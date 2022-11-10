ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hogville.net

Razorbacks Rewind (game article): No. 10 Arkansas ravages Fordham for 30 turnovers in dominant 74-48 home win on Friday

FAYETTEVILLE — Maybe the 10th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks were a bit banged up on Friday as several players dealt with minor injuries during the week, but they were spry and stifling defensively while jumping all over Fordham to force 30 turnovers on their way to an impressive 74-48 home win over the unranked Rams at Bud Walton Arena.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

Arkansas’ defense shines against LSU

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ defense turned in its best performance of the season on Saturday in a 13-10 loss to No. 7 LSU. The Hogs held Jayden Daniels and LSU’s explosive offense to 284 yards of total offense. Daniels was just 8 of 15 passing for 86 yards with one interception while sacked seven times. Daniels entered the game as LSU’s leading rusher, but had 10 yards on 19 carries. Sam Pittman was asked if it was frustrating to play so well on defense and not get a victory?
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

LSU thrilled to survive trip to Arkansas

As a newcomer to the Southeastern Conference, former Notre Dame and current LSU head coach Brian Kelly is not about to apologize for any wins in his new league. That’s especially a road one, which the No. 7 Tigers picked up over Arkansas 13-10 Saturday before 72,400 fans at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.
BATON ROUGE, LA
hogville.net

Arkansas falls to LSU 13-10 in Battle for the Boot

FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas Razorbacks fall to LSU 13-10 in the Battle for the Boot on Saturday. The Hogs defense coming up big on LSU’s first drive of the game as Latavious Brini picks off Jayden Daniels to shut them down on their first possession. Malik...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

Barnum, Razorbacks rout Sugar Bears

FAYETTEVILLE – After Monday night’s season-opening 70-50 win at UAPB, Arkansas women’s head basketball coach Mike Neighbors joked with redshirt senior forward Eyrnn Barnum that she messed around and got a triple double. The 6-2 Barnum had 15 points, 11 rebounds and 10 missed free throws while...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

Five keys for Arkansas to defeat No. 7 LSU

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas faces an uphill challenge on Saturday with No. 7 LSU coming into Fayetteville. Arkansas (5-4, 2-3) is still one short of the required wins to become bowl eligible. Following the LSU game, they have Ole Miss at home and then travel to Missouri to close out the regular season. LSU (7-2, 5-1) controls its own destiny in the SEC West following wins over Ole Miss and Alabama in its last two games. In addition to Arkansas they have a non-conference game against UAB and then go to Texas A&M to finish the regular season.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

WATCH: Razorbacks Cruise Past UCA on Elementary Day

FAYETTEVILLE – In front of an energetic, loud crowd of 7,410, Arkansas women’s basketball (2-0) showed out in its home opener with a 72-34 victory over Central Arkansas (0-2). On the first Elementary Day since 2019, the crowd filled of screaming kids from local schools and the Hog faithful cracked the top-15 in best home attendance in program history. Erynn Barnum led the way with a near double-double of 19 points and nine rebounds, while going 9-for-9 from the free throw line.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

Razorbacks hosting talented recruits on Saturday

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will be hosting a star-studded group of recruits in addition to No. 7 LSU on Saturday. The Razorbacks will have a large group of recruits that includes a mix of commitments, key 2024 and 2025 targets and some others they are still evaluating in 2023. Among...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy