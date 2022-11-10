Read full article on original website
Raleigh News & Observer
Iran World Cup Preview: Amid Turmoil, Veteran Squad Aims High in Qatar
Once a nation that was mostly an afterthought in the global soccer landscape, Iran has reshaped itself into one of Asia’s most consistent sides. Team Melli breezed through qualifying for the third straight time. Now, it’s entering a World Cup with largely the same team with which it missed out on the knockout stage by only a point in 2018—in a group featuring Spain and Portugal, no less.
