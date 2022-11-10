ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USC bowl projections remain in a holding pattern before season-changing moments

By Matt Wadleigh
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
It was an absolutely wild weekend in college football. A total of nine top-25 teams fell, including No. 1 Tennessee, No. 4 Clemson, and No. 6 Alabama, in a series of stunning finishes on Saturday.

The newest AP poll shifted already, and Clemson and Alabama just hurt their chances of getting into the College Football Playoff. The TCU Horned Frogs, led by Sonny Dykes entered the field when the new rankings were released.

Nonetheless, nine losses will surely change the bowl projections from a week ago. For USC, their CFP path looks a bit more realistic now, although they need to defeat UCLA and Notre Dame and win the Pac-12 to even have a chance.

Let’s dive in and examine the latest bowl projections for Lincoln Riley’s program after a topsy-turvy Week 10.

JERRY PALM, CBS SPORTS: ROSE BOWL VS. MICHIGAN

Jan 31, 1993; Pasadena, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Dallas Cowboys Buffalo Bills during Super Bowl XXVII at the Rose Bowl. The Cowboys defeated the Bills 52-17. Mandatory Credit: James D. Smith-USA TODAY Sports

Jim Harbaugh against Lincoln Riley. This has been a very common projection for the majority of the season.

BRAD CRAWFORD, 247SPORTS: ROSE BOWL VS. MICHIGAN

Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh on the sidelines during action against the Northwestern Wildcats on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 at Michigan Stadium. harbaugh happy

Yes, Brad Crawford has the Trojans and Wolverines facing off in the Rose Bowl. However, Crawford explains why both of these teams could make the CFP:

If Jim Harbaugh’s team loses a close game to Ohio State and finishes 11-1, the Wolverines have reason to gripe for not reaching the playoff this season. Michigan outscored Rutgers by 38 points in the second half on Saturday night to prevail. Meanwhile, USC held off California to stay in line for a potential berth in the Pac-12 Championship. The Rose Bowl usually pits the Big Ten and Pac-12 title winners, but expect both of those teams to be in the playoff.

OLIVER HODGKINSON, PRO FOOTBALL NETWORK: COTTON BOWL VS. TULANE

Sep 30, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Tulane Green Wave quarterback Kai Horton (12) reacts after the overtime win against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium in Houston, Texas. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Tulane has been a terrific surprise this year, and the Trojans are projected to face Tulane in the Cotton Bowl here.

MARK SCHLABACH, ESPN: COTTON BOWL VS. TULANE

Dec 29, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; General overall view of the 2017 Cotton Bowl logo on the back of the helmet of Southern California Trojans long snapper Jake Olson at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Another Cotton Bowl projection here.

KYLE BONAGURA, ESPN: ALAMO BOWL VS. KANSAS STATE

Oct 1, 2022; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Adrian Martinez (9) runs past running back Deuce Vaughn (22) for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas State, with former Nebraska QB Adrian Martinez, has been fun to watch this year. As such, the Trojans and Wildcats are matched up here in the Alamo Bowl, although that isn’t exactly what USC fans have been hoping for.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL NEWS: ALAMO BOWL VS. TCU

Oct 1, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan (15) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the second half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Surprisingly, College Football News has projected USC to be in the Alamo Bowl for quite some time. That doesn’t change this week, but they have the Trojans facing the TCU Horned Frogs, who are undefeated. That would be a fun matchup.

BRETT MCMURPHY, ACTION NETWORK: ALAMO BOWL VS. TEXAS

Oct 15, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson (5) runs for yardage during the second half against the Iowa State Cyclones at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Another Alamo Bowl prediction — against Steve Sarkisian. That sounds fun.

JON WILNER: ALAMO BOWL

Pac-12 insider Jon Wilner has USC heading to the Alamo Bowl, UCLA going to the Rose Bowl, and Oregon going to the College Football Playoff.

