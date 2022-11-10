Read full article on original website
Albany Herald
Carla Gugino on How ‘Leopard Skin’ Digs Deep Beneath the Surface
There is more beneath the surface of Leopard Skin. This a fact that drew Carla Gugino to the upcoming new Peacock series from Sebastian Gutierrez. The two last worked together on the short-lived Jett. Here the Haunting of Hill House star plays Alba, a documentarian who along with Batista “Batty”...
‘Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur’ Team Teases Marvel Animated Series & Villain Songs (VIDEO)
As we approach 2023, we also near the premiere of Disney Channel’s upcoming buzzed-about animated series Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur. Ahead of the show’s debut, some of the voice stars and producers stopped by the dropped by the TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine studio at New York Comic Con to tease what fans can expect from the comic book-inspired show. Sitting down with Jim Halterman, stars Diamond White, Fred Tatasciore, and Gary Anthony Williams joined producers Steve Loter, Rodney Clouden, and Pilar Flynn for a conversation.
‘Yellowstone’ Is Not a ‘Red-State Show,’ Says Creator Taylor Sheridan
Ahead of Yellowstone’s fifth season premiere, creator Taylor Sheridan is addressing the perceptions that the Paramount Network drama skews conservative. In a new interview with The Atlantic, Sheridan says Yellowstone isn’t a “red-state show.”
Disney Follows Netflix in Making a Dumb Move (It's Worse for the Mouse)
When Netflix (NFLX) - Get Free Report began its move from mailing DVDs to offering streaming video, it had something no competitor offered. You could watch an array of movies and television shows on demand. That was something that previously was only possible if you bought a film or television series on DVD (or VHS).
‘Hollywood Hillbillies’ Star Delores ‘Mema’ Hughes Dies at 76
Delores Hughes, better known to Hollywood Hillbillies fans as Mema, has passed away. The reality TV star was 76 years old. Hughes’ family announced her death in a Facebook announcement on Thursday, November 10. “We are heartbroken to confirm the passing of the amazing, beautiful, kind soul of Delores ‘Mema’ Hughes,” the family wrote.
