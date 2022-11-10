Read full article on original website
Related
Apple Insider
Paperlike 2.1 review: Apple Pencil & iPad use feels more like writing on paper
If you're craving a more natural writing and drawing experience on iPad, nothing will get you closer than Paperlike 2.1. I don't keep it a secret that my favorite Apple product is the iPad. It always has been. I've never been much of a smartphone user, and as I get older, I find myself drifting away from using my iMac in my downtime.
Apple Insider
iPhone 14 Emergency SOS, Twitter chaos, Apple's Freeform in beta
Apple's Emergency SOS via satellite for iPhone 14 is almost here, brainstorming app Freeform is now in beta, and Twitter is in meltdown, all on the AppleInsider podcast. It's hard to get away from the chaos happening with Twitter, but this week's AppleInsider podcast might be the distraction you need. That's because all of the great news this week seems to revolve around enjoying yourself on your iPhone, iPad and Mac.
Apple Insider
How to create routes and add stops in Apple Maps
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Being able to map out your entire drive beforehand, with estimated travel times and future course changes, is a powerful addition to an already handy app. Here's how to create a multi-stop route in the latest version ofApple Maps.
Apple Insider
How to add relationships to contacts in iOS 16
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — You can add another layer of personalization to your contacts by adding their relationship to you on youriPhone. Here is how to set that up. The Contacts app allows you to keep the phone...
Apple Insider
Ampere Apple Watch Charging Cable review: A better fast charger
Accessory maker Ampere is out with a new magnetic charging puck for your Apple Watch that is both durable and fast, making it a great companion for travel. Fast charging is supported on the Apple Watch Series 7, as well as the new Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra. While fast charging is a big draw for newer Apple Watch models, this style of charger can still power up any Apple Watch you own though, all the back to the original Series 0 -- as it's now referred.
Apple Insider
Apple's ad agency recommends a stop to Twitter campaigns
In a memo to its clients, Apple's ad agency Omnicom recommends a halt to advertising on Twitter until certain guarantees about trust and safety can be made. Twitter has had a tumultuous few days. Changes under new CEO Elon Musk have thrown verification into chaos, made it easy to impersonate brands and people, and more.
Apple Insider
iCloud class action settlement payout won't even buy a cup of coffee
Users of Apple's iCloud in the U.S. are starting to receive notifications they are getting paid from Apple's $14.8 million class-action lawsuit settlement, but that payment will be less than a dollar for most users. In March 2022, Apple agreed to settle a class-action lawsuit over the storage of iCloud...
Apple Insider
Review: Belkin BoostCharge Pro Wireless Car Charger with MagSafe delivers the juice
Belkin introduced the world's first -- and only -- Apple-certified MagSafe car charger, but while it certainly delivers on speed, its connection method and price may give users pause. The aptly named BoostCharge Pro Wireless Car Charger with MagSafe is a simplistic device that delivers what it sets out to...
Louis Tomlinson suffers ‘badly’ broken arm in New York
Louis Tomlinson has been forced to cancel a week of in store signings across the UK after breaking his arm “badly” in New York.The former One Direction singer had been performing two special shows in New York to celebrate the release of his second album, Faith In The Future, which came out last week.After performing a show on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Tomlinson had played a small show at the Irving Plaza which he described as “incredible”.According to his recent post on social media, he fell over and broke his arm “badly” on the way home from...
Apple Insider
Twitter Blue is dead, 'official' checkmarks resurrected
Neither Twitter nor Elon Musk have either announced the end of Twitter Blue, nor commented beyond a cryptic tweet about November 11, 2022, being "Quite the day!" Twitter Blue was an existing subscription service that Musk expanded on November 10, 2022. During its apparently 24 hours of existence, anyone could get one of Twitter's "Verified" marks for the price of subscribing.
VEREFA V60 Pro: The Game Changer is Coming
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 14, 2022-- The better auto-emptying robot vacuum is coming. Verefa has debuted its latest model V60 Pro. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221113005166/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
TV presenter Jonnie Irwin reveals terminal cancer diagnosis
TV presenter Jonnie Irwin has said he hopes sharing his terminal cancer diagnosis will inspire others to “make the most of every day”.The 48-year-old, who presents Channel 4’s A Place In The Sun and the BBC’s Escape To The Country, revealed his lung cancer had spread to his brain, telling Hello magazine: “I don’t know how long I have left.”Irwin revealed the first warning sign of his illness came while he was filming A Place In The Sun in August 2020 in Italy, when his vision became blurry while driving.“Within a week of flying back from filming, I was being...
Apple Insider
Daily deals Nov. 12: $80 off 2022 iPad Air, $100 off M1 Mac mini, $80 off Bose TV Speaker, more
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Saturday's best deals include a $100 Restaurant.com eGift Card for $11.11, 11% off AppleInsider merch, $200 off an M2 13-inch MacBook Pro, and much more. AppleInsider checks online stores daily to uncover discounts and...
Apple Insider
Apple's M2 MacBook Air with 512GB SSD is $200 off right now, in stock
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Save $200 on Apple's upgradedMacBook Air that's equipped with the M2 chip with a 10-core GPU, plus a 512GB SSD (double the amount of storage found in the standard model). Save $200 on this...
Apple Insider
Daily deals Nov. 13: $159 AirPods, $500 off 14-inch MacBook Pro, $730 off LG 48-inch OLED Smart TV, more
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Sunday's best deals include $150 off the M2 MacBook Air, 68% off Klipsch Reference R-625FA 5.0 Home Theater Pack, 71% off Garmin Forerunner 735XT, and much more. AppleInsider checks online stores daily to uncover...
Apple Insider
Daily deals Nov. 11: $50 off new iPad, 10% off 55-inch 4K OLED LG TV, Sony XM5 headphones for $291, more
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Friday's best deals include up to $600 trade-in credit for Galaxy Z Flip4, up to 48% off Shure microphones, up to 50% off photography gear at moment, and much more. AppleInsider checks online stores...
Comments / 0