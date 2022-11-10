ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocklin, CA

goldcountrymedia.com

Planning Commission approves recommendation for beekeeping ordinance

The Placer County Planning Commission on Thursday approved recommending the approval of a beekeeping ordinance to the Board of Supervisors. The proposed ordinance aims to clarify the rules regarding beekeeping activity in unincorporated areas of the county and increase enforcement options for the agricultural commissioner when violations occur. Placer County...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Solano County voters appear to reject 3 out of 4 sales tax measures on ballot

SOLANO COUNTY – Voters in Solano County were asked to approve four local sales tax measures but only one appears to be headed for approval. Sales tax measures were on ballots in the cities of Dixon, Vallejo and Benicia, and there was also a countywide measure. Only one, Measure P in Vallejo, was leading in the polls with 54.47 percent of votes in favor, according to the latest vote tallies published Thursday by the Solano County Registrar of Voters. If the results hold, Measure P will levy a sales tax of seven-eighths of one cent to raise about $18 million...
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

City Council approves Lincoln Wastewater Treatment Plant expansion

A resolution to expand the local water treatment plant and establish a joint powers agreement (JPA) to govern it was adopted at Tuesday night’s Lincoln City Council meeting. “This is something that needs to be done soon,” said Lincoln City Manager Sean Scully. Scully said the expansion is...
LINCOLN, CA
roseville.ca.us

Growing company brings manufacturing operations to Roseville

Quick Quack, headquartered in Roseville, is the fourth largest car wash company in the nation. The organization recently moved its manufacturing to Roseville where the company will design and fabricate car wash components. This move brings more than 60 jobs to the city, including software and hardware engineering roles, with more jobs planned as the business continues to expand.
ROSEVILLE, CA
KCRA.com

Rural California military families, vets wonder where to go for prescriptions after Tricare network drop; Rep. LaMalfa wants answers

PENN VALLEY, Calif. — Some military families are wondering where they will go for prescriptions now their local pharmacies are out of network. The military community around Beale Air Force Base in Nevada County has been hit hard by the change with the Department of Defense Health Agency. Members living in Penn Valley depend on their local pharmacy for Tricare benefits.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
elkgrovetribune.com

The Almighty Food Co & Milestone In El Dorado Hills Are Worth The Drive!

I had a chance to visit The Almighty Food Co, as well as their sister restaurant Milestone recently, and I will say right off the bat that I was pretty blown away by the high quality of the food and the warm and inviting atmosphere. The Almighty Food Co prides itself on having a gluten free menu. They use a lot of local fresh produce and proteins from local farms.
EL DORADO HILLS, CA
SFGate

Bestselling author calls Sacramento a 'cultural wasteland'

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One of Sacramento’s native daughters just released one of the hottest cookbooks on the market. Her feelings about the city, though, seem conflicted. Illyanna Maisonet’s “Diasporican: A Puerto Rican Cookbook” stands out by refusing to adhere to rigid definitions of Puerto Rican food and recipes. Instead, it’s a celebration of the dishes Maisonet and the other the 5.5 million “Diasporicans” grew up on and made their own, such as Hawaiian-influenced pastele stew or bread pudding known as “budin” with California walnuts.
SACRAMENTO, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Bayside Christmas Services and Drive-thru Light Display in Roseville

Roseville, Calif.- Bayside’s popular Christmas tradition returns to Roseville and Granite Bay campus with a series of church holiday services. For 2022, approximately two dozen services are anticipated for Roseville and Granite Bay. Christmas Services typically kick off around mid December with six Christmas services announced so far in Roseville.
ROSEVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

DUI saturation patrol in West Sacramento nets 60 citations, 2 impounded cars in one night

WEST SACRAMENTO — Police in West Sacramento say they issued dozens of citations in Friday night's DUI saturation patrol mission. West Sacramento police officers pulled over a total of 69 vehicles, the department says. Of those stops, police say 60 citations were issued. Police say two vehicles were also impounded for drivers who were allegedly using a suspended license.Officers from the Woodland Police Department helped in the patrol. 
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Nearly all drivers were ticketed at West Sacramento DUI saturation

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Nearly all drivers who passed through the DUI saturation in West Sacramento were ticketed, according to the West Sacramento Police Department. Video above: SUV crashes into a Ross store in Sacramento The West Sacramento Police Department Traffic Unit along with help from the Woodland Police Department Traffic Unit conducted high […]
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Christmas Events in Folsom at the Palladio

“Everyone is invited to eat, drink, shop and be Merry”. Folsom, Calif.- Today, the Palladio in Folsom announced a series of Christmas events beginning Saturday, November 19, 2022. “We are pleased to announce that Santa Claus is coming to town,” said Gloria Wright, general manager of the Palladio. “Christmas starts...
FOLSOM, CA

