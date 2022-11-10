FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas gave a great effort on a cold day in Razorback Stadium, but in the end they came up just short losing to No. 7 LSU 13-10 in front of 73,750 fans. Arkansas played without its starting quarterback KJ Jefferson and right tackle Dalton Wagner. Malik Hornsby started at quarterback, but then was replaced by Cade Fortin. The move paid off considering on Fortin’s second series he took the team 94 yards in 10 plays ending with a 40-yard touchdown pass to Matt Landers to pull within three points with 13:17 remaining in the game. Sam Pittman talked about when he decided to go with Fortin.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO