Daily Mail

Putin 'has been offered surrender terms by the West' as he loses control of Kherson - and 'his cronies have reacted positively because it allows them to stay in power and avoid criminal charges'

Vladimir Putin has been offered surrender terms by the West, a respected Russian policy expert revealed today, as Moscow's troops were forced to withdraw from the city of Kherson in yet another humiliating defeat. Professor Valery Solovey, formerly at Moscow's prestigious Institute of International Relations and who claims to have...
Newsweek

Ukraine Prepared to Negotiate With Russia After Putin's Out of Office

Ukraine is prepared to negotiate with Russia to end their ongoing conflict once Russian President Vladimir Putin is out of office, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday. More than eight months after Russia invaded Ukraine, the two countries continue to battle. While leaders from both Russia and...
CNBC

New missile strikes hit Kyiv and Zaporizhzhia; Russia warns U.S. commercial satellites could become targets if involved in war

Fresh Russian missile strikes have hit the region of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and Zaporizhzhia, the latter of which lies in the south and is home to Europe's largest nuclear power plant. Air raid sirens went off in Kyiv from around midnight and continued into the morning. Authorities urged residents to seek shelter, Ukrainian local media and officials reported.
The US Sun

Ukraine news LATEST: Putin takes drastic measure with ‘school children’ & Russian army ‘suffer huge loss’, MoD claims

VLADIMIR Putin has taken a drastic measure involving "school children" according to the UK's Ministry of Defence, as Russian forces "suffer huge losses". Putin's Education Minister Sergey Kravstov has stated that "military training will return to Russian schools, beginning in September 2023" according to the UK's MoD. It comes as...
The Guardian

Why Poland may have most to gain from a Russian defeat in Ukraine

If the outcome of the war could be determined by the toss of a coin, the camps would be clear: democracies would want Ukraine to win, autocracies would want it to lose. But real-world political outcomes are not so binary. They typically fall on a spectrum between annihilation and total victory. This leaves the democracies divided into at least three camps: the English-speaking, the western European and the eastern European minus Hungary. What Putin calls the “collective west” all want Ukraine to win. But not necessarily to the same extent.
US News and World Report

Sledgehammer Execution of Russian Mercenary Who Defected to Ukraine Shown in Video

LONDON (Reuters) -Russia's Yevgeny Prigozhin, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, said on Sunday that a former mercenary who was filmed being executed by a sledgehammer blow to the head after changing sides in the Ukraine war was a traitor. Prigozhin, a Russian businessman who founded the Wagner private...
Houston Chronicle

In one Ukrainian village, occupation ended - and the feud began

SHEVCHENKIVKA, Ukraine - A month after Ukrainian troops liberated this picturesque village in Ukraine's southern Kherson region, the once close-knit community of Shevchenkivka remains cleaved in two over allegations that some residents collaborated with the Russians. Neighbors have pointed fingers against neighbors, severing relationships spanning generations. Amid a toxic swirl...
Newsweek

Putin's Military Suffers Over 4,000 Deaths in Just One Week of War

In one week of fighting, 4,560 Russian soldiers have died, and the Kremlin has withdrawn its forces from Kherson in Ukraine, according to a tally of updates from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Russia has struggled to gain footing in its war against Ukraine in the...
Daily Mail

Putin will deploy 9,000 Russian troops to Belarus as Kremlin allies fuel fears of a new ground assault on the Ukrainian capital by closing their embassies in Kyiv

Russia is set to deploy 9,000 soldiers to Belarus, the Belarusian defence ministry has claimed, sparking fears that a fresh ground assault on the Ukrainian capital could be imminent. Although the Kremlin has claimed that the move is part of a defensive operation, some commentators believe that Putin is attempting...
Newsweek

Russian Conscripts Clash With Chechen Troops Leaving Three Injured: Ukraine

There are tensions between Russian conscripts and troops from the Chechen Republic who are fighting in Vladimir Putin's invasion, Ukraine's army has said. The General Staff of the Armed Forces said three soldiers were injured in Makiivka, Donetsk during a clash between those drafted from the Russian-occupied territory of the Donetsk oblast and those from the predominantly Muslim republic.
France 24

Putin says civilians in Ukraine's Kherson should be evacuated

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that civilians in Ukraine's Kherson region should be evacuated from the conflict zone, the Kremlin chief's first acknowledgement of a deteriorating situation in a region he claims to have annexed. Read FRANCE 24's liveblog below to see how the day's events unfolded. All times are Paris local time (GMT+1).
Newsweek

Russia's Kherson Retreat Puts HIMARS In Range of Crucial Supply Route

A critical supply route in Kherson Oblast may be viewed as a strategic military opportunity following the Russian military's announcement of a troop transfer to east of the Dnipro River. Russia's newest head of forces, Sergey Surovikin, said Wednesday that the soldiers' retreat is being conducted to "preserve the lives...
Newsweek

Russia Loses 10,000 Troops in Two Weeks as Defenses Crumble: Ukraine

Russia has lost 10,000 troops in two weeks as Ukraine continues its counteroffensive, according to Kyiv officials. Russian President Vladimir Putin has apparently failed to capitalize on the success Russian forces made in the opening phase of the war, with Ukrainians now liberating its territory, including the strategically important Kherson city.

