This Town in Arkansas Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensFayetteville, AR
Tyson Foods CFO ArrestedNews Breaking LIVEFayetteville, AR
Tyson Chicken CFO Falls Asleep In Wrong House, Arrested For Public IntoxicationTaxBuzzSpringdale, AR
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
World's first bikeable building set to open in Bentonville, ArkansasEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
Arkansas’ defense shines against LSU
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ defense turned in its best performance of the season on Saturday in a 13-10 loss to No. 7 LSU. The Hogs held Jayden Daniels and LSU’s explosive offense to 284 yards of total offense. Daniels was just 8 of 15 passing for 86 yards with one interception while sacked seven times. Daniels entered the game as LSU’s leading rusher, but had 10 yards on 19 carries. Sam Pittman was asked if it was frustrating to play so well on defense and not get a victory?
Razorbacks Rewind (game article): No. 10 Arkansas ravages Fordham for 30 turnovers in dominant 74-48 home win on Friday
FAYETTEVILLE — Maybe the 10th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks were a bit banged up on Friday as several players dealt with minor injuries during the week, but they were spry and stifling defensively while jumping all over Fordham to force 30 turnovers on their way to an impressive 74-48 home win over the unranked Rams at Bud Walton Arena.
Round 2 playoffs in Arkansas showcasing recruits
FAYETTEVILLE — The second round of the state playoffs in Arkansas will be Friday night and several prospects and recruiting targets of the Razorbacks will be in action. The Razorbacks have three commitments from inside the state in the Class of 2023. All three of those prospects will be in action.
2025 national Top 20 prospect Terrion Burgess attends Arkansas-Fordham game at BWA, talks about his experience
FAYETTEVILLE — Talented 2025 Hog target Terrion Burgess was in attendance Friday night for No. 10 Arkansas’ home game against the Fordham Rams, marking his second appearance at a Razorbacks’ game in the past month. Burgess (6-9 wing, Arkansas Hawks, 247Sports national No. 17 / 4-star prospect)...
LSU thrilled to survive trip to Arkansas
As a newcomer to the Southeastern Conference, former Notre Dame and current LSU head coach Brian Kelly is not about to apologize for any wins in his new league. That’s especially a road one, which the No. 7 Tigers picked up over Arkansas 13-10 Saturday before 72,400 fans at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.
LSU hangs on to defeat Arkansas 13-10
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas gave a great effort on a cold day in Razorback Stadium, but in the end they came up just short losing to No. 7 LSU 13-10 in front of 73,750 fans. Arkansas played without its starting quarterback KJ Jefferson and right tackle Dalton Wagner. Malik Hornsby started at quarterback, but then was replaced by Cade Fortin. The move paid off considering on Fortin’s second series he took the team 94 yards in 10 plays ending with a 40-yard touchdown pass to Matt Landers to pull within three points with 13:17 remaining in the game. Sam Pittman talked about when he decided to go with Fortin.
Barnum, Razorbacks rout Sugar Bears
FAYETTEVILLE – After Monday night’s season-opening 70-50 win at UAPB, Arkansas women’s head basketball coach Mike Neighbors joked with redshirt senior forward Eyrnn Barnum that she messed around and got a triple double. The 6-2 Barnum had 15 points, 11 rebounds and 10 missed free throws while...
Razorbacks hosting talented recruits on Saturday
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will be hosting a star-studded group of recruits in addition to No. 7 LSU on Saturday. The Razorbacks will have a large group of recruits that includes a mix of commitments, key 2024 and 2025 targets and some others they are still evaluating in 2023. Among...
WATCH: Razorbacks Cruise Past UCA on Elementary Day
FAYETTEVILLE – In front of an energetic, loud crowd of 7,410, Arkansas women’s basketball (2-0) showed out in its home opener with a 72-34 victory over Central Arkansas (0-2). On the first Elementary Day since 2019, the crowd filled of screaming kids from local schools and the Hog faithful cracked the top-15 in best home attendance in program history. Erynn Barnum led the way with a near double-double of 19 points and nine rebounds, while going 9-for-9 from the free throw line.
Malik Hornsby starts in place of KJ Jefferson.
Redshirt Sophomore quarterback Malik Hornsby starting for Arkansas against 7)LSU Saturday in place of KJ Jefferson. Jefferson has been limited in practice this week and going to be a game time decision. During warm-ups on the field, Jefferson did not throw, but watched from the sides.
