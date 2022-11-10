Read full article on original website
The climate and biodiversity crises should be tackled together
Although climate change has attracted a lot of attention for its catastrophic consequences for the natural world, a new study published in the journal Science Advances has argued that it is in fact the fourth driver of biodiversity loss, after land/sea use change, direct exploitation of natural resources, and pollution.
Can close friendships improve our gut health?
There has been much research recently exploring the role of the gut microbiome in the health of humans and other animals. Indeed, mammalian gut microbes have been shown to affect aspects of development, digestion, physiology, metabolism, immunity, mental health and behavior. In addition, individuals with autism or autistic-like behaviour are known to have altered gut microbe communities. Thus, the relationship between the microbiome and behavior is reciprocal, since social interactions can influence the gut microbiome, which in turn can affect social behavior.
Seals have a surprising sense of rhythm
A new study led by Aarhus University in Denmark has found that, much like humans, seals can both distinguish and react differently to various rhythms soon after birth. While the ability to distinguish rhythms has already been well-documented in birds, this is one of the first studies identifying this capacity in non-human mammals. According to the experts, these findings are an important step forward in our understanding of human musicality and its relationship with language development.
Global CO2 emissions hit record levels in 2022
According to this year’s Global Carbon Budget report, global carbon dioxide emissions from fossil fuels and cement have increased by one percent in 2022, hitting a new record high of 36.6 billion tons. The experts found that the current rise in fossil fuel emissions has been mainly driven by...
Scientists reveal the molecular fingerprint of pearl oysters
Pearl oysters are a major aquaculture animal in Japan, since they produce beautiful pearls that are sought after for necklaces, rings, and earrings. While in the early 1990s, this industry was bringing in over 88 billion yen annually, over the past two decades, a combination of novel diseases and red tides has caused production of Japan’s pearls drop from about 70,000 kilograms a year to just 20,000.
Puffer fish communicate using non-toxic substances
Puffer fish, a delicacy in Japanese cuisine, contain a lethal toxin that can lead to food poisoning and a swift death if improperly prepared. The fish’s liver and ovaries contain a powerful neurotoxin called tetrodotoxin (TTX). Though its purpose is unclear, puffer fish also have analogs of TTX that are non-toxic. Researchers at Nagoya University have proposed that puffer fish use these toxin analogs to communicate using smell.
How did octopuses develop complex brains?
Cephalopods – a group of animals including squids, octopuses, and cuttlefish – are extremely intelligent creatures capable of behaviors such as processing information to change their shape, color, and even texture in order to blend with the environment, communicating with conspecifics, and using tools to solve problems – capacities that are possible due to the fact that they have the most complex brains of any invertebrates on Earth.
The world may put an end to plastic pollution by 2040
Plastic production and subsequent pollution are key drivers of climate change, the focus of discussion at COP27 in Egypt this week. At the upcoming Global Treaty to End Plastic Pollution, the United Nations must set a new target for plastic pollution. Researchers from the Global Plastics Policy Centre at the University of Portsmouth are urging for an aggressive target of zero for new plastic waste.
