Putin 'has been offered surrender terms by the West' as he loses control of Kherson - and 'his cronies have reacted positively because it allows them to stay in power and avoid criminal charges'
Vladimir Putin has been offered surrender terms by the West, a respected Russian policy expert revealed today, as Moscow's troops were forced to withdraw from the city of Kherson in yet another humiliating defeat. Professor Valery Solovey, formerly at Moscow's prestigious Institute of International Relations and who claims to have...
Ukraine Prepared to Negotiate With Russia After Putin's Out of Office
Ukraine is prepared to negotiate with Russia to end their ongoing conflict once Russian President Vladimir Putin is out of office, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday. More than eight months after Russia invaded Ukraine, the two countries continue to battle. While leaders from both Russia and...
CNBC
New missile strikes hit Kyiv and Zaporizhzhia; Russia warns U.S. commercial satellites could become targets if involved in war
Fresh Russian missile strikes have hit the region of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and Zaporizhzhia, the latter of which lies in the south and is home to Europe's largest nuclear power plant. Air raid sirens went off in Kyiv from around midnight and continued into the morning. Authorities urged residents to seek shelter, Ukrainian local media and officials reported.
Russia’s casualties in Ukraine spark outcry and rare government response
In a rare move, the Russian Ministry of Defense has publicly responded to an outcry from surviving soldiers and family members of soldiers who died in a battle that resulted in hundreds of Russian service members’ deaths. Officials responded to the letter on Monday, which was addressed to Oleg...
Ukraine news LATEST: Putin takes drastic measure with ‘school children’ & Russian army ‘suffer huge loss’, MoD claims
VLADIMIR Putin has taken a drastic measure involving "school children" according to the UK's Ministry of Defence, as Russian forces "suffer huge losses". Putin's Education Minister Sergey Kravstov has stated that "military training will return to Russian schools, beginning in September 2023" according to the UK's MoD. It comes as...
Why Poland may have most to gain from a Russian defeat in Ukraine
If the outcome of the war could be determined by the toss of a coin, the camps would be clear: democracies would want Ukraine to win, autocracies would want it to lose. But real-world political outcomes are not so binary. They typically fall on a spectrum between annihilation and total victory. This leaves the democracies divided into at least three camps: the English-speaking, the western European and the eastern European minus Hungary. What Putin calls the “collective west” all want Ukraine to win. But not necessarily to the same extent.
US News and World Report
Sledgehammer Execution of Russian Mercenary Who Defected to Ukraine Shown in Video
LONDON (Reuters) -Russia's Yevgeny Prigozhin, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, said on Sunday that a former mercenary who was filmed being executed by a sledgehammer blow to the head after changing sides in the Ukraine war was a traitor. Prigozhin, a Russian businessman who founded the Wagner private...
Desperate Russians digging trenches to defend Crimea as peninsula comes in range of artillery, satellite images show
DESPERATE Russians are digging trenches to defend Crimea as the occupied peninsula can be struck by Ukraine's deadly artillery. Putin's goons have been frantically unearthing old ditches and carving out new ones in Kherson for them to hunker down in. It seems they have realised they will be sitting ducks...
Houston Chronicle
In one Ukrainian village, occupation ended - and the feud began
SHEVCHENKIVKA, Ukraine - A month after Ukrainian troops liberated this picturesque village in Ukraine's southern Kherson region, the once close-knit community of Shevchenkivka remains cleaved in two over allegations that some residents collaborated with the Russians. Neighbors have pointed fingers against neighbors, severing relationships spanning generations. Amid a toxic swirl...
Russia-Ukraine war – as it happened: Moscow declares new ‘temporary capital’ for Kherson region after Ukraine retakes city
Russian state news agency says Henichesk declared temporary administrative capital after Kherson city taken by Ukraine
Putin's Military Suffers Over 4,000 Deaths in Just One Week of War
In one week of fighting, 4,560 Russian soldiers have died, and the Kremlin has withdrawn its forces from Kherson in Ukraine, according to a tally of updates from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Russia has struggled to gain footing in its war against Ukraine in the...
Putin will deploy 9,000 Russian troops to Belarus as Kremlin allies fuel fears of a new ground assault on the Ukrainian capital by closing their embassies in Kyiv
Russia is set to deploy 9,000 soldiers to Belarus, the Belarusian defence ministry has claimed, sparking fears that a fresh ground assault on the Ukrainian capital could be imminent. Although the Kremlin has claimed that the move is part of a defensive operation, some commentators believe that Putin is attempting...
Russian Conscripts Clash With Chechen Troops Leaving Three Injured: Ukraine
There are tensions between Russian conscripts and troops from the Chechen Republic who are fighting in Vladimir Putin's invasion, Ukraine's army has said. The General Staff of the Armed Forces said three soldiers were injured in Makiivka, Donetsk during a clash between those drafted from the Russian-occupied territory of the Donetsk oblast and those from the predominantly Muslim republic.
The human cost of Putin’s war: 200,000 soldiers and 40,000 civilians killed in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin accuses West of seeking ‘global domination’ through ‘dirty game’ in Ukraine. A total of 200,000 soldiers and 40,000 Ukrainian civilians have been killed in the nine months Russia invaded Ukraine, a top US general has said. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of...
France 24
Putin says civilians in Ukraine's Kherson should be evacuated
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that civilians in Ukraine's Kherson region should be evacuated from the conflict zone, the Kremlin chief's first acknowledgement of a deteriorating situation in a region he claims to have annexed. Read FRANCE 24's liveblog below to see how the day's events unfolded. All times are Paris local time (GMT+1).
Russia's Kherson Retreat Puts HIMARS In Range of Crucial Supply Route
A critical supply route in Kherson Oblast may be viewed as a strategic military opportunity following the Russian military's announcement of a troop transfer to east of the Dnipro River. Russia's newest head of forces, Sergey Surovikin, said Wednesday that the soldiers' retreat is being conducted to "preserve the lives...
Russia Loses 10,000 Troops in Two Weeks as Defenses Crumble: Ukraine
Russia has lost 10,000 troops in two weeks as Ukraine continues its counteroffensive, according to Kyiv officials. Russian President Vladimir Putin has apparently failed to capitalize on the success Russian forces made in the opening phase of the war, with Ukrainians now liberating its territory, including the strategically important Kherson city.
Russia to test Iron Man-style robot battle suits for deployment in Ukraine in bid to turn ragtag army into super-troops
RUSSIA is to begin testing Iron Man-style robot battle suits for deployment in Ukraine in a bid to boost its ragtag forces. The announcement comes as Vladimir Putin’s troops continue to face plummeting morale as a result of equipment shortages. The tyrant has called up 300,000 men for his...
Russian TV Compares Kherson Retreat to Worst Military Defeats in History
Kremlin propagandist Vladimir Solovyov said that announcing Russia's withdrawal from the southern Ukrainian city earlier would have helped the Democrats.
Ukraine says it's going to rebuild the world's biggest cargo plane, months after Russia destroyed the original model in Kyiv
The manufacturer of the world's largest cargo plane has announced plans to rebuild the aircraft. The Antonov An-225 was destroyed by Russian forces in February. The plane, which is also known as "Mriya," is said to cost over half a billion dollars to rebuild. The manufacturer of the largest cargo...
