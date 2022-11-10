ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairland, IN

shelbycountypost.com

Eastern Hancock produces emphatic win over Triton Central

CHARLOTTESVILLE -- Eastern Hancock sent a message. Triton Central heard it loud and clear. Ruby White dominated the first quarter and Grace Stapleton caught fire in the third quarter to lead Class 2A, No. 15 Eastern Hancock to a 56-34 victory over visiting 2A No. 10 Triton Central. Both the...
FAIRLAND, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Prep Report: Golden Bears improve to 4-0 with win over Morristown

Shelbyville’s best start to a girls basketball season continued Saturday with a 62-42 win over Morristown at William L. Garrett Gymnasium. The Golden Bears improved to 4-0, the program’s best start since the 2005 season. Kylee Edwards scored a game-high 35 points to lead Shelbyville. The senior is...
SHELBYVILLE, IN
14news.com

USI men’s basketball secures first-ever win in NCAA Division I

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Men’s Basketball opened the NCAA Division I era at Screaming Eagles Arena with a 71-53 victory Southern Illinois University Sunday afternoon. The Screaming Eagles start the year 1-1, while the Salukis begins 2022-23, 2-1. The Eagles won the tip and jumped out to quick 6-2 lead in the contest. The Salukis did not let the Eagles get too far out front as the first half would feature 10 lead changes and six ties. USI had the largest lead of the open half with that early 6-2 advantage.
EVANSVILLE, IN
city-countyobserver.com

Eagles earn historic program win Friday against the Leathernecks

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – University of Southern Indiana Women’s Basketball earned an 88-75 victory in front of a loud home crowd at Screaming Eagles Arena Friday night against Western Illinois University, securing a historic first win as an NCAA Division I program against another D-I school. Southern Indiana had...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Indiana State defeats Ball State

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Indiana State defeated Ball State 83-71 on Saturday afternoon at the Hulman Center. Copper Neese led the way with 17 points and Courvoisier McCauley added 14. Trenton Gibson finished with 12 and Kailex Stephens had 11. Jayson Kent came off the bench and contributed 13 points for the Sycamores. With […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wevv.com

Aces drop first of the season at Saint Louis

Holding a 4-point lead near the midway point of the second half, the University of Evansville men’s basketball team gave Saint Louis all it could handle before a 26-2 run lifted the Billikens to an 83-65 win on Saturday inside Chaifetz Arena. “Saint Louis is a very physical team...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

University of Southern Indiana hires GEICO ‘Caveman’

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — You may not recognize him at a glance, but the actor who played the “Caveman” in GEICO’s well-known commercial series has a new role in Evansville. The University of Southern Indiana announced McManus Woodend joined their English Department this fall as an Instructor in English, taking on the task of teaching rhetoric […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

New Elite Air in Evansville hoping to open next month

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Work is moving forward on the new Elite Air Evansville. The owners have shared updates on their progress, and they are hoping to open in December. Their new website shows pricing information for when they do open up. We first told you last year about construction...
EVANSVILLE, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Marvin Clay Collis, 69, of Knightstown

Marvin Clay Collis, 69, of Knightstown, passed away on November 6, 2022 in Greenfield, IN. He was born on June 23, 1953 to the late Melvin Ray, Sr. and Helen Marie (Thurston) Collis in Indianapolis, IN. Marvin proudly served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He enjoyed...
KNIGHTSTOWN, IN
FOX59

Single-vehicle wreck kills one in Greene Co.

GREENE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person is dead after an early morning accident in Greene County, Indiana. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Officer, a driver was traveling northbound on I-69 when he traveled into the left lane to pass another vehicle. The driver, identified as 32-year-old Mitchell Fitzgerald of Owensboro, Kentucky, lost control […]
GREENE COUNTY, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Laura Alice Weinantz, 91, of Greenwood, formerly of Shelby County

Laura Alice Weinantz, 91, of Greenwood, formerly of Shelby County, passed away Thursday, November 10, 2022, at the Indiana Masonic Home in Franklin. She was born September 12, 1931, in Shelbyville, the daughter of J. Everett and Florence T. (Whitehead) Grinstead. On July 26, 1975, she married Harold “Jean” Weinantz, and he preceded her in death on August 13, 2007.
GREENWOOD, IN
WANE-TV

$50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold near Evansville

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Officials say Powerball tickets bought in Warrick County should be checked as one entry matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball in Wednesday night’s $20 million jackpot drawing. Officials say a $50,000 winning ticket was purchased at Giant Indiana #818 located...
WARRICK COUNTY, IN

