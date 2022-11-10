Read full article on original website
This Town in Arkansas Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensFayetteville, AR
Tyson Foods CFO ArrestedNews Breaking LIVEFayetteville, AR
Tyson Chicken CFO Falls Asleep In Wrong House, Arrested For Public IntoxicationTaxBuzzSpringdale, AR
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
World's first bikeable building set to open in Bentonville, ArkansasEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
hogville.net
Razorbacks Rewind (game article): No. 10 Arkansas ravages Fordham for 30 turnovers in dominant 74-48 home win on Friday
FAYETTEVILLE — Maybe the 10th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks were a bit banged up on Friday as several players dealt with minor injuries during the week, but they were spry and stifling defensively while jumping all over Fordham to force 30 turnovers on their way to an impressive 74-48 home win over the unranked Rams at Bud Walton Arena.
hogville.net
Arkansas’ defense shines against LSU
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ defense turned in its best performance of the season on Saturday in a 13-10 loss to No. 7 LSU. The Hogs held Jayden Daniels and LSU’s explosive offense to 284 yards of total offense. Daniels was just 8 of 15 passing for 86 yards with one interception while sacked seven times. Daniels entered the game as LSU’s leading rusher, but had 10 yards on 19 carries. Sam Pittman was asked if it was frustrating to play so well on defense and not get a victory?
hogville.net
2025 national Top 20 prospect Terrion Burgess attends Arkansas-Fordham game at BWA, talks about his experience
FAYETTEVILLE — Talented 2025 Hog target Terrion Burgess was in attendance Friday night for No. 10 Arkansas’ home game against the Fordham Rams, marking his second appearance at a Razorbacks’ game in the past month. Burgess (6-9 wing, Arkansas Hawks, 247Sports national No. 17 / 4-star prospect)...
hogville.net
LSU thrilled to survive trip to Arkansas
As a newcomer to the Southeastern Conference, former Notre Dame and current LSU head coach Brian Kelly is not about to apologize for any wins in his new league. That’s especially a road one, which the No. 7 Tigers picked up over Arkansas 13-10 Saturday before 72,400 fans at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.
hogville.net
Arkansas falls to LSU 13-10 in Battle for the Boot
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas Razorbacks fall to LSU 13-10 in the Battle for the Boot on Saturday. The Hogs defense coming up big on LSU’s first drive of the game as Latavious Brini picks off Jayden Daniels to shut them down on their first possession. Malik...
hogville.net
Barnum, Razorbacks rout Sugar Bears
FAYETTEVILLE – After Monday night’s season-opening 70-50 win at UAPB, Arkansas women’s head basketball coach Mike Neighbors joked with redshirt senior forward Eyrnn Barnum that she messed around and got a triple double. The 6-2 Barnum had 15 points, 11 rebounds and 10 missed free throws while...
hogville.net
Five keys for Arkansas to defeat No. 7 LSU
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas faces an uphill challenge on Saturday with No. 7 LSU coming into Fayetteville. Arkansas (5-4, 2-3) is still one short of the required wins to become bowl eligible. Following the LSU game, they have Ole Miss at home and then travel to Missouri to close out the regular season. LSU (7-2, 5-1) controls its own destiny in the SEC West following wins over Ole Miss and Alabama in its last two games. In addition to Arkansas they have a non-conference game against UAB and then go to Texas A&M to finish the regular season.
hogville.net
WATCH: Razorbacks Cruise Past UCA on Elementary Day
FAYETTEVILLE – In front of an energetic, loud crowd of 7,410, Arkansas women’s basketball (2-0) showed out in its home opener with a 72-34 victory over Central Arkansas (0-2). On the first Elementary Day since 2019, the crowd filled of screaming kids from local schools and the Hog faithful cracked the top-15 in best home attendance in program history. Erynn Barnum led the way with a near double-double of 19 points and nine rebounds, while going 9-for-9 from the free throw line.
hogville.net
Razorbacks hosting talented recruits on Saturday
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will be hosting a star-studded group of recruits in addition to No. 7 LSU on Saturday. The Razorbacks will have a large group of recruits that includes a mix of commitments, key 2024 and 2025 targets and some others they are still evaluating in 2023. Among...
