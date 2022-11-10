AR Lottery
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) _ These Arkansas lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Cash 3 Evening
4-6-2
(four, six, two)
Cash 3 Midday
9-2-9
(nine, two, nine)
Cash 4 Evening
4-3-3-8
(four, three, three, eight)
Cash 4 Midday
6-4-2-6
(six, four, two, six)
Lucky For Life
12-30-34-36-43, Lucky Ball: 16
(twelve, thirty, thirty-four, thirty-six, forty-three; Lucky Ball: sixteen)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 189,000,000
Natural State Jackpot
04-06-16-27-31
(four, six, sixteen, twenty-seven, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $160,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 47,000,000
