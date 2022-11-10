BREAKING NEWS: WILDCATS’ DISTRICT NINE CLASS-AA CHAMPIONSHIP GAME WITH BROOKVILLE MOVED TO SATURDAY NIGHT AT KARNS CITY

Read full article on original website
Ligonier Valley has long, strange trip to WPIAL football quarterfinals
Ligonier Valley football players sat quietly in the pitch black of a locker room with no power Friday night at Reeves Field on the campus of Geneva College. “When it’s game time, I take all their cell phones,” Rams coach Roger Beitel said. “So they were sitting in the dark with nothing to do. It was strange.”
Central Clarion Secures First D9 Title in Program’s Fourth Year by Beating Brookville in 2A
KARNS CITY, Pa. – When the Clarion and Clarion-Limestone football programs were merged to form one team, a team that eventually became known as the Central Clarion Wildcats, in 2019 there was immediate discussion on how the two traditional powerhouses would, could, win District 9 titles. Relisten to the...
Oil City’s Ethen Knox broke Derrick Henry’s record, led nation in rushing. Check out his highlights here
Ethen Knox made national headlines for the blistering pace and big numbers he put up for Oil City this season. And, although the Oilers standout wasn’t able to break Pennsylvania’s single-season rushing record, he did break a national record held by former Alabama star, Heisman Trophy winner and current Tennessee Titans standout Derrick Henry.
Shenango Twp. installing ice rink at park
Though those chilly temperatures are just settling in, Shenango Township is already thinking ahead to some winter fun.
First taste of winter expected Tuesday
Keep the winter gear, snow brushes and umbrellas nearby this week, cold temperatures, rain and snow are all possible in our area. This comes after above average temperatures the past few weeks.
VIDEO: Deer caught in head-to-head matchup
A viewer video sent in to Pittsburgh's Action News 4 shows two bucks going head-to-head (literally) in a backyard in Peters Township. Viewer Adam D. said he captured the video at his home Monday afternoon. Take a look at the video above to see the bucks in action!
Railcars filled with toys during Toys for Tots 40-mile trip through Westmoreland County
WESTMORELAND COUNTY — Toys for Tots railcars rolled through Westmoreland County Saturday, and community members came out to fill them with toys. According to our partners at TribLIVE.com, a group of operators run the railcars through a 40-mile trip every November. The railcars travel on the Southwest Pennsylvania Railroad line from East Huntingdon to Hempfield.
Man thwarted when family finds him stealing a motorcycle in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Punxsutawney man was charged for allegedly trying to steal a motorcycle from a garage before the family walked in on him, police say. On New Year’s Day, police were called to the home in Gaskill Township by the family after one of them walked in on 25-year-old Haden Roy […]
Pittsburgh Weather: Winter weather advisory issued for Somerset, Garrett counties
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A winter weather advisory is in effect from 1 p.m. Tuesday until 5 a.m. Wednesday for Garrett and Somerset counties. While there will be some snow accumulation in these areas, these advisories are issued when there could be slick or dangerous travel. A thin layer of ice may make roads slick during this time period.Precipitation will start lifting into the area around lunchtime Tuesday. Many communities in the lower elevations will see areas of rain and snow. This will start to be mainly snow, initially, for the higher terrain.During the late afternoon and evening, a bit of mixing may occur in the higher terrain, and this would set up those chances for a thin layer of ice. This is the reason for that advisory.Most areas will see little to no accumulation of snow, but I would not rule out two to three inches in Somerset or Garrett Counties. A few, very localized spots might see a little more.
Rainfall record set in region; flooding affects roads in 3 counties
Heavy rain fueled by remnants of Hurricane Nicole poured a record level of rain on Southwestern Pennsylvania on Friday. The National Weather Service reported 2.36 inches of rain had fallen in Pittsburgh as of 10:30 p.m. — easily breaking the previous record daily rainfall for Nov. 11. That was just 0.72 inch, set in 1982.
5 places for the best bagels in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh bagels — they’re not just failed doughnuts anymore. OK, bagels have always been awesome, when done right. (Source: NYC, Montreal). But Pittsburgh has long been a barren wasteland for bagels. Of course, New Yorkers have often asserted that proper bagels cannot exist outside the five boroughs and...
Frigid temperatures, possible snow to hit Pittsburgh this week
Winter appears to be arriving a bit early in the Pittsburgh area. According to the National Weather Service office in Pittsburgh, this week’s high temperatures will be hovering around 43 degrees, which the service says is 10 to 15 degrees below normal. Tribune-Review news partner WPXI reports that the...
Police: Pittsburgh teen dies in Mercer County rollover crash after pickup hits wrecked vehicle
A woman who was a passenger in a vehicle that rolled over after the driver lost control along Interstate 79 in Mercer County on Friday died when another car crashed into the wreck. Danielle J. Duncan, 19, of Pittsburgh was pronounced dead at the scene following the crash near mile...
27-year-old man killed in Armstrong County crash
NORTH APOLLO, Pa. — A 27-year-old man was killed in a crash in North Apollo Borough, Armstrong County. The crash happened around 2:15 a.m. Sunday on Hickory Nut Road. The Armstrong County coroner said Brady Bollinger, of Blairsville, lost control of his 1989 Ford Mustang, hit a mailbox and then a tree before the vehicle rolled over.
Multi-vehicle crash closes Route 30 in North Huntingdon
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A multi-vehicle crash in Westmoreland County shut down Route 30 for several hours.The crash Thursday in North Huntingdon was near Colonial Manor Road.It is not clear if there were any injuries. The road has since reopened.
This 30-acre estate in Sewickley Heights is for sale for $7.9M
PITTSBURGH — A property sprawling over 30 acres of land in Sewickley Heights is currently on the market for $7.9 million. The property, known as Faraway Farm, is an equestrian estate located at 202-204 Scaife Road. It includes a 20-room Georgian-style manor home. The property is listed with Nicole Kriebel of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, The Preferred Realty.
About 680 Pittsburgh customers remain without power
About 680 Duquesne Light customers in the Pittsburgh area were without power around 2 p.m. Friday. Over 2,200 customers had been without power earlier Friday afternoon. Impacted neighborhoods included Bloomfield, East Liberty, Garfield, Green Tree, McKeesport, Shadyside, Squirrel Hill, Stanton Heights, Westwood and Wilkins. The utility company expects all service...
Police seek suspect in armed robbery at Butler County convenience store
PROSPECT, Pa. — State police are searching for the person responsible for an armed robbery at a convenience store in Prospect, Butler County. The robbery happened a little after 6:40 p.m. Friday at the Prospect Corner Store on Main Street. Police said the person went into the store with...
State police looking for person accused of armed robbery at Butler County store
PROSPECT BOROUGH, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a person they say robbed a Butler County store and brandished a firearm. According to police, the person went to the Prospect Corner Store at 400 Main St. in Prospect Borough on Nov. 11 at around 6:41 p.m. Police...
Police Seeking Information Regarding Criminal Mischief at Dollar General
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking for the public’s help with information related to an incident of criminal mischief in Cranberry Township. According to a release issued on Monday, November 14, Franklin-based State Police were dispatched to the Dollar General on State Route 257 in Cranberry Township, Venango County, for a report of a criminal mischief around 12:29 p.m. on September 30.
