Ecology, Yakima County tell Rocky Top landfill to clean up operations, stop nighttime work

nbcrightnow.com
Englewood Ave and N 40th Ave in Yakima closed to repairs and improvements
YAKIMA, Wash.- After minor leakage on the 50-year-old reservoir in Yakima, the city of Yakima is beginning repairs on Monday. Over the past several years, the piping and fixtures in the reservoir have started to deteriorate. Work is expected to be done by early March, the hours will be Monday...
Yakima Herald Republic
IN BASKET: Yakima Federal’s Macias joins housing nonprofit’s board
Derwriter/CRA officer for Yakima Federal Savings & Loan Association, has joined the Office of Rural and Farmworker Housing board of directors. Macias has been with Yakima Federal for eight years, starting as a loan closer before promotions to his present position. Born and raised in Toppenish, he is a first generation Mexican American who can relate to the individuals and families ORFH helps, the organization stated in a news release. He has an associate of arts degre in applied science from Yakima Valley College and a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Western Governors University.
Tri-Cities child suffers this year’s 1st COVID-linked rare illness. Another adult dies
Last month there were eight deaths reported in the Benton Franklin Health District.
nbcrightnow.com
Cattle drive to close US 97 north of Cle Elum
CLE ELUM, Wash.- A cattle drive will close US 97 north of Cle Elum to vehicle traffic on November, 9. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, the cattle drive will start around 1 p.m. and will last for a few hours as the cattle are moved to their winter grounds.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Yakima (Yakima, WA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Yakima. The accident occurred on Wapato Road close to State Route 97, according to the Washington State Patrol. A 42-year-old Zillah resident struck another vehicle in the intersection after running a red light. The driver was taken to the hospital with...
Chronicle
Family Continues Search and Outreach for Yakima Boy Missing Two Months
Fall was a special season for 5-year-old Lucian Munguia of Yakima, who has been missing two months this week. He enjoyed shopping for pumpkins, wearing Halloween pajamas and ringing doorbells during neighborhood trick or treating. "This year it was really hard to walk into the store and see those pumpkins...
KUOW
Does your soil have lead, arsenic contamination? Washington officials will help test soil.
Red splotches on a map highlight former orchard lands in Yakima, all potential areas where soil still could be contaminated with lead and arsenic from pesticides sprayed around 100 years ago. At an informational session Tuesday on the legacy pesticide contamination, 25 Yakima residents could type in their address to...
Yakima Herald Republic
Letter: Paid parking? Keep thinking, council members
To the editor — The Yakima City Council will be studying a proposed plan to bring back a known failed plan of charging for parking downtown. The management is desperate to find revenue to help fill in the empty spaces in their budget. The cost of the program, if...
Yakima Herald Republic
East Valley school bond is too close to call as more ballots counted Thursday
A levy to expand the commons at the East Valley Central Middle School is too close to call as more ballots were counted Thursday. School measures in Mabton and Union Gap and a bond for a new police station in Selah were failing, according to updated totals from the Yakima County Auditor’s Office. A levy for emergency medical services Yakima County passed in Tuesday’s general election.
kpq.com
City of East Wenatchee Still Pursuing Annexation Process
The City of East Wenatchee will continue its push to annex over 600 homes and approximately 1,300 residents in Douglas County into its boundaries. An initial proposal for the Interlocal Agreement allowing the annexation to proceed was rejected by the Douglas County Board of Commissioners in May. East Wenatchee Mayor...
KIMA TV
Yakima Jiffy Lube offering service to prevent catalytic converter theft, YPD says
YAKIMA-- The Yakima Police Department (YPD) is letting community members know about a service being offered in Yakima to prevent catalytic converter theft. Jiffy Lube of Yakima is engraving vehicle VIN numbers on catalytic converters for free, YPD said in a Twitter post. They say there is no appointment needed.
Yakima Herald Republic
Sheriff's detectives continue investigation into Outlook homicide
An autopsy has confirmed that a 44-year-old Outlook man is a homicide victim. Sylvester Almaguer Jr. died from a gunshot wound, Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said following a Friday autopsy. The autopsy also found that Almaguer’s death was a homicide, Curtice said. Yakima County sheriff’s detectives are continuing...
kpq.com
Emergency Construction To Close SR 28 Bypass In East Wenatchee
A project to repair ongoing settlement problems below the roadway will require the closure of the SR 28 bypass ramp near Fred Meyer in East Wenatchee beginning Thursday. Lauren Loebsack with the state Department of Transportation says it's an emergency repair of stormwater pipe that needs immediate attention. "The storm...
Yakima Herald Republic
Claudia R. Fay, 77
Claudia Raydel Fay, 77, of Union Gap died Tuesday, Nov. 8, in Yakima. Arrangements are by Shaw & Sons Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-0331.
nbcrightnow.com
BCSO warns of text billing scam
BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- The Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) is warning residents that scammers are sending text messages with phony links attached. The scam texters are pretending to be Amazon and are asking people to update their personal billing information. The BCSO is reminding people to not click on any...
nbcrightnow.com
Stretch of 6th Ave to close in Yakima for Veterans Day parade
YAKIMA, Wash.- Yakima Avenue from 6th Avenue to 6th Street will be closed to traffic for a few hours on Friday, November, 11, for Veterans Day. The closure will be in effect from 8:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. as the Yakima community honors its Veterans with a parade. Drivers are...
Curious If It Will Snow in the Yakima Valley on Thanksgiving?
Will It Snow in the Yakima Valley on Thanksgiving?. It's the question everyone is curious about, especially if you plan on doing any traveling for the impending holidays. Instead of just giving you a blanket, alls clear in the Yakima Valley how about we break it down by area so you have a better idea of what's in store for Thanksgiving Thursday, November 24th.
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Participation in local labor force has declined but has now stabilized
What’s at stake over a once obscure economic measure – the labor force participation rate? The quick answer: A lot for the current and future economy of the greater Tri-Cities. Machines and robots are replacing labor in some occupations. But growth of an economy still largely depends on...
Yakima Herald Republic
Nancy J. Jones, 73
Nancy J. Jones, 73, of Yakima died Friday, Nov. 4, at Cottage in the Meadow, Yakima. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
Yakima Herald Republic
Metha M. Zirkle, 50
Metha Marie Zirkle, 50, of Yakima died Tuesday, Nov. 8. Arrangements are by Shaw & Sons Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-0331.
