Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walgreens Under Fire After Alleged "Racist Close" of StoresBryan DijkhuizenBoston, MA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant in Massachusetts Serves some of the Best Hot Dogs in the Whole StateTravel MavenNatick, MA
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in MassachusettsTravel MavenPlymouth County, MA
Tisch College hosts renowned civil rights lawyer Sherrilyn IfillThe Tufts Daily
1,400 Zionists attend Jewish National Fund-USA's National ConferenceInna DBoston, MA
Related
high-profile.com
Connolly Breaks Ground on Project for New England Academy
Marshfield, MA – Connolly Brothers, Inc. announced it has broken ground on a new South Shore location for New England Academy (NEA). The new 28,055sf campus building will be located at 51 Commerce Way in Marshfield. Using its design-build model, Connolly Brothers previously delivered to New England Academy its current, 40,000sf campus building at 96 Cherry Hill Drive in Beverly.
high-profile.com
Metro Walls Receives Two ABC Excellence Awards
Manchester, NH – Metro Walls was recently recognized at the Associated Builders and Contractors New Hampshire/Vermont Chapter’s (ABC NH/VT) Excellence in Construction Awards with two Excellence Awards. The awards reception was held on Nov. 3 at the DoubleTree in Manchester. Metro Walls received the Excellence Award in the...
Boston Globe
Cafe Madeleine will permanently close its doors
"We have been honored to serve you and the South End community for the past decade." French patisserie Cafe Madeleine will no longer be serving its customers, announcing that it will close for good on Tuesday. The South End bakery and artisanal coffee shop on Columbus Avenue posted a sign...
The Swellesley Report
Natick Select Board chooses removal over repair of Charles River dam & waterfall
Upriver from Wellesley, the Natick Select Board this week voted 4-1 against repairing the Charles River Dam & spillway (aka, waterfall), and instead removing the spillway to allow the river to run unimpeded. The fate of the spillway has been under discussion for years, and the Board made its tough...
high-profile.com
Mike Procopio Honored
Middleton, MA – The Procopio Companies announced that Mike Procopio, the company’s CEO, was selected for Building Design + Construction’s 40 Under 40 Class of 2022. The national award recognizes rising stars of their generation. Each year, the editors of Building Design + Construction honor 40 architects...
nshoremag.com
Marblehead Philanthropist Donates $1 Million to Northeast Arc
A Marblehead philanthropist and real estate investor has made a second $1 million donation to further the work of Northeast Arc, a Danvers-based nonprofit organization that helps children and adults with, or at risk for developing, disabilities become full participants in the community. Steven P. Rosenthal, chairman of multifamily real estate investment firm West Shore, made a previous donation of $1 million in 2017, which established the Changing Lives Fund, allowing Northeast Arc to expand services in creative and innovative ways that traditional funding has not allowed.
natickreport.com
Natick business buzz: We visit the new Terra Nossa Brazilian Grill; Greenhouse reopens for dining; Lab & office building sold for $4.2M
We visit the new Terra Nossa Brazilian Grill at Natick Mall. The Terra Nossa Brazilian Grill has just opened on the second floor food court at Natick Mall, so we paid the new restaurant a visit for lunch on a weekday afternoon. There was a short line, and it moved quickly.
Local coffee shop chain closing all of its locations after 30 years of business
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A local coffee shop chain recently announced a plan to close all four of its Cambridge locations after 30 years of business. In a statement, Steven and Isabel Darwin, said Darwin’s Ltd. locations on Mount Auburn Street, Cambridge Street, Mass Avenue, and Putnam Avenue will on Nov. 22.
foodieflashpacker.com
14 Of The Best Restaurants In Boston, MA
Boston has more than its fair share of gourmet dining, with the city’s best restaurants featured on television shows such as Top Chef and The Next Iron Chef. A foodie, whether new to Boston or a seasoned resident, will find enough to discover here: For one thing, the city is blessed with an incredible seafood-filled dining scene, but there’s so much more, from spicy hand-pulled Xi’an-style noodles to a casual storefront to heaping bowls of ramen in a restaurant that wants to make its customers’ dreams come true to the flavor-packed Mediterranean on a romantic patio to funky wines in intimate bars.
high-profile.com
H. J. Russell & Co. Expands to New England
Boston – H. J. Russell & Company (Russell) recently announced the opening of its Boston office and the hiring of Derrick Chery as director of operations for the construction group within the region. In his role with Russell, Chery will be responsible for the overall growth of the company’s...
vineyardgazette.com
State Hosts Public Meetings on Cape Cod Bridge Replacement Projects
With a major project to rebuild the Bourne and Sagamore bridges now in the state highway pipeline, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation will host two virtual public meetings this week to present an update on the project and hear public comment. The identical live meetings will be held over Zoom...
More homeless in Kingston hotel, reversing Baker's work on permanent housing
KINGSTON - The number of homeless people being housed in a hotel in Kingston has grown in the last two weeks to roughly 200. It likely means that the governor-elect, Maura Healey, will have to deal with a problem that has long perplexed her predecessors: the practice of using hotels to house the homeless. In more than two weeks, two babies have been born and brought home to the Baymont hotel, five children have enrolled in Kingston schools, and there is no near term plan to place the residents elsewhere. "The challenge they're having is it's expensive, there's a...
WCVB
Massachusetts home built in 1738 up for sale: Here's how much it's listed for
NATICK, Mass. — A Massachusetts home that predates the American Revolution and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places is up for sale in Natick. The 284-year-old home at 1 Frost St. is on the market for $1.25 million. The 3,253-square-feet antique home has four bedrooms and three full baths.
quincyquarry.com
Quincy Quarry News yet again spurs the City of Quincy to do what it should have already been doing? #mayorkoch #cityofquincy
— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. Quincy Quarry News yet again spurs the City of Quincy to do what it should have already been doing?. – News about Quincy covered by Quincy Quarry News. Has Quincy Quarry News yet...
Boston’s Dana-Farber Cancer Institute receives largest donation ever
Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, one of the world leaders in cancer research and treatment, received its largest donation yet with the Pan-Mass Challenge’s record-breaking $69 million gift to help accelerate cancer research, clinical trials and treatment. The Pan-Mass Challenge is a summer fundraising bike-a-thon that benefits the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute...
birchrestaurant.com
16 Best Restaurants in Sandwich, MA
Are you planning a trip to picturesque Cape Cod? Don’t forget to visit the town of Sandwich, the oldest town in Barnstable County, Massachusetts. The town was the site of many shipwrecks back in the days of the settlers. There are many interesting things to see and do while...
7 maps showing where — and how much — it’ll snow in Mass. Tuesday into Wednesday
"Slushy coatings Tuesday night near and along I-495 from the Merrimack Valley into Worcester before a change to rain."
NHPR
In Concord, a crowd gathers to say 'All are welcome' to counter Drag Queen Story Hour protest
A drag queen story hour at Teatotaller, a cafe in downtown Concord, drew a crowd of over 100 supporters Sunday who mobilized in response to a small group of protesters affiliated with the far-right group the Proud Boys. Juicy Garland, a drag queen from Massachusetts, hosted the space-themed story hour,...
hot969boston.com
Beers, Sunshine, and 20 Direct Flights To Get Outta Boston
It’s official: cold weather season has begun. Let’s be honest, we all love the first snowfall and then hate the rest. It’s cold, the sun goes down at what feels like noon, and winter seems to be lasting for 12 years straight. We’ve all daydreamed about hopping on a direct flight and getting out of here to enjoy the sun and warmth somewhere else.
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant in Massachusetts Serves some of the Best Hot Dogs in the Whole State
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Massachusetts. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
Comments / 0