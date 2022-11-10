ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino, CA

mynewsla.com

Motorist Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash in San Jacinto

A motorist was killed Sunday morning when his vehicle struck a wall in San Jacinto, authorities said. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 2:26 a.m. to the 21000 block of South San Jacinto Avenue, the Riverside County Fire Department reported. The motorist was pronounced dead at the scene. No other...
SAN JACINTO, CA
shssharkattack.com

Hit-and-Run leads to death of a pedestrian woman on Highway 74

On the day of October 19th, 2022 at approximately 6 pm, a 35-year-old woman (Diana Aguirre) was said to be walking on the highway intersection heading South when she was suddenly struck at the Ethanac Road intersection by a silver Honda Accord with no front bumper and major damage to the windshield. According to CHP (California Highway Patrol), Diana was thrown up into the Honda Accord’s windshield. After this occurred, there began to be many eyewitness reports and an innumerable amount of 911 calls, but unfortunately, by the time first responders arrived, Diana had already been pronounced dead.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Man dead after a deputy-involved shooting in Cabazon

One man is dead after a deputy-involved shooting in Cabazon Saturday around 3:30 p.m. A deputy from the Cabazon Sheriff’s Station conducted a traffic enforcement stop of a male suspect on Carmen Avenue west of Rafael Street in Cabazon. The suspect was riding a bicycle on the wrong side of the street and was known The post Man dead after a deputy-involved shooting in Cabazon appeared first on KESQ.
CABAZON, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

One person killed in single-vehicle crash on EB I-10 in Beaumont

One person died in a solo vehicle crash today in Beaumont.   The crash happened on the eastbound 10 Freeway at Oak Valley Parkway, according to Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department.    The person died at the scene. There is no information regarding the age and gender of the victim. The victim's name will be withheld The post One person killed in single-vehicle crash on EB I-10 in Beaumont appeared first on KESQ.
BEAUMONT, CA
KTLA

2nd person found dead in Ontario wash amid search efforts

A second person was found dead in an Ontario storm basin Monday nearly a week after several people were swept away amid heavy rains, officials announced. The incident occurred Nov. 8, as a powerful rainstorm slammed Southern California and water filled the wash. Anthony Lopez, 63, was among those swept away and found dead that […]
ONTARIO, CA
parkerliveonline.com

Man arrested for robbery, his girlfriend arrested for intimidating the victim

A man was arrested in Big River for robbery and, a day later, his girlfriend was arrested for intimidation of the victim. On Sunday, November 6th at around 6:10 pm, deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station came in contact with Stephen Welsh, 47, during a report of a robbery that occurred in the 149000 Block of Del Rey Drive in Big River.
BIG RIVER, CA
Fontana Herald News

Fire damages two buildings in southwestern Fontana on Nov. 13

A fire damaged two buildings in southwestern Fontana on the morning of Nov. 13, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department. Crews were dispatched to a reported commercial fire in the 11100 block of Calabash Avenue. Crews quickly arrived to find smoke and fire showing from a vacant commercial building with multiple immediate exposures.
FONTANA, CA
mynewsla.com

Arson Suspected in Blaze Impacting Businesses near Downtown Riverside

A four-alarm fire likely stemming from arson that started in a trash bin and extended to two businesses and a homeless encampment in Riverside left one person burned and caused more than $200,000 in damage, authorities said Monday. The blaze was reported just before 11 p.m. Sunday in the area...
RIVERSIDE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Ex-husband arrested in connection with disappearance and death of 25-year-old Simi Valley mother

Authorities with the Simi Valley Police Department announced the arrest of a man in connection with the disappearance and death of 25-year-old Rachel Castillo.  Castillo’s remains were discovered Sunday in a remote Antelope Valley location.   Zarbab Ali, 25 of Hawthorn, was arrested Sunday afternoon at his parent’s home in Victorville “in connection to Rachel’s homicide,” police […]
SIMI VALLEY, CA
CBS LA

1 dead, 2 injured after car bursts into flames during multi-car crash in Garden Grove

One person was dead and at least two others injured during a multi-car crash in Garden Grove early Friday morning. The crash is said to have occurred at around 1 a.m. at the intersection of Magnolia Street and Garden Grove Boulevard, where three cars collided. A Tesla is believed to have burst into flames upon impact. One person was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.Two others were hospitalized for injuries sustained during the crash. One was said to be have suffered critical life-threatening injuries, while the other is said to have sustained critical but stable injuries. Video from the scene shows bystanders and police officers pulling a person from the burning wreckage. "I helped the guy out as much as I could," said Salvador Valladolid, one of those who helped remove the person from the car. "We're also kinda fearing the car is gonna explode on us right there, it was on fire already."Garden Grove Police Department said that the force of the impact caused a large debris field, with some debris landing up to 300 feet from the spot of impact, and indicated that the intersection would be closed for hours. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
GARDEN GROVE, CA

