Meshacket Commons Housing Development Is Approved
Edgartown will move forward with its largest major affordable housing development in more than a decade, after the Martha’s Vineyard Commission voted unanimously to approve the Meshacket Commons project that has been years in the making. The project, which will include 36 rental apartments and four homeownership units on...
Martha’s Vineyard Pays Tribute to Veterans With Solemn Observances
Flag raising and a parade were among the observances Friday as the Vineyard paid quiet tribute to veterans near and far. The morning parade in Oak Bluffs was a multigenerational affair, led by an Oak Bluffs motorcycle officer and an honor guard of three young Coast Guardsmen dressed in crisp blues.
Housing and Health Access Highlight Community Foundation Awards
More than thirty different Island non-profits will receive over $326,000 in grant funding from the Martha’s Vineyard Community Foundation, which held its annual awards ceremony Thursday evening at the Grange Hall. The night marked a return to form for the foundation as its first in-person awards ceremony since 2019,...
Robert Harry Clark Sr., 83
Robert Harry Clark Sr. of Vineyard Haven and Lauderdale-By-The-Sea, Fla. died on Nov. 8 after a short illness. He was 83. He was the husband of the late Carol Combra Clark. A complete obituary will appear in a future edition of the Gazette. A graveside service will be held at...
