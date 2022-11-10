Read full article on original website
DC Comics Helps Celebrate Image Comics’ 30 Anniversary With Spawn Featured Covers
As well as an on-slaughter of comic book covers featuring Spawn as part of Image Comics 30th anniversary celebrations, DC Comics are also getting in on the act. Not only will we be getting the Spawn/Batman crossover this Holiday season, but he will also be cropping up on ten DC Comics’ cover too, with nine to share with you now:
Black Adam Faces Down The Dark Knight In ‘Black Adam’ #6 Preview
“BATMAN HAS HAD ENOUGH OF BLACK ADAM. Angered over Bruce Wayne’s financing of a democracy movement in his country, Theo Adam confronts Wayne with his demands, which escalates into an epic, book-length clash between the Dark Knight Detective and the Thunder of Aton.”. Black Adam #6 is out Tuesday...
Something For The Weekend: Your Regular Dose Of Popular Posts
It was a week of highs and lows with the lows being the passing of artists Kevin O’Neill and Carlos Pacheco this week. Breaking such news is never a good occasion, and it hasn’t been often we’ve had to cover two deaths in the one week. Although, it’s becoming something of a dire year, what with the passing of Neal Adams, George Pérez and Alan Grant too.
Preview: It’s Old-Fashioned Pulp Fun In ‘Hellboy– Weird Tales’ TPB
Dark Horse Books has revealed a preview of Hellboy: Weird Tales TPB, out this week from writers Mike Mignola, John Arcudi, and Jill Thompson, artists Evan Dorkin, Craig Thompson, Guy Davis, Eric Powell, and P. Craig Russell, and colorist Dave Stewart. ‘Some of the best writers and artists in comics...
Preview: Adventures Above And Below The Waves In ‘Abe Sapien: Dark And Terrible’ Vol 1
Dark Horse Books has revealed a preview of Abe Sapien: Dark And Terrible Volume 1 TPB, out next week from writers Mike Mignola, John Arcudi, and Scott Allie, artists Max Fiumara and Sebastian Fiumara, and colorist Dave Stewart. ‘On the run at the end of the world, Abe seeks the...
Thought Bubble 2022: Spotlight On Gail Simone
She is currently working on her very first prose novel. Which is less condensed when compared to writing for comics. And, you can take more time with prose writing. Gail admits she has no set schedule for writing as others do. When she first started writing, she would have to fit it in with work (she once owned he own hair salon), travelling and bringing up a family. This seems to be something she’s internalised, and it obviously works for her.
Get A Glimpse Into Marvel’s Year Ending ‘Timeless’ Event
Last year, we got a glimpse into the future of the Marvel Universe alongside Kang the Conqueror. This year, Kang is on the run as the future catches up to him in Timeless. From Jed MacKay, Salvador Larocca, Greg Land, Patrick Zircher, and cover artist Kael Ngu, Kang returns on December 28th. We have a glimpse into the villain’s adventure, as well as a hint at the future of the Marvel Universe.
Ghost-Spider Faces Off Against The Deadliest Spidey Villains In ‘Spider-Gwen: Shadow Clones’
Fresh off Spider-Gwen: Gwenverse, which introduced exciting heroic versions of Ghost-Spider from throughout the multiverse, Gwen Stacy of Earth-65 will headline a sequel limited series. But this time around, instead of meeting new allies, she’ll be confronted by dangerous new foes. Written by Emily Kim and drawn by Kei...
Part Cybernetic ‘The Metamorphosis’ Part ‘Twilight Zone,’ Scout Comics Announces ‘Lost Souls: Haywire’
Scout Comics has announced Lost Souls: Haywire, dropping soon from creator Darryl Knickrehm. ‘Bob is a psychiatrist for robots, a psychiatrist who hates his job. Day in and day out he analyzes, certifies and judges the head-spinning drones, the stuttering bots, the self-looping droids – and he’s had enough! All this silicon lunacy is driving him insane.
BOOM! Studios Reveals InHyuk Lee Cover For ‘A Vicious Circle’ #1
BOOM! Studios has revealed the variant cover by InHyuk Lee for A Vicious Circle #1, the premiere issue of a prestige 3-issue original series from writer Mattson Tomlin, and artist Lee Bermejo, available in December 2022. ‘Shawn Thacker is a trained assassin from the future who seeks revenge on the...
Dark Horse Books Reveals New Trailer For Sci-Fi Noir ‘Wiper’ OGN
Dark Horse Books has revealed a new trailer featuring never-before-seen art from their upcoming Wiper TPB, out next Wednesday from writer John Harris Dunning, artist Ricardo Cabral, and colorist Brad Simpson. ‘Lula Nomi is a Wiper–a private detective who guarantees complete discretion. A memory wipe after every job sees to...
‘Stargirl’ Season 3, Episode 10 Finally Reveals The Big Bad
It took a while to get here, but Stargirl has finally revealed the big bad villain for the season. It was quite a surprise twist and a great reveal, but it was maddening to get here. The season was all over the place as the mystery unfolded; sometimes to great results, and sometimes to mixed. Overall, though, the question remains as to whether the payoff for this villain will be worth the struggles this season had in order to reveal him. There are still several episodes to go, so fans will just have to wait and see.
Hobgoblin Rains Hell On New York: ‘Amazing Spider-Man’ #13 Reviewed
The reveal of the new Hobgoblin was a shock last issue. As this story arc concludes- for now- it appears more shocks are in store. Zeb Wells, John Romita Jr., Scott Hanna, Marcio Menyz and Joe Caramagna wrap up the last story before Dark Web hits with a bang. Roderick...
There’s Just Us: Reviewing ‘Sabretooth And The Exiles’ #1
‘Sabretooth And The Exiles’ kicks off the second chapter of this series that continues to pull apart Krakoa and the Marvel Universe and speak to the injustices there reflected from our own unbalanced reality. A series that pulls no punches when diving deep into systems and those they harm/leave behind while also providing fantastic character depth and development for some of the forgotten or left-behind mutants of Marvel.
Previewing ‘Dark Crisis : World Without A Justice League – Batman’ #1
“When Pariah and his forces of the Great Darkness laid waste to the most powerful superheroes of all time, all hope was lost… until now. To power his weapons of war, Pariah has captured each member of the Justice League and trapped them on worlds suited to their every dream and desire…while the planets themselves slowly eat away at their respective inhabitants. Batman is stuck in a loop wherein the greatest detective must solve the mystery of his own existence! Plus, unravel the secrets of Zatanna’s world in this final epic chapter of the WORLDS WITHOUT A JUSTICE LEAGUE saga!”
Avenger Prime Reveals Themself As Jason Aaron’s Historic ‘Avengers Assemble’ Crossover Continues
Later this month, fans will witness the opening battle of the greatest conflict in Avengers history in Avengers Assemble Alpha #1. The one-shot will kick off a crossover saga between Jason Aaron’s Avengers and Avengers Forever titles and serve as the conclusion to the comic visionary’s nearly five-year run on the franchise. Readers should prepare for a war beyond all imagination as Avengers Tower at Infinity’s End falls under assault by the ultimate forces of evil including the Multiversal Masters of Evil and Mephisto.
