State Farm Champions Classic on 11/15Adrian HolmanIndianapolis, IN
Fugitive Bookkeeper Apprehended After 8 Years, Sentenced to Federal PrisonTaxBuzzIndianapolis, IN
Dollar General Is Unexpectedly Closing Stores In DecemberBryan DijkhuizenIndianapolis, IN
Ex-Husband Kills Former Wife's New Husband At Her Mother's Funeral In IndianapolisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedIndianapolis, IN
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
shelbycountypost.com
Eastern Hancock produces emphatic win over Triton Central
CHARLOTTESVILLE -- Eastern Hancock sent a message. Triton Central heard it loud and clear. Ruby White dominated the first quarter and Grace Stapleton caught fire in the third quarter to lead Class 2A, No. 15 Eastern Hancock to a 56-34 victory over visiting 2A No. 10 Triton Central. Both the...
shelbycountypost.com
Prep Report: Golden Bears improve to 4-0 with win over Morristown
Shelbyville’s best start to a girls basketball season continued Saturday with a 62-42 win over Morristown at William L. Garrett Gymnasium. The Golden Bears improved to 4-0, the program’s best start since the 2005 season. Kylee Edwards scored a game-high 35 points to lead Shelbyville. The senior is...
shelbycountypost.com
Triton Central's gutsy performance comes up just short in regional championship
FAIRLAND – Despite a rash of injuries, a run of sickness and a steady 20-mile-per hour wind, Triton Central nearly overcame one of the top programs in Class 2A. Bad timing finally caught up to the Tigers, who lost the regional championship game Friday at Mendenhall Field to Evansville Mater Dei, 35-28.
14news.com
USI men’s basketball secures first-ever win in NCAA Division I
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Men’s Basketball opened the NCAA Division I era at Screaming Eagles Arena with a 71-53 victory Southern Illinois University Sunday afternoon. The Screaming Eagles start the year 1-1, while the Salukis begins 2022-23, 2-1. The Eagles won the tip and jumped out to quick 6-2 lead in the contest. The Salukis did not let the Eagles get too far out front as the first half would feature 10 lead changes and six ties. USI had the largest lead of the open half with that early 6-2 advantage.
shelbycountypost.com
Prep Report: Shelbyville routs Edinburgh to go 3-0 for first time in nearly two decades
For the first time in 17 seasons, the Shelbyville girls basketball program has started the season 3-0. Kylee Edwards and Ava Wilson each scored 21 points Friday to lead the Golden Bears to a 75-28 victory at Edinburgh. Shelbyville opened a 20-4 advantage after one quarter and extended the lead...
city-countyobserver.com
Eagles earn historic program win Friday against the Leathernecks
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – University of Southern Indiana Women’s Basketball earned an 88-75 victory in front of a loud home crowd at Screaming Eagles Arena Friday night against Western Illinois University, securing a historic first win as an NCAA Division I program against another D-I school. Southern Indiana had...
Indiana State defeats Ball State
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Indiana State defeated Ball State 83-71 on Saturday afternoon at the Hulman Center. Copper Neese led the way with 17 points and Courvoisier McCauley added 14. Trenton Gibson finished with 12 and Kailex Stephens had 11. Jayson Kent came off the bench and contributed 13 points for the Sycamores. With […]
wevv.com
Aces drop first of the season at Saint Louis
Holding a 4-point lead near the midway point of the second half, the University of Evansville men’s basketball team gave Saint Louis all it could handle before a 26-2 run lifted the Billikens to an 83-65 win on Saturday inside Chaifetz Arena. “Saint Louis is a very physical team...
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball recruiting: 2024 center Somto Cyril currently on an official visit at Indiana
Class of 2024 center Somtochukwu “Somto” Cyril is currently on an official visit to IU in Bloomington. He posted photos of the visit on his Instagram page. Indiana started getting involved with Cyril over the last couple months and offered him recently. From Nigeria, Cyril plays for the...
Indiana Men's Basketball Schedule 2022-23 Season With Dates, Gametimes, TV
The 2022-2023 Indiana Hoosiers men's basketball schedule is set, and the highly anticipated season begins on Nov. 7. Here is the full schedule, with dates, gametimes and TV information, plus links to the stories on the games already played.
Former Indiana commerce secretary to lead Purdue Indianapolis launch
Former Indiana commerce secretary Daniel J. Hasler is leading the launch of Purdue University in Indianapolis. Purdue and Indiana University announced in August the plan to split IUPUI, the joint venture between Purdue and IU, into two separate academic institutions with different specialties. Purdue’s campus in Indianapolis will focus on...
University of Southern Indiana hires GEICO ‘Caveman’
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — You may not recognize him at a glance, but the actor who played the “Caveman” in GEICO’s well-known commercial series has a new role in Evansville. The University of Southern Indiana announced McManus Woodend joined their English Department this fall as an Instructor in English, taking on the task of teaching rhetoric […]
shelbycountypost.com
Horseshoe Indianapolis jockeys donate 210 pounds of peanut butter to Hoosier Veterans and Families of Indiana
Horseshoe Indianapolis celebrated a special day honoring all veterans Friday, Nov. 11. Each race on the Veteran’s Day 10-race program was named in honor of team members and their families who have served in the military. The day also included a Veteran’s Day Pick 5 Challenge with 11 handicappers...
14news.com
New Elite Air in Evansville hoping to open next month
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Work is moving forward on the new Elite Air Evansville. The owners have shared updates on their progress, and they are hoping to open in December. Their new website shows pricing information for when they do open up. We first told you last year about construction...
shelbycountypost.com
Marvin Clay Collis, 69, of Knightstown
Marvin Clay Collis, 69, of Knightstown, passed away on November 6, 2022 in Greenfield, IN. He was born on June 23, 1953 to the late Melvin Ray, Sr. and Helen Marie (Thurston) Collis in Indianapolis, IN. Marvin proudly served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He enjoyed...
wrtv.com
A race to the finish: a construction update for the massive I-69 infrastructure project south of Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — A massive, new interstate project south of Indianapolis is on track to open by the end of 2024, according to INDOT officials. Johnson County business owner, Josh McCarty, is used to a lot of noise, dirt and heavy machinery. His company, McCarty Mulch and Stone, sits on...
Single-vehicle wreck kills one in Greene Co.
GREENE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person is dead after an early morning accident in Greene County, Indiana. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Officer, a driver was traveling northbound on I-69 when he traveled into the left lane to pass another vehicle. The driver, identified as 32-year-old Mitchell Fitzgerald of Owensboro, Kentucky, lost control […]
shelbycountypost.com
Laura Alice Weinantz, 91, of Greenwood, formerly of Shelby County
Laura Alice Weinantz, 91, of Greenwood, formerly of Shelby County, passed away Thursday, November 10, 2022, at the Indiana Masonic Home in Franklin. She was born September 12, 1931, in Shelbyville, the daughter of J. Everett and Florence T. (Whitehead) Grinstead. On July 26, 1975, she married Harold “Jean” Weinantz, and he preceded her in death on August 13, 2007.
WANE-TV
$50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold near Evansville
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Officials say Powerball tickets bought in Warrick County should be checked as one entry matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball in Wednesday night’s $20 million jackpot drawing. Officials say a $50,000 winning ticket was purchased at Giant Indiana #818 located...
14news.com
VCSO: Man injured after overturning motorcycle on Diamond and St. Joseph Ave.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash on Sunday afternoon. It happened near the intersection of Diamond Avenue and St. Joseph Avenue. Deputies with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office say the man on the motorcycle has serious but non-life-threatening injuries. We are...
