ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Latta, SC

$50K reward offered for rare $23M Alfa Romeo car stolen in South Carolina

By Nexstar Media Wire, Dennis Bright
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wwo6p_0j6JQrOH00

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. ( WBTW ) — A rare antique car valued at $23 million was stolen from a motel in Latta, South Carolina, according to authorities, and a $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to its recovery.

The black two-door 1938 Alfa Romeo 8C 2900 B Lungo Spyder with tan interior was last seen on July 25 at the Holiday Inn Express near Interstate 95 in Latta, AIG investigator Harold Schmidle said Thursday in a news release.

According to the website supercars.net, Touring of Milan built only seven of the Lungo Spyder models, delivering the first one in May 1938.

North Carolina man wins $100,000 after Walmart employee convinced him to buy ticket

When the car was last seen, it was being transported in a white 2009 Haulmark trailer pulled by a white 2002 Ford F-350 dually pickup truck, according to a flyer from AIG. The truck had Illinois license plate number 344949. The trailer also had Illinois plates with the number 10451OTE.

Items from the car were found in Lumberton, North Carolina, according to the flyer.

South Carolina’s Dillon County Sheriff’s Office detective Sara Albarri told WBTW on Thursday that there have been a string of similar trailer thefts in Dillon and possibly Florence counties. Those thefts included go-karts and other smaller vehicles.

Albarri said investigators think the Alfa Romeo might still be in North Carolina and that whoever took it might not have known exactly what they were stealing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Albarri at 843-774-1432.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
proclaimerscv.com

South Carolina Man Was Arrested After A Woman, Newborn Baby Found Dead

A South Carolina man was arrested after a mother and her newborn baby were found dead in a Greenville County home. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said that the South Carolina man Tyler Wilkins, 21 years old, was charged with murder after his newborn baby and the baby’s mother were found dead. He was immediately arrested and it was found that he was involved with another woman who went missing in 2020.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WNCT

Latest: Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

South Carolina man pleads guilty to killing retired police officer in 2020

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Conway man pleaded guilty Wednesday to killing his step-father, who was a former police officer, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. Eric Kwajae-Mikhail Faulk, 24, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter for the March 2020 shooting death of James Odell Cochran, according to the solicitor’s office. Judge Craig Brown […]
CONWAY, SC
wcti12.com

Escaped inmate from Robeson County captured in South Carolina

LUMBERTON, Robeson County — An escaped inmate from the Robeson Confinement in Response to Violation Center in Lumberton, has been captured in York County, S.C. Joshua P. Ostwalt was captured without incident Thursday afternoon, Nov. 10, 2022 by local law enforcement. He was returned to NC to face escape...
YORK COUNTY, SC
FOX8 News

Man arrested in North Carolina on Hwy 109 accused of taking indecent liberties with child

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested in North Carolina and charged with taking indecent liberties with a child, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release. On June 30, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division received a welfare check and referral from DSS. After an investigation, charges were sought […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

2 crash sites cleared, I-95 back open in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Crews have cleared two crashes reported Friday morning along southbound Interstate 95 in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina Department of Transporation. The first crash occurred at about 7:10 a.m. and blocked one lane of I-95 at exit 7 near Raynhan Road, NCDOT said. The second crash happened at […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WNCT

WNCT

37K+
Followers
25K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy