Five Hot Upcoming Events in Fargo-Moorhead
Pride of Dakota provides local business owners with business development resources and marketing opportunities to be successful. Coming soon, Pride of Dakota is taking over the SCHEELS Arena to showcase over 200 Pride of Dakota members’ products. Support shopping locally when completing your holiday shopping list!. 2. Folkways Christkindlmarkt.
valleynewslive.com
Comedian Bert Kreischer reschedules Fargo show
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Comedian Bert Kreischer is rescheduling his Fargo show because of weather delays. He was supposed to perform at Scheel’s Arena tonight for his “Berty Boy Relapse” tour, but the show is now set for February 28th, 2023. Officials say all previously...
valleynewslive.com
‘Comes from the heart’: Vietnam vet in Fargo gifted new snowblower
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Vietnam veteran Ted Sott was surprised by strangers who were there to gift him a new snowblower. The timing was perfect since people all across the area were cleaning up after the winter storm on Thursday. “It’s going to make it a easier to...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Netting comes down at Suite Shots in Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- Icy conditions and wind is responsible for taking the netting down at Fargo's newest golf facility. Suite Shots said in a Facebook post Thursday that the break-away clips operated properly, bringing the nets down to prevent severe damage. The first "break away" happened early in the winter,...
kvrr.com
Comic With Sold Out Show Friday in Fargo Gets Stuck in Bismarck, Learns About “N.D. Nice”
BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) — Comedian Bert Kreischer finds out all about North Dakota nice when his tour bus got stuck in the blizzard in Bismarck. “Hey Bismarck. If you got a snowplow I know you’re probably using it right now. We could use some help. We’re stuck outside Dan’s Supermarket,” Kreischer said on his Facebook stories.
Slice of winter: Watch as sheets of ice destroy nets at North Dakota driving range
Hearty North Dakotans know if you wait until the weather warms to play golf in winter, it's going to be a several-month wait. But one eager golfer found the perils of taking a few swings in the wake of a winter storm.
kfgo.com
Demolition scheduled Mon. for 55 year-old Island Park ‘community gift’ theater
FARGO (KFGO) – The Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre (FMCT) building in Island Park is being torn down this week and early next, nearly three years after the wooden beams in the roof of the Emma K. Herbst Playhouse failed during a performance of A Christmas Carol. FMCT brought in contractors...
KFYR-TV
No joke: North Dakotans help dig out comedian’s tour bus from snow storm
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Comedian Bert Kreischer’s tour bus got stuck in the snow Thursday in Bismarck. They were on their way to Fargo for a show at Scheels Arena, which was canceled due to the storm. Bert documented his time stuck in the snow on TikTok. Yea, we’re...
valleynewslive.com
Early morning fire at 13th Ave. Dairy Queen in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Fire Department responded to an early morning fire at the Dairy Queen on 13th Ave. Officials say it started around 4 am. The first crews inside the building found a fire in the kitchen area, and it spread into the attic and roof space.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Former chairman of North Dakota Democratic-NPL remembered as skilled leader and devoted father
(Fargo, ND) -- The former chairman of the North Dakota Democratic-NPL is being remembered not only as a skilled leader and lawyer but also as a loving father. "He couldn't have been a better dad. He was the kind of dad that was always around, whether it's watching football games or choir concerts or whatever it was that his kids were involved with. He was there. The kind of dad that manned the grill for hours at the lake cabin," said Mac Schneider.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Blizzard slams North Dakota, impact felt across state in multiple areas
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakotans are digging out after a blizzard slammed much of the state. Many schools, businesses, medical clinics, and government agencies were closed Thursday as snow made road conditions dicey. A number of planned Veterans Day events were also canceled. Authorities closed several highways Thursday afternoon too...
trfradio.com
Name Released in Portland, ND Area Accident
A name has been released following the fatal two vehicle accident reported Tuesday in the eastern North Dakota county of Traill. Ryan Domier, 54, of Portland, North Dakota suffered fatal injuries when the eastbound 1992 Ford F150 he was driving struck a 2016 Ram 1500 pulling a flatbed trailer. According to the report the vehicles collided at an unregulated intersection 7 miles southwest of Portland.
wdayradionow.com
Hector International Airport considering upwards of $300 Million in improvements in 10-year plan
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo's Hector International Airport is considering projects, upgrades, and renovations that could cost more than $300 million dollars. The numbers come from Shawn Dobberstein, Director of Fargo's Airport Authority. He says Hector International Airport has "well in excess" of $300 million dollars in capital improvements that would be implemented over the next 10 years.
valleynewslive.com
Minot U.S. Army veteran given new car
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A U.S. Army veteran from Minot was given a new car as part of the 10th annual ‘Keys to Progress’ giveaway. Alan Hackman was given the new van and was celebrated at the West Fargo VFW as part of the festivities. ”Came...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
NDSU LB Logan Kopp Discusses Making An Impact Early In His Bison Career
Big Game James McCarty had a chance to catch up with Redshirt Freshman LB Logan Kopp. They discussed his early impacts on the Bison defense and previewed the Southern Illinois game.
740thefan.com
Police, FBI meet with residents of apartment complex in Fargo
FARGO (KFGO) – Police and the FBI met with residents living at The Arbors in south Fargo Wednesday afternoon. The department said it wanted to build and strengthen relationships at the apartment complex on 23rd St. east of Countryside Trailer Court. Police said they sent officers because of what...
valleynewslive.com
Semi rollover near the Casselton overpass
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Heading eastbound on I-94 near the Casselton overpass, a semi rolled off the road due to road conditions. Cass County’s Sheriffs office warns people driving toward Fargo on I-94 to drive with caution and be prepared to stop. They also warn if you...
kvrr.com
Vehicle With 6 People Hits Tree, 1 Dead In Walsh County, ND
WALSH CO., N.D. (KVRR) — A Wheatland, North Dakota man is dead after the vehicle he was in left a snow covered Walsh County 9 and hit a tree. Highway Patrol says 48-year-old Jason Schatzke died at the scene. The driver of the vehicle, 46-year-old Christopher Thompson of Grafton,...
KFYR-TV
Jamestown wins second straight 11A state championship
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After a tight first quarter in the Fargodome, Jamestown pulled away from Fargo North with a 26-point second quarter, winning the 11A state title 46-28. Quarterback Payton Hochhalter shined, throwing for 296 yards and 3 touchdowns. Nathaniel Walz caught 5 passes for 129 yards and 2 scores.
valleynewslive.com
Man hurt after crashes into several trees in Norman County
NEAR HENDRUM, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man is hurt after authorities say he crashed into several trees. Minnesota State Patrol says it happened on Thursday, Nov. 9 along Hwy. 75 just south of Hwy. 200. The crash report says 66-year-old Scott Warner of Hillsboro, ND was heading north...
