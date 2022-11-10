ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima County, WA

Ecology, Yakima County tell Rocky Top landfill to clean up operations, stop nighttime work

By PHIL FEROLITO Yakima Herald-Republic
Yakima Herald Republic
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
nbcrightnow.com

Englewood Ave and N 40th Ave in Yakima closed to repairs and improvements

YAKIMA, Wash.- After minor leakage on the 50-year-old reservoir in Yakima, the city of Yakima is beginning repairs on Monday. Over the past several years, the piping and fixtures in the reservoir have started to deteriorate. Work is expected to be done by early March, the hours will be Monday...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

IN BASKET: Yakima Federal’s Macias joins housing nonprofit’s board

Derwriter/CRA officer for Yakima Federal Savings & Loan Association, has joined the Office of Rural and Farmworker Housing board of directors. Macias has been with Yakima Federal for eight years, starting as a loan closer before promotions to his present position. Born and raised in Toppenish, he is a first generation Mexican American who can relate to the individuals and families ORFH helps, the organization stated in a news release. He has an associate of arts degre in applied science from Yakima Valley College and a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Western Governors University.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Cattle drive to close US 97 north of Cle Elum

CLE ELUM, Wash.- A cattle drive will close US 97 north of Cle Elum to vehicle traffic on November, 9. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, the cattle drive will start around 1 p.m. and will last for a few hours as the cattle are moved to their winter grounds.
CLE ELUM, WA
Chronicle

Family Continues Search and Outreach for Yakima Boy Missing Two Months

Fall was a special season for 5-year-old Lucian Munguia of Yakima, who has been missing two months this week. He enjoyed shopping for pumpkins, wearing Halloween pajamas and ringing doorbells during neighborhood trick or treating. "This year it was really hard to walk into the store and see those pumpkins...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Letter: Paid parking? Keep thinking, council members

To the editor — The Yakima City Council will be studying a proposed plan to bring back a known failed plan of charging for parking downtown. The management is desperate to find revenue to help fill in the empty spaces in their budget. The cost of the program, if...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

East Valley school bond is too close to call as more ballots counted Thursday

A levy to expand the commons at the East Valley Central Middle School is too close to call as more ballots were counted Thursday. School measures in Mabton and Union Gap and a bond for a new police station in Selah were failing, according to updated totals from the Yakima County Auditor’s Office. A levy for emergency medical services Yakima County passed in Tuesday’s general election.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

City of East Wenatchee Still Pursuing Annexation Process

The City of East Wenatchee will continue its push to annex over 600 homes and approximately 1,300 residents in Douglas County into its boundaries. An initial proposal for the Interlocal Agreement allowing the annexation to proceed was rejected by the Douglas County Board of Commissioners in May. East Wenatchee Mayor...
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Sheriff's detectives continue investigation into Outlook homicide

An autopsy has confirmed that a 44-year-old Outlook man is a homicide victim. Sylvester Almaguer Jr. died from a gunshot wound, Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said following a Friday autopsy. The autopsy also found that Almaguer’s death was a homicide, Curtice said. Yakima County sheriff’s detectives are continuing...
OUTLOOK, WA
kpq.com

Emergency Construction To Close SR 28 Bypass In East Wenatchee

A project to repair ongoing settlement problems below the roadway will require the closure of the SR 28 bypass ramp near Fred Meyer in East Wenatchee beginning Thursday. Lauren Loebsack with the state Department of Transportation says it's an emergency repair of stormwater pipe that needs immediate attention. "The storm...
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Claudia R. Fay, 77

Claudia Raydel Fay, 77, of Union Gap died Tuesday, Nov. 8, in Yakima. Arrangements are by Shaw & Sons Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-0331.
UNION GAP, WA
nbcrightnow.com

BCSO warns of text billing scam

BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- The Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) is warning residents that scammers are sending text messages with phony links attached. The scam texters are pretending to be Amazon and are asking people to update their personal billing information. The BCSO is reminding people to not click on any...
nbcrightnow.com

Stretch of 6th Ave to close in Yakima for Veterans Day parade

YAKIMA, Wash.- Yakima Avenue from 6th Avenue to 6th Street will be closed to traffic for a few hours on Friday, November, 11, for Veterans Day. The closure will be in effect from 8:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. as the Yakima community honors its Veterans with a parade. Drivers are...
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Curious If It Will Snow in the Yakima Valley on Thanksgiving?

Will It Snow in the Yakima Valley on Thanksgiving?. It's the question everyone is curious about, especially if you plan on doing any traveling for the impending holidays. Instead of just giving you a blanket, alls clear in the Yakima Valley how about we break it down by area so you have a better idea of what's in store for Thanksgiving Thursday, November 24th.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Nancy J. Jones, 73

Nancy J. Jones, 73, of Yakima died Friday, Nov. 4, at Cottage in the Meadow, Yakima. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Metha M. Zirkle, 50

Metha Marie Zirkle, 50, of Yakima died Tuesday, Nov. 8. Arrangements are by Shaw & Sons Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-0331.
YAKIMA, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy