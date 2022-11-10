Read full article on original website
UK signs £63m deal with France to step up action on migrant boats
Rishi Sunak today hailed a 72m euro (£63m) deal with Paris which will see UK officials joining operations in France for the first time to halt unauthorised Channel crossings.The prime minister said the agreement – finalised on Monday morning by home secretary Suella Braverman and her French counterpart Gerald Darmanin – would be “a foundation” for more co-operation in coming months.Speaking to reporters travelling with him to the G20 summit in Indonesia, Mr Sunak said it was his “absolute priority” to get a grip on the small boats issue, which had occupied more of his time since becoming PM last...
Cop27: focus on water as conference enters second week - live
Monday is water and gender day at the climate conference being held in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt
Russia-Ukraine war live news: race to restore power and water in Kherson; murdered civilians found, Zelenskiy says
Kherson’s mayor says humanitarian situation is ‘severe’; Zelenskiy accuses Russian soldiers of more than 400 war crimes
Rishi Sunak news – live: UK signs France migrant deal in ‘human misery trade’ crackdown
Suella Braverman has signed a new deal with France as part of an historic crackdown on migrant crossings which will see a boost to beach patrols and British staff based in French control rooms for the first time.The 72m euro (£63m) deal, described by prime minister Rishi Sunak as “a foundation” for more co-operation in coming months, was finalised by the home secretary and her French counterpart Gerald Darmanin on Monday morning.Under the new deal with Paris, France will commit to increase numbers of officers patrolling beaches on the Normandy coast by 40 per cent in the hope of...
Officials: Renewed Iranian attacks in northern Iraq kill 1
Kurdish officials in northern Iraq say at least one person was killed in renewed Iranian attacks in the region
G20 news – live: Biden and Xi meet in Bali ‘to lay out red lines’ over Taiwan
US president Joe Biden will hold an in-person meeting with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping today for the first time since being elected to the White House nearly two years ago.The world’s two most powerful leaders will meet in Bali, Indonesia on the sidelines of the Group of 20 (G20) summit for talks on issues ranging from Beijing’s aggression towards Taiwan to Russia's war on Ukraine.Biden is expected to push for a commitment to maintaining "peace and stability" in Taiwan. as China has repeatedly stated its goal of "reunifying" with the island, by force if necessary. Although the two...
Senior emergency medicine doctor ‘desperate’ to keep parents out of hospital
One of the country’s top doctors has said he is “desperate” to keep his elderly parents out of hospital.Dr Adrian Boyle, president of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine, said hospitals are like “lobster traps” as they are easy to get into but hard to get out of.His comments come after figures showed the number of patients in hospital beds in England who no longer need to be there has reached a new monthly high.An average of 13,613 beds per day were occupied by people ready to be discharged from hospital in October.For someone who is frail, hospital is often...
