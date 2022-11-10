Read full article on original website
traveltomorrow.com
Volkswagen to launch hydrogen car with a tank autonomy of 2,000km
Volkswagen and Kraftwerk are developing a car powered by hydrogen with a tank autonomy of 2,000 km. The German car manufacturer is currently working on a new fuel cell that is reportedly much cheaper than the current ones in the market, allowing hydrogen cars to travel 2,000 km on a single tank — enough to drive from Portugal to Belgium without ever stopping for refueling. According to Hydrogen Central, Volkswagen has recently applied for the registration of a patent for this new and cheaper hydrogen fuel cell, representing a turn in the position that Volkswagen usually shows regarding hydrogen, somewhat pessimistic.
Carscoops
Modern-Day Pontiac GTO Rendered From Camaro, Because Why Not?
This story contains a fictional render of a Pontiac GTO from artist Rain Prisk who is neither related to nor endorsed by GM. It’s been some 12 years since Pontiac was killed off by General Motors and while it’s unlikely that it will ever be revived, a talented designer has dreamt up what could be the perfect car to relaunch the Pontiac brand.
notebookcheck.net
Tesla Semi truck stops would consume the electricity of small town USA as launch event scheduled for December 1
A utility company has run the numbers and warns that the US grid can't provide the charging power for all the upcoming electric trucks like the Tesla Semi that will be released on December 1. The electrification of a typical gas station would demand the amount needed for a sports stadium, while a regular truck stop would need the electricity of a small town.
Carscoops
Scout SUV Teaser, Radical’s Project 25, And Scary Tesla Crash In China: Your Morning Brief
Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. Longtime talk show host and creator of Jay Leno’s garage has suffered severe burns from a gasoline fire. Leno confirmed the incident to Variety but reassured that he was OK and just needs a week or two to get back on his feet. TMZ reports that flames burned the left side of Leno’s face but did not penetrate his eye or ear.
Is it Better to Buy a Newer Car With High Mileage or an Older Car With Low Mileage?
If you're shopping for a car to replace your current one, is it a good idea to buy a newer one with high mileage or an older one with lower mileage? Check out the answer. The post Is it Better to Buy a Newer Car With High Mileage or an Older Car With Low Mileage? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carscoops
New 2024 Lucid Gravity SUV Promises Supercar Performance With Seating For 7
Lucid has provided us with our first look at a close-to-production version of the Gravity, its first-ever SUV. Although the automaker still has much to reveal, it promises that the seven-seat crossover will have ‘supercar-like performance’ and more range than any other electric vehicle on the market, aside from the Lucid Air.
Carscoops
Electric Aiways U6 Lands In Germany From €41,001 To Rival VW’s ID.5
The all-electric Aiways U6 has been showcased in full and is now available to order in Germany. The Chinese car manufacturer has equipped the U6 with the same 63 kWh battery pack as the U5, complete with 24 CATL modules that can be charged at speeds of up to 90 kW at a DC fast charging station. This battery then drives a permanent magnet synchronous electric motor with 215 hp (160 kW) and 232 lb-ft (315 Nm) of torque. Aiways says the sleek SUV can travel up to 400 km (249 miles) on a single charge under WLTP testing and that average energy consumption sits between 15.9 kWh/100 km and 16.6 kWh/100 km.
Carscoops
2023 Nissan Versa Gets More Expensive But Gains More Equipment
The Nissan Versa has been hit with a small price increase for the 2023 model year but thanks to a series of upgrades, the price hike doesn’t seem unreasonable. Pricing for Nissan’s sub-compact sedan kicks off from $15,730 when ordered in entry-level S guise with the standard 5-speed manual transmission, representing just a small jump from the $15,080 commanded by the 2022 model. Shoppers can also order the Versa S with Nissan’s Xtronic CVT from $17,400, up from last year’s $16,750.
Carscoops
Ford Sharpens Bronco Sport’s Off-Road Credentials With New Diamond Package
The Ford Bronco and Bronco Sport might share a name but they present very different problems for Ford. The “real” Bronco, the retro off-roader built to rival the Jeep Wrangler, is in such demand that Ford production can’t keep up, leaving buyers frustrated with endless delays. The more conventional Bronco Sport, on the other hand, is currently languishing in ninth place in the compact crossover segment where it’s comprehensively ass-whooped by competent but theoretically less interesting rivals, most notably the Toyota RAV4, and also has to battle its own Escape brother.
Jalopnik
Automakers to Sell 400 Million More Vehicles Than Climate Change Estimates Can Handle: Greenpeace
It looks like all those gas vehicle bans that states and countries are planning on in the 2030s might come a little too late. A new report out of Greenpeace Germany, as compiled by The Verge, says that automakers are on track to sell 400 million more vehicles than current efforts to reduce climate change can handle. Simply put, we’re going to drive ourselves right into the worst of climate change, unable to meet the global temperature reduction of 1.5° Celsius.
Carscoops
Kia’s “Silent” EV6 GT Commercial Tries To Spin Fact That EVs Sound Really Boring
“You know, I never thought I’d say a 9-second quarter mile would be a little underwhelming, but there’s no drama.”. Car &Driver video man Carlos Lago’s comments after blasting down a makeshift dragstrip in a Tesla Model S Plaid against a Suzuki Hayabusa superbike perfectly summed up the problem facing the companies trying to sell electric cars to gas-loving gearheads (for the record the bike rider found it plenty exciting, despite losing).
Carscoops
GM Will Bank On Sales Volume And Slashing Costs To Achieve EV Profitability By 2025
While electric vehicles are now a fundamental part of our future, the all-important question of profitability has often been asked by critics and probed by industry analysts alike. It’s no secret that, generally speaking, eking out profit margins is a harder ask with a battery electric vehicle than with one powered by internal combustion.
Carscoops
Mazda Teases 2024 CX-90 Flagship SUV For USA, Confirms Inline-Six
Mazda today confirmed that the upcoming CX-90 SUV will be powered by an inline six-cylinder engine, with a teaser image posted to Instagram. Still cloaked in darkness, few other details can be gleaned about the big SUV designed specifically for the North American market. Part of a big SUV push...
Carscoops
What’s The Best American Sports Car Ever With Less Than 8 Cylinders?
Perhaps no nation is as tied to an engine layout as closely as America is to the V8. It’s been a part of almost all of the most significant American sports cars in the history of the nation. How good are sports cars from the USA with less than eight cylinders though? Which one out of that group is the best in history?
Carscoops
Entry-Level Lucid Air Pure Has 410-Mile Range And A Misleading Price
Lucid says its new entry-level Air Pure sedan can travel 410 miles (660 km) on a single charge, reminding us yet again just how far EVs have come – and can now go. That 410-mile figure does however mean that the Pure has the shortest driving range of any Air model. The 819 hp (830 PS) Grand Touring is good for 516 miles or 830 km (469 miles / 755 km on 21-inch wheels) and the 1,050 hp (1,065 PS) Grand Touring Performance is rated at 446 miles (718 km). But the Pure isn’t far behind the new Touring, which features a 620 hp (629 PS) drivetrain and can travel 425 miles (684 km) on 19-inch wheels.
Carscoops
15 Hours To Drive 178 Miles: Frustrated EV Owner Writes A Book To Caution Future Adopters
EVs have long since begun to take over the roads. But while many are eager to try out the new tech, the interwebs are filled with seemingly twice as many naysayers who (often rightly) point out the many drawbacks relating to recharging and a lack of infrastructure. And it would...
globalspec.com
Diesel engines modified to accept hydrogen
The dual-fuel system features independent control of hydrogen direct injection timing, as well as diesel injection timing, enabling full control of combustion modes. Source: Sanghoon Kook et al. Diesel engines deployed in trucks and power equipment in the transportation, agriculture and mining sectors can be retrofitted to hydrogen-diesel hybrid engines...
Carscoops
Scout Motors Give New Look At Upcoming SUV Concept, Production Slated For 2026
The International Harvester Scout is an off-road icon and its resurrection is inching closer with the launch of ScoutMotors.com, a fan forum, and social media channels. Speaking of the latter, it’s notable that Scout apparently decided to skip Twitter as the company only listed LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram pages. The move appears to be a direct response to Elon Musk’s ownership of the site, which has been turbulent to say the least.
Carscoops
2024 Kia Seltos Facelift Teased, Debuts Later This Week In Los Angeles
Kia has teased the 2024 Seltos, ahead of its North American debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show on September 17th. While the teaser images aren’t very revealing, the cat’s already out of the bag as the facelifted variant was introduced in South Korea this summer. As a...
Carscoops
Volkswagen ID.7 Thinks Rectangular Touchscreens Are For Squares
Volkswagen is taking on the Tesla Model 3 with its new ID.7, a production version of the ID. Aero concept, and the first sedan in the ID. family. But it’s not just the body shape that’s different about the ID.7. The infotainment screen also looks very different from what we’ve seen on other mainstream VW and ID.-branded cars before.
