Kansas State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon’s drawing of the Kansas Lottery’s “Pick 3 Midday” game were:

7-1-9

(seven, one, nine)

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

