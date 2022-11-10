Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi signed revised concealed carry gun permit rules last week that will allow permitted applicants on Oahu to carry guns in public places. But the mayor also wants to place restrictions on certain sensitive places including schools, government buildings, parks and on public transportation and has asked the Honolulu City Council to consider an ordinance that would make it illegal to have concealed guns in those areas.

