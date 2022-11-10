Read full article on original website
China consumer, factory activity down as virus controls rise
BEIJING — Chinese consumer spending contracted in October and factory activity weakened as anti-virus controls following a rise in infections weighed on the economy. Retail sales sank 0.5% compared with a year ago, down from September’s 2.5% expansion, as millions of people were confined to their homes, government data showed Tuesday. Growth in factory output decelerated to 5% from the previous month’s 6.3%.
Fed Vice Chair Brainard is 'reassured' by inflation report
WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard said Monday that she was encouraged by last week's U.S. inflation report, which pointed to slower price increases, and said the Fed would likely soon reduce the size of its interest rate hikes. “The inflation data was reassuring, preliminarily," Brainard said....
Sri Lanka aims to hike taxes in budget to soften crisis
COLOMBO, SRI LANKA — Sri Lanka's president on Monday proposed to more than double the country’s tax revenue as the island nation struggles to come out from its worst economic crisis. Unsustainable debt, a severe balance of payment crisis on top of lingering scars of the COVID-19 pandemic...
UK unemployment rises to 3.6 per cent as recession looms
The rate of UK unemployment rose to 3.6 per cent in the three months to September, up from 3.5 per cent in the previous three months, the Office for National Statistics said.Darren Morgan, director of labour and economic statistics at the Office for National Statistics (ONS), said a shift of older people leaving the workforce following the pandemic has intensified, in addition to half a million working days in August and September lost to strikes. The Office for National Statistics has also published data on wages showing between July and September total and regular pay fell in real terms by...
Binance proposes fund to save crypto from future failures
NEW YORK — Cryptocurrency exchange giant Binance is proposing the creation of a rescue fund that would save otherwise healthy crypto companies from failure, aiming to stave off the cascading effects of last week's implosion of FTX, the world's third-largest crypto exchange. Binance founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao posted...
Ukraine, China-US frictions dominate at G-20 summit in Bali
NUSA DUA, INDONESIA — Discord over Russia’s war on Ukraine and festering tensions between the U.S. and China are proving to be ominous backdrops for world leaders gathering in Indonesia’s tropical Bali island for a summit of the Group of 20 biggest economies starting Tuesday. With recession...
G-20 to hold tough on Russia, urge end to Ukraine war
NUSA DUA, Indonesia — (AP) — A draft declaration by leaders of the Group of 20 largest economies under discussion Tuesday echoes the condemnation of Russia’s war on Ukraine by the United Nations, while acknowledging differing views among members. The statement seen Tuesday by The Associated Press...
San Diego Union-Tribune
Qatar at World Cup pinnacle after years of Mideast turmoil
Hosting the World Cup marks a pinnacle in Qatar's efforts to rise out of the shadow of its larger neighbors in the wider Middle East
Humanity hits the eight billion mark
A baby born somewhere on Tuesday will be the world's eight billionth person, according to a projection by the United Nations. That could potentially fall further to around 0.5 percent by 2050 due to a continued decline in fertility rates, the United Nations projects.
Germany, Poland take over natural gas firms tied to Russia
BERLIN — Germany and Poland announced separate takeovers of natural gas companies that had links to Russian energy giant Gazprom on Monday, saying the moves were aimed at securing supply as Europe struggles with an energy crisis tied to the war in Ukraine. Germany said it is nationalizing the...
Saudi Arabia has 'green vision' at COP27, critics unmoved
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, EGYPT — Hydrogen cars and vehicles that capture their tailpipe pollutants. Computer mice made from recycled ocean waste plastic. Hundreds of millions of trees planted in the desert. Saudi Arabia's vision of an environmentally friendly future is on display just a short drive from the venue of the U.N. climate summit being held in Egypt.
Cubans, Nicaraguans drive illegal border crossings higher
SAN DIEGO — U.S. authorities stopped migrants more than 230,000 times on the Mexican border in October, the third-highest month of Joe Biden's presidency amid growing numbers from Cuba, Nicaragua, Colombia and other countries. Fewer Venezuelans came after the the Biden administration introduced new asylum restrictions on Oct. 12,...
Musk lays off more workers at Twitter – this time it’s contractors
Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk is further gutting the teams that battle misinformation on the social media platform as outsourced moderators learned over the weekend they were out of a job. Twitter and other big social media firms have relied heavily on contractors to track hate and enforce rules...
Russia bans 100 Canadians including Atwood, Jim Carrey
MOSCOW — Russia's Foreign Ministry announced Monday that 100 Canadians have been added to the list of people banned from entering the country in response to sanctions against Russia by Canada. A ministry statement said author Margaret Atwood, actor Jim Carrey and Amy Knight, a noted historian of the...
Germany's Scholz: Asia-Pacific 'far more than just China'
BERLIN — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said during a visit to Singapore on Monday that his country wants to strengthen its economic ties with the Asia-Pacific region, emphasizing that it is “far more than just China." Scholz was in Singapore on the second leg of an Asian trip...
Frontier, 5 other airlines to refund more than $600 million
Frontier Airlines and five foreign carriers have agreed to refund more than $600 million combined to travelers whose trips were canceled or significantly delayed since the start of the pandemic, federal officials said Monday. The U.S. Department of Transportation said it also fined the same airlines more than $7 million...
German parliament halts jobless benefit reform plan
BERLIN — The German parliament's upper house on Monday halted a proposed reform of the country's unemployment benefit system, a central policy of center-left Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government. Germany's main center-right opposition bloc objects to the overhaul on the grounds that it would reduce pressure and incentives for people...
EU targets Iran's Revolutionary Guard over Russia war drones
BRUSSELS — The European Union on Monday imposed sanctions on the chief of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, the corp’s Aerospace Force and a company making drones that the bloc says have been used by Russia in its war against Ukraine. Ukraine’s Western-reinforced air defenses are making it difficult...
Hippos, sharks up for protection at UN wildlife conference
Hippos poached for their skin and teeth, sharks targeted by the fin trade and a tiny frog with translucent skin are among the hundreds of species that could get greater protection at a United Nations wildlife conference opening Monday. The 184-nation Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild...
