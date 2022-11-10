ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Karns City, PA

BREAKING NEWS: WILDCATS’ DISTRICT NINE CLASS-AA CHAMPIONSHIP GAME WITH BROOKVILLE MOVED TO SATURDAY NIGHT AT KARNS CITY

By Clarion Sports Zone
clarionsportszone.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Ligonier Valley has long, strange trip to WPIAL football quarterfinals

Ligonier Valley football players sat quietly in the pitch black of a locker room with no power Friday night at Reeves Field on the campus of Geneva College. “When it’s game time, I take all their cell phones,” Rams coach Roger Beitel said. “So they were sitting in the dark with nothing to do. It was strange.”
LIGONIER, PA
PennLive.com

Oil City’s Ethen Knox broke Derrick Henry’s record, led nation in rushing. Check out his highlights here

Ethen Knox made national headlines for the blistering pace and big numbers he put up for Oil City this season. And, although the Oilers standout wasn’t able to break Pennsylvania’s single-season rushing record, he did break a national record held by former Alabama star, Heisman Trophy winner and current Tennessee Titans standout Derrick Henry.
OIL CITY, PA
wtae.com

VIDEO: Deer caught in head-to-head matchup

A viewer video sent in to Pittsburgh's Action News 4 shows two bucks going head-to-head (literally) in a backyard in Peters Township. Viewer Adam D. said he captured the video at his home Monday afternoon. Take a look at the video above to see the bucks in action!
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Railcars filled with toys during Toys for Tots 40-mile trip through Westmoreland County

WESTMORELAND COUNTY — Toys for Tots railcars rolled through Westmoreland County Saturday, and community members came out to fill them with toys. According to our partners at TribLIVE.com, a group of operators run the railcars through a 40-mile trip every November. The railcars travel on the Southwest Pennsylvania Railroad line from East Huntingdon to Hempfield.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Winter weather advisory issued for Somerset, Garrett counties

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A winter weather advisory is in effect from 1 p.m. Tuesday until 5 a.m. Wednesday for Garrett and Somerset counties. While there will be some snow accumulation in these areas, these advisories are issued when there could be slick or dangerous travel.  A thin layer of ice may make roads slick during this time period.Precipitation will start lifting into the area around lunchtime Tuesday.  Many communities in the lower elevations will see areas of rain and snow.  This will start to be mainly snow, initially, for the higher terrain.During the late afternoon and evening, a bit of mixing may occur in the higher terrain, and this would set up those chances for a thin layer of ice.  This is the reason for that advisory.Most areas will see little to no accumulation of snow, but I would not rule out two to three inches in Somerset or Garrett Counties.  A few, very localized spots might see a little more.
PITTSBURGH, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

5 places for the best bagels in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh bagels — they’re not just failed doughnuts anymore. OK, bagels have always been awesome, when done right. (Source: NYC, Montreal). But Pittsburgh has long been a barren wasteland for bagels. Of course, New Yorkers have often asserted that proper bagels cannot exist outside the five boroughs and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

27-year-old man killed in Armstrong County crash

NORTH APOLLO, Pa. — A 27-year-old man was killed in a crash in North Apollo Borough, Armstrong County. The crash happened around 2:15 a.m. Sunday on Hickory Nut Road. The Armstrong County coroner said Brady Bollinger, of Blairsville, lost control of his 1989 Ford Mustang, hit a mailbox and then a tree before the vehicle rolled over.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

This 30-acre estate in Sewickley Heights is for sale for $7.9M

PITTSBURGH — A property sprawling over 30 acres of land in Sewickley Heights is currently on the market for $7.9 million. The property, known as Faraway Farm, is an equestrian estate located at 202-204 Scaife Road. It includes a 20-room Georgian-style manor home. The property is listed with Nicole Kriebel of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, The Preferred Realty.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

About 680 Pittsburgh customers remain without power

About 680 Duquesne Light customers in the Pittsburgh area were without power around 2 p.m. Friday. Over 2,200 customers had been without power earlier Friday afternoon. Impacted neighborhoods included Bloomfield, East Liberty, Garfield, Green Tree, McKeesport, Shadyside, Squirrel Hill, Stanton Heights, Westwood and Wilkins. The utility company expects all service...
PITTSBURGH, PA
explore venango

Police Seeking Information Regarding Criminal Mischief at Dollar General

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking for the public’s help with information related to an incident of criminal mischief in Cranberry Township. According to a release issued on Monday, November 14, Franklin-based State Police were dispatched to the Dollar General on State Route 257 in Cranberry Township, Venango County, for a report of a criminal mischief around 12:29 p.m. on September 30.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy