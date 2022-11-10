Read full article on original website
klcc.org
Increase in RSV has Oregon officials worried about ICU beds for children
The number of children hospitalized with RSV in Oregon more than doubled last week. RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, is a common childhood illness that causes cold symptoms for most kids but can cause serious complications, particularly in young infants. The Oregon Health Authority tracks weekly hospitalizations associated with RSV...
opb.org
Majority of Oregon counties vote against psilocybin therapy
Oregonians voted in 2020 to legalize psilocybin therapy in supervised facilities. The hallucinogenic drug has gained traction in recent years as a viable treatment for PTSD, severe depression and substance use disorder. But the majority of the state’s 36 counties have reservations about the therapy — 25 counties voted against allowing psilocybin use last week, along with several municipalities. Jefferson Public Radio reporter Jane Vaughan joins us to talk about those bans and what they could mean for the future of psilocybin in Oregon.
‘Respiratory trifecta’ spreading through Oregon, OHA gives updates on viruses
The Oregon Health Authority spoke Thursday about the current "respiratory trifecta" making its way through Oregon.
philomathnews.com
Oregon prepares for a potential surge of COVID-19 cases and other viral infections
Oregon public health officials are keeping an eye on a trifecta of illnesses as winter approaches and Oregonians spend more time indoors: COVID-19, a respiratory virus that’s affecting children and influenza. This will not be a respiratory illness season like the last two, when the focus was on COVID-19,...
thelundreport.org
Health Official Wants Oregonians To Mask Up, Brace For Viruses
A top Oregon public health official wants people to mask up and wash their hands, saying it could be a rough winter. Dr. Tom Jeanne, deputy state health officer said at an online press conference Nov. 10 that Oregonians face not only increases of COVID-19 during the coming months, but also the flu and RSV, or Respiratory Syncytial Virus.
KTVL
Measure 110 funding beginning to be dispersed to Southern Oregon recovery centers
SOUTHERN OREGON — Nearly two years after voters in Oregon approved the Drug Addiction Treatment and Recovery Act, also known as measure 110, funding from the measure is beginning to be dispersed to Southern Oregon addiction resource centers. After voters approved the measure in 2020, it took several steps...
klcc.org
Oregonians are in for possible "respiratory trifecta" this season
Health officials are concerned about three different respiratory viruses this season: COVID-19, RSV and Influenza. Dr. Tom Jeanne is Deputy State Health Officer with the Oregon Health Authority. “Some have been talking about a respiratory’ trifecta’ this season or a ‘triple-demic,’ but as we like to say in public health, every respiratory season is a bad respiratory season.”
How have Oregon crops fared this year?
Corn, sugar beet numbers are forecasted to decline year over year, as is egg production, but alfalfa numbers are expected to increase The irrigation waters have stopped flowing and the cold weather is turning vegetation throughout Crook County different fall shades. Amidst the conclusion of the growing season, the U.S. Department of Agriculture released its recent Agri-Facts data, which highlights the performance of a variety of different crops throughout the Pacific Northwest. Among the data compiled are statistics on milk and egg production as well as crops like alfalfa, corn and sugar beets. A D V E R T...
KDRV
Oregon wildlife artwork winners showcased with online voting available
SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon's wildlife agency has its 2023 art contest winners, and you can help choose the People Choice Award winner. Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) is sharing winners online for its 2023 art contests. They feature winners of three wildlife art categories, and winners get featured on stamps.
thelundreport.org
How To Access Free Mobile Medical, Dental Care In Oregon, Washington
This article was originally published by the Salem Statesman Journal. Galdina Sanchez Cruz, 43, had never been to a dentist before showing up to a mobile dental clinic Saturday at Chemeketa Community College in Salem. Her teeth had been hurting for almost a year by the time a neighbor told...
KATU.com
Examining the 2022 midterm's impact on Oregon's drug decriminalization measure
PORTLAND, Ore. — As the ballot boxes are now closed on the 2022 midterm election, analysts and advocates are examining - through a new lens - what's next for Measure 110. The landmark law passed by voters two years ago, in the November 2020 general election, decriminalized possession of small amounts of hard drugs and opened up more money for addiction treatment.
basinlife.com
Oregonians Urged to Contact 811 Before Digging In Your Yard or Property
Avista Utilities of Klamath Falls reminds you to Call 811-Before You Dig or begin an excavation project. They want to remind you that using this free service can save money and lives. “None of us have x-ray vision to see underground utilities before breaking ground, and we know there are...
klcc.org
Oregon gun access measure narrowly passes, bringing joy and sadness
Juniper Rook, 17, is too young to vote. But that didn’t keep her from constantly refreshing the vote totals for Measure 114, which she campaigned for in the hopes that it would keep her and her classmates safe. When the lead of the Yes on Measure 114 campaign in Bend texted her to say it passed, she cried.
Dangerous Cities in Oregon
Oregon has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. The state flag of Oregon, USA.By Enzwell - Public Domain. Wikimedia Commons.
The Most Beautiful Hiking in Oregon
Oregon hiking is pretty amazing. Since it is one of the most diverse states in the US, you can find just about anything. If you like chasing waterfalls, finding alpine lakes nestled under a mountain peak, or exploring unique 40 million year old hills. Take your pick!
Psilocybin-related businesses will not be allowed in more than 100 Oregon cities
More than 100 cities across Oregon made it clear with their votes Tuesday that they do not want psilocybin-related businesses to operate in their towns, at least not for now.
focushillsboro.com
Voter Suppression And Fraud Allegations Brought Against The Oregon Secretary Of State And County Officials
Voter Suppression And Fraud: Clackamas, Washington, Multnomah, Lane, Linn, Marion, Jackson, Deschutes, Yamhill, Douglas, Coos, and Klamath counties, as well as the Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, are the targets of a lawsuit alleging voter suppression and failure to investigate charges of voter fraud. Voter Suppression And Fraud Allegations...
KTVZ
Number of Oregon households with bank and credit union accounts continues to rise, agency says
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – The number of unbanked households in Oregon dropped from 3.8 percent in 2019 to just 1.8 percent in 2021, according to a study by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. This is significant for many Oregonians because it means they can avoid paying for expensive alternative...
KDRV
National listeria outbreak investigation includes California
ATLANTA, Geo. -- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control is investigating a multistate outbreak of Listeria infections. California is part of the investigation. Its investigation so far shows one death and 16 people infected with the outbreak strain of Listeria reported in six states: California (1 case), Illinois (2), Maryland (3), Massachusetts (2), New Jersey (1), and New York (7).
WWEEK
Three Oregon Sheriffs Say They Will Not Enforce Measure 114
Sheriffs in at least three rural Oregon counties say they will not enforce Measure 114, the gun control law that appears to have been narrowly approved by state voters in the Nov. 8 midterm elections. Their pledge comes even after the Oregon State Sheriffs’ Association told state officials this summer that it expected its members to uphold any law created by popular vote.
