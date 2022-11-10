Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How to buy Bitcoin with Cash in the High DesertThe HD PostVictorville, CA
Local Career Technical Education students tour Silverwood construction siteThe HD PostHesperia, CA
Victorville interim shelter pet kennel completely filledThe HD PostVictorville, CA
Apple Valley Airshow draws over 10,000 spectatorsThe HD PostApple Valley, CA
Victorville resuming in-person council meetings tonight; a few agenda itemsThe HD PostVictorville, CA
Related
Fontana Herald News
Fontana man arrested for allegedly seriously injuring another driver in road rage incident on Interstate 10 Freeway
A Fontana man was arrested for allegedly being involved in a road rage incident on the Interstate 10 Freeway which resulted in major injuries to another driver on Nov. 11, according to the California Highway Patrol. Robert Michael Jackson, 53, was taken into custody on Nov. 12 on suspicion of...
vvng.com
One person was killed in crash on Bear Valley Road and Locust Avenue in Hesperia Monday
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – One person was killed and another person was critically injured in a crash Monday afternoon. At approximately, 1:43 P.M., November 14, 2022, San Bernardino County Fire, Hesperia Police Department, and AMR responded to a traffic collision at the intersection of Bear Valley Road and Locust Avenue.
104 pounds of fentanyl seized after traffic stop leads to search warrant at San Bernardino home
More than 100 pounds of fentanyl were seized at a home in San Bernardino after a traffic stop led to a search warrant, authorities said.
74-year-old man dies after being hit with bat by neighbor in Whittier dispute, authorities say
A 74-year-old Whittier man died after being hit with a bat during a dispute with a neighbor, authorities said.
mynewsla.com
Motorist Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash in San Jacinto
A motorist was killed Sunday morning when his vehicle struck a wall in San Jacinto, authorities said. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 2:26 a.m. to the 21000 block of South San Jacinto Avenue, the Riverside County Fire Department reported. The motorist was pronounced dead at the scene. No other...
shssharkattack.com
Hit-and-Run leads to death of a pedestrian woman on Highway 74
On the day of October 19th, 2022 at approximately 6 pm, a 35-year-old woman (Diana Aguirre) was said to be walking on the highway intersection heading South when she was suddenly struck at the Ethanac Road intersection by a silver Honda Accord with no front bumper and major damage to the windshield. According to CHP (California Highway Patrol), Diana was thrown up into the Honda Accord’s windshield. After this occurred, there began to be many eyewitness reports and an innumerable amount of 911 calls, but unfortunately, by the time first responders arrived, Diana had already been pronounced dead.
Fontana Herald News
Eight employees are honored by Fontana Police Department for solving fatal hit-and-run case
Eight people were honored by the Fontana Police Department for their quick and effective work in identifying and arresting a suspect who allegedly killed a pedestrian in a hit-and-run incident in Fontana earlier this year. Officers Christine Tomicic, Joshua MacMillan, Paul Contreras, Shawn Cory, Kirsten Ryn, and Matthew Sherwood and...
paininthepass.info
Coroner ID Victorville Woman Killed In Two Vehicle Crash On Amargosa Road In Victorville
VICTORVILLE, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> The Victorville woman killed when her vehicle was T-bone by another vehicle, has been identified by the San Bernardino County Coroner as 43-year-old Rosalinda Orduna. According to the Victorville Police Department the accident happened at about 5:04am Friday November 4, 2022. The location...
Man dead after a deputy-involved shooting in Cabazon
One man is dead after a deputy-involved shooting in Cabazon Saturday around 3:30 p.m. A deputy from the Cabazon Sheriff’s Station conducted a traffic enforcement stop of a male suspect on Carmen Avenue west of Rafael Street in Cabazon. The suspect was riding a bicycle on the wrong side of the street and was known The post Man dead after a deputy-involved shooting in Cabazon appeared first on KESQ.
One person killed in single-vehicle crash on EB I-10 in Beaumont
One person died in a solo vehicle crash today in Beaumont. The crash happened on the eastbound 10 Freeway at Oak Valley Parkway, according to Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department. The person died at the scene. There is no information regarding the age and gender of the victim. The victim's name will be withheld The post One person killed in single-vehicle crash on EB I-10 in Beaumont appeared first on KESQ.
Wrong Way SUV on 710 Freeway Causes Serious Traffic Collision, Multiple Injuries
Compton, Los Angeles County, CA: Multiple people were injured, two reported trapped in a traffic collision involving a vehicle traveling the wrong way on the 710 Freeway early Saturday morning. The California Highway Patrol South Los Angeles Station received multiple 911 calls around 2:15 a.m., Nov. 12, of a black...
2nd person found dead in Ontario wash amid search efforts
A second person was found dead in an Ontario storm basin Monday nearly a week after several people were swept away amid heavy rains, officials announced. The incident occurred Nov. 8, as a powerful rainstorm slammed Southern California and water filled the wash. Anthony Lopez, 63, was among those swept away and found dead that […]
One killed, two critically injured in fiery Garden Grove crash
A passenger in a Tesla that caught fire was killed and two other people were critically injured in a three-vehicle crash today in Garden Grove, authorities said.
parkerliveonline.com
Man arrested for robbery, his girlfriend arrested for intimidating the victim
A man was arrested in Big River for robbery and, a day later, his girlfriend was arrested for intimidation of the victim. On Sunday, November 6th at around 6:10 pm, deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station came in contact with Stephen Welsh, 47, during a report of a robbery that occurred in the 149000 Block of Del Rey Drive in Big River.
Fontana Herald News
Fire damages two buildings in southwestern Fontana on Nov. 13
A fire damaged two buildings in southwestern Fontana on the morning of Nov. 13, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department. Crews were dispatched to a reported commercial fire in the 11100 block of Calabash Avenue. Crews quickly arrived to find smoke and fire showing from a vacant commercial building with multiple immediate exposures.
mynewsla.com
Arson Suspected in Blaze Impacting Businesses near Downtown Riverside
A four-alarm fire likely stemming from arson that started in a trash bin and extended to two businesses and a homeless encampment in Riverside left one person burned and caused more than $200,000 in damage, authorities said Monday. The blaze was reported just before 11 p.m. Sunday in the area...
Ex-husband arrested in connection with disappearance and death of 25-year-old Simi Valley mother
Authorities with the Simi Valley Police Department announced the arrest of a man in connection with the disappearance and death of 25-year-old Rachel Castillo. Castillo’s remains were discovered Sunday in a remote Antelope Valley location. Zarbab Ali, 25 of Hawthorn, was arrested Sunday afternoon at his parent’s home in Victorville “in connection to Rachel’s homicide,” police […]
Jailed pursuit suspect has several arrests in LA, Riverside counties
The man who allegedly stole multiple vehicles, rammed sheriff’s and police cars and broke into a family’s home during a wild, televised pursuit has a lengthy criminal history in Riverside and Los Angeles County, authorities said. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Inmate Locator lists at least seven...
1 dead, 2 injured after car bursts into flames during multi-car crash in Garden Grove
One person was dead and at least two others injured during a multi-car crash in Garden Grove early Friday morning. The crash is said to have occurred at around 1 a.m. at the intersection of Magnolia Street and Garden Grove Boulevard, where three cars collided. A Tesla is believed to have burst into flames upon impact. One person was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.Two others were hospitalized for injuries sustained during the crash. One was said to be have suffered critical life-threatening injuries, while the other is said to have sustained critical but stable injuries. Video from the scene shows bystanders and police officers pulling a person from the burning wreckage. "I helped the guy out as much as I could," said Salvador Valladolid, one of those who helped remove the person from the car. "We're also kinda fearing the car is gonna explode on us right there, it was on fire already."Garden Grove Police Department said that the force of the impact caused a large debris field, with some debris landing up to 300 feet from the spot of impact, and indicated that the intersection would be closed for hours. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Caught on Camera: Cyclist Struck by Hit-and-Run Driver in Lancaster
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: A traffic collision involving a cyclist struck by a commercial van that fled the scene was caught on camera at a Lancaster intersection Wednesday afternoon. At exactly 2:32 p.m., Nov. 9, 911 operators received a call regarding a traffic collision involving a cyclist. Arriving deputies...
Comments / 1