Sunak ‘confident’ migrant numbers will come down as he hails deal with France
Rishi Sunak has hailed the latest agreement with France as contributing to his efforts to “grip illegal migration”, which he said has consumed much of his time in No 10 so far.The Prime Minister said he was “confident” the number of small boat crossings would come down over time after the number of people making the perilous journey to the UK across the Channel so far this year topped 40,000.Speaking to reporters travelling with him to Indonesia for the G20 summit, Mr Sunak said he was “pleased” to be signing the deal with France, while confirming that the annual amount...
Auschwitz hero’s son seeks millions for dad’s 1948 execution
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The son of World War II Auschwitz death camp hero Witold Pilecki is seeking millions in compensation from the Polish government for his father’s post-war arrest and 1948 execution by the country’s communist authorities of the time. The case opened Thursday before a...
Biden readies for meeting with Chinese leader that could have long-lasting consequences
President Joe Biden’s meeting with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Monday may last only a few hours, but could have consequences stretching months or even years as the world’s largest economies veer toward increasingly hostile relations. The moments spent together on the sidelines of the Group of...
Biden to set 'guardrails' in Xi superpower summit
US President Joe Biden and China's Xi Jinping meet in Bali on Monday with Washington hoping to set "guardrails" for relations between the rivals and Beijing looking to put ties "back on track". Beijing wants Washington to "work together with China", foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said Monday.
Turkey detains 1, suspects Kurdish militants behind bombing
ISTANBUL — (AP) — Police have detained a suspect who is believed to have planted the bomb that exploded on a bustling pedestrian avenue in Istanbul, Turkey’s interior minister said Monday, adding that initial findings indicate that Kurdish militants were responsible for the deadly attack. Six people...
UK court: Arrested man is US fugitive wanted on rape claim
LONDON (AP) — A judge in Scotland says a man who has spent almost a year fighting extradition to the United States is Nicholas Rossi, a fugitive alleged to have faked his own death to escape rape allegations. The suspect was arrested in December 2021 at a Glasgow hospital where he was being treated for COVID-19. He denies being Rossi and says he is an Irish orphan named Arthur Knight. After seeing evidence including fingerprints and tattoos, judge Norman McFadyen told Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday he was satisfied “that Mr. Knight is indeed Nicholas Rossi.” U.S. authorities say Rossi has been charged in connection with a 2008 rape in Utah. A full extradition hearing is likely to be held next year.
Pakistani man sentenced to die for killing ex-wife from US
ISLAMABAD (AP) — The ex-husband of an American woman of Pakistani origin has been convicted of murdering her in a property dispute and sentenced to death. A lawyer says the district court in Rawalpindi on Saturday also sentenced Rizwan Habib’s father and an employee to seven years in prison for abetting the murder of 47-year-old Wajiha Swat. The victim’s attorney says a judge gave Habib the death sentence for murdering his former wife last October. Swati, the mother of three sons, arrived in Pakistan on Oct. 16, 2021 to take possession of the former couple’s home in a posh neighborhood of Rawalpindi but disappeared. She was killed in the disputed home and her body taken to Habib’s home in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
Officials: Renewed Iranian attacks in northern Iraq kill 1
Kurdish officials in northern Iraq say at least one person was killed in renewed Iranian attacks in the region
G20 news – live: Biden and Xi meet in Bali ‘to lay out red lines’ over Taiwan
US president Joe Biden will hold an in-person meeting with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping today for the first time since being elected to the White House nearly two years ago.The world’s two most powerful leaders will meet in Bali, Indonesia on the sidelines of the Group of 20 (G20) summit for talks on issues ranging from Beijing’s aggression towards Taiwan to Russia's war on Ukraine.Biden is expected to push for a commitment to maintaining "peace and stability" in Taiwan. as China has repeatedly stated its goal of "reunifying" with the island, by force if necessary. Although the two...
