It took a while to get here, but Stargirl has finally revealed the big bad villain for the season. It was quite a surprise twist and a great reveal, but it was maddening to get here. The season was all over the place as the mystery unfolded; sometimes to great results, and sometimes to mixed. Overall, though, the question remains as to whether the payoff for this villain will be worth the struggles this season had in order to reveal him. There are still several episodes to go, so fans will just have to wait and see.

