Hendricks County Community Foundation Announces New Community Calendar
The Hendricks County Community Foundation (HCCF) is excited to announce its new online Hendricks Community Calendar. HCCF conducted a county-wide needs assessment in 2019 which identified the top 20 community issues facing Hendricks County. One of the top issues was a lack of community-wide communication vehicles to inform everyone. In...
I-465 Crash Claims a Brownsburg Man’s Life
Indianapolis, IN – This morning, at 3:08 a.m., Indiana State Police Dispatchers began receiving several 911 calls reporting a serious crash on I-465 near the 3.2 mile marker of westbound I-465. It was reported that two people were entrapped in the wreckage and both were unresponsive. Officers from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, along with the Indianapolis Fire Department were first to arrive on scene. They immediately began extrication and emergency medical aid. A female passenger was transported by ambulance to an area hospital in critical condition. The driver, 24 year old Brandon Machingura of Brownsburg, was pronounced deceased at the scene. There were no other injuries reported.
IMPD homicide detectives arrest suspect following Thursday afternoon homicide
INDIANAPOLIS- On Thursday, November 10, 2022, just before 12:00 p.m., IMPD North District officers responded to 3415 Grant Ave. for a report of a person shot. Officers arrived and located an adult female with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the female to a local hospital in critical condition. Despite life-saving techniques, the female was pronounced deceased shortly after arriving at the hospital.
