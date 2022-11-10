Indianapolis, IN – This morning, at 3:08 a.m., Indiana State Police Dispatchers began receiving several 911 calls reporting a serious crash on I-465 near the 3.2 mile marker of westbound I-465. It was reported that two people were entrapped in the wreckage and both were unresponsive. Officers from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, along with the Indianapolis Fire Department were first to arrive on scene. They immediately began extrication and emergency medical aid. A female passenger was transported by ambulance to an area hospital in critical condition. The driver, 24 year old Brandon Machingura of Brownsburg, was pronounced deceased at the scene. There were no other injuries reported.

BROWNSBURG, IN ・ 10 HOURS AGO