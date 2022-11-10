Read full article on original website
Valley Health Closes Luray GymTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Shenandoah National Park adds live camerasTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Page County student faces criminal charges for bringing fake gun to schoolTracy LeicherPage County, VA
Coming Home - N.Y.-Va. Club reflects on the past and celebrates the futureTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Page County family turns Halloween into hopeTracy LeicherPage County, VA
breezejmu.org
JMU women’s basketball picks up strong win over Queens, 89-48
Junior forward Kseniia Kozlova, standing at 6-foot-4, made it look easy. She batted away the ball as it headed toward JMU’s rim, tapping the ball from going out of bounds. Junior forward Claire Neff did the same thing on a similar-looking play a few minutes later. The defensive effort...
breezejmu.org
JMU returns to form, thrashes ODU, 37-3
Backed up at the 5-yard line in the first quarter on JMU’s second offensive drive of the game, graduate transfer quarterback Todd Centeio flashed it back. Before his pulled oblique Oct. 20, before throwing just 14 passes last week against Louisville and today before he battled through the second half after an ankle injury, Centeio played like his old self — like the quarterback who led JMU to its 5-0 start and put up 468 passing yards versus Georgia Southern.
breezejmu.org
Energy and enthusiasm shines through for Dukes early in season
From dancing to clapping and even barking on the Dukes’ sideline during their game Nov. 7 against Maine, JMU women’s basketball brought all of its energy to help motivate the team during its home opener despite the loss. The Dukes didn’t receive the result they wanted as a...
breezejmu.org
JMU volleyball wins three straight sets to beat defending Sun Belt Champions, 3-1
As Tropical Storm Nicole brewed outside of Godwin Hall on Friday, a different kind of storm potentiated inside the building. A clash inside Sinclair Gymnasium between JMU volleyball, the No. 1 seed in the Sun Belt Conference East Division, and South Alabama, the reigning conference champions, awaited. In their first of two matchups, JMU emerged victorious.
breezejmu.org
How a freshman from Finland made an impact on JMU men's soccer
Being a student-athlete abroad isn’t always easy, but Kevin Larsson, who came to JMU from Finland, made it look that way in his first year for the Dukes. Before coming to Harrisonburg, Larsson started playing soccer at 8 years old. The 5-foot-9 freshman midfielder spent his life in Helsinki, Uusimaa, Finland, where he played for the Finland National Team.
breezejmu.org
JMU defeats ODU 37-3
JMU takes home the hardware in the first ever Royal Rivalry gridiron matchup. The Dukes beat the Monarchs 37-3 and quarterback Todd Centeio wins Oyster Bowl MVP. Sports Editor Madison Hricik and Senior Anchor Joshua Dixon discuss what it took to win and what's next moving forward.
breezejmu.org
Some JMU players eager to return home for ODU matchup
JMU’s homecoming came Oct. 22, but some JMU football players feel like they have another one this weekend versus Old Dominion. Since the two in-state rivals haven’t squared off since 2012, players from the area finally get a chance to play in front of local friends and family.
breezejmu.org
JMU volleyball brings high hitting percentage into historic weekend
This weekend is a big one for JMU volleyball. In its first season in the Sun Belt Conference, JMU’s success has come early. The Dukes are 19-4 overall, 13-1 in conference play and 12-0 against the Sun Belt East Division. They’ve clinched the No. 1 seed in the east ahead of the Sun Belt Conference Championship and look to win their first conference title since 2017.
