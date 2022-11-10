Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why Did A Family Wait Five Days To Report The Abduction Of This 15-Year-Old California Girl?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedOakland, CA
Sacramento area affordable apartments as low as $472 per monthBeth TorresElk Grove, CA
Unhoused resident left behind by the City that said it would help himRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Gruesome murder solved after 50 years with DNATrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Sacramento, CA
Related
KCRA.com
Plans move forward for Kaiser’s Inpatient Bed Tower project in Roseville
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Plans are starting to move forward for Kaiser Permanente’s Inpatient Bed Tower project in Roseville. Roseville’s planning commission approved the plan amendment this week. The project is an expansion of the Roseville Medical Center. The new six-story bed tower would be located in the...
2news.com
Placer County Rescinds Approval of Massive Development in Olympic Valley
The Clerk of Supervisors says it was denied due to a lawsuit they are facing. The project site is located within the 4,700-acre Squaw Valley General Plan (SVGP) area in northeastern Placer County, also known as Olympic Valley. The Valley is located west of State Route 89, approximately nine miles...
goldcountrymedia.com
Planning Commission approves recommendation for beekeeping ordinance
The Placer County Planning Commission on Thursday approved recommending the approval of a beekeeping ordinance to the Board of Supervisors. The proposed ordinance aims to clarify the rules regarding beekeeping activity in unincorporated areas of the county and increase enforcement options for the agricultural commissioner when violations occur. Placer County...
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer RCD offers technical, financial assistance for Mosquito Fire landowners
The Placer Resource Conservation District (Placer RCD) was recently awarded $950,000 from CAL FIRE to fund hazard tree removal on private properties affected by the Mosquito Fire. Placer RCD employees are available for free site visits to assess landowner eligibility for free hazard tree removal. RCD staff can also advise...
Solano County voters appear to reject 3 out of 4 sales tax measures on ballot
SOLANO COUNTY – Voters in Solano County were asked to approve four local sales tax measures but only one appears to be headed for approval. Sales tax measures were on ballots in the cities of Dixon, Vallejo and Benicia, and there was also a countywide measure. Only one, Measure P in Vallejo, was leading in the polls with 54.47 percent of votes in favor, according to the latest vote tallies published Thursday by the Solano County Registrar of Voters. If the results hold, Measure P will levy a sales tax of seven-eighths of one cent to raise about $18 million...
goldcountrymedia.com
City Council approves Lincoln Wastewater Treatment Plant expansion
A resolution to expand the local water treatment plant and establish a joint powers agreement (JPA) to govern it was adopted at Tuesday night’s Lincoln City Council meeting. “This is something that needs to be done soon,” said Lincoln City Manager Sean Scully. Scully said the expansion is...
roseville.ca.us
Growing company brings manufacturing operations to Roseville
Quick Quack, headquartered in Roseville, is the fourth largest car wash company in the nation. The organization recently moved its manufacturing to Roseville where the company will design and fabricate car wash components. This move brings more than 60 jobs to the city, including software and hardware engineering roles, with more jobs planned as the business continues to expand.
KCRA.com
Rural California military families, vets wonder where to go for prescriptions after Tricare network drop; Rep. LaMalfa wants answers
PENN VALLEY, Calif. — Some military families are wondering where they will go for prescriptions now their local pharmacies are out of network. The military community around Beale Air Force Base in Nevada County has been hit hard by the change with the Department of Defense Health Agency. Members living in Penn Valley depend on their local pharmacy for Tricare benefits.
elkgrovetribune.com
The Almighty Food Co & Milestone In El Dorado Hills Are Worth The Drive!
I had a chance to visit The Almighty Food Co, as well as their sister restaurant Milestone recently, and I will say right off the bat that I was pretty blown away by the high quality of the food and the warm and inviting atmosphere. The Almighty Food Co prides itself on having a gluten free menu. They use a lot of local fresh produce and proteins from local farms.
SFGate
Bestselling author calls Sacramento a 'cultural wasteland'
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One of Sacramento’s native daughters just released one of the hottest cookbooks on the market. Her feelings about the city, though, seem conflicted. Illyanna Maisonet’s “Diasporican: A Puerto Rican Cookbook” stands out by refusing to adhere to rigid definitions of Puerto Rican food and recipes. Instead, it’s a celebration of the dishes Maisonet and the other the 5.5 million “Diasporicans” grew up on and made their own, such as Hawaiian-influenced pastele stew or bread pudding known as “budin” with California walnuts.
rosevilletoday.com
Bayside Christmas Services and Drive-thru Light Display in Roseville
Roseville, Calif.- Bayside’s popular Christmas tradition returns to Roseville and Granite Bay campus with a series of church holiday services. For 2022, approximately two dozen services are anticipated for Roseville and Granite Bay. Christmas Services typically kick off around mid December with six Christmas services announced so far in Roseville.
DUI saturation patrol in West Sacramento nets 60 citations, 2 impounded cars in one night
WEST SACRAMENTO — Police in West Sacramento say they issued dozens of citations in Friday night's DUI saturation patrol mission. West Sacramento police officers pulled over a total of 69 vehicles, the department says. Of those stops, police say 60 citations were issued. Police say two vehicles were also impounded for drivers who were allegedly using a suspended license.Officers from the Woodland Police Department helped in the patrol.
Missing California girl found dead in wooded area
Authorities say a missing 16-year-old California girl has been found dead in a wooded area less than a mile from the where she was last seen.
Nearly all drivers were ticketed at West Sacramento DUI saturation
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Nearly all drivers who passed through the DUI saturation in West Sacramento were ticketed, according to the West Sacramento Police Department. Video above: SUV crashes into a Ross store in Sacramento The West Sacramento Police Department Traffic Unit along with help from the Woodland Police Department Traffic Unit conducted high […]
Popular Folsom café and bar undergoes 'reset' with new owners
FOLSOM, Calif. — Reset in Folsom is a coffee house by day, and wine and beer bar by night with great food in between. The popular café is currently undergoing some major changes. Owners John and Tahni Voelz announced their farewell to the business after less than three...
2news.com
Woman Dies, Two Kids Hurt After Car Hits Boulder in South Lake Tahoe
A woman is dead after the car she was driving hit a boulder on SR 89 at Picketts Junction early Monday morning. California Highway Patrol says the woman was driving a 2019 Hyundai Elantra south on SR 88 when for some unknown reason the unidentified woman drove the sedan off the roadway and hit a small boulder.
KCRA.com
Man dead after shooting at Citrus Heights apartment complex in Sacramento County
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — One man is dead following a shooting in a parking lot at a Citrus Heights apartment complex in Sacramento County, authorities said. The shooting happened Friday around 7:57 p.m. at the Foxborough Apartments on Antelope Road off Sunrise Boulevard. Officers arrived at the scene after...
rosevilletoday.com
Christmas Events in Folsom at the Palladio
“Everyone is invited to eat, drink, shop and be Merry”. Folsom, Calif.- Today, the Palladio in Folsom announced a series of Christmas events beginning Saturday, November 19, 2022. “We are pleased to announce that Santa Claus is coming to town,” said Gloria Wright, general manager of the Palladio. “Christmas starts...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Northern California 16-year-old found dead. She went missing on cold night in Nevada County
A widespread search for a 16-year-old girl who went missing since Wednesday night ended Friday afternoon when authorities found her body less than a mile from a rural Nevada County home where she was last seen. The teen, identified by the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office only as Trinity, was found...
Sacramento’s historic snowfall in 1888 prompted a citywide snowball fight
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Valley is not known for its snow days as the average snowfall is zero-inches, but a record setting 3.5 inches caused quite a stir in January 1888. During the mid to late 19th century, a single day of snowfall from December to February was not uncommon, but on January […]
Comments / 3