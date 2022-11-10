ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Comments / 0

Related
KITV.com

Waikiki non-profit funds HPD to help fight crime

WAIKIKI (KITV4) – Officials at the Waikiki Business Improvement District Association said they are committed to help fight crime in the area. The non-profit organization funds the Honolulu Police Department annually – and hopes these funds will help with sidewalk clean-up operations as well as pay for overtime to officers.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Honolulu fire investigating mailbox fire at Kapolei Post Office

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) - The Honolulu Fire Department is investigating a fire that occurred at the Kapolei Post Office early Saturday morning. Fire crews responded to a rubbish fire at about 12:25 a.m. and found smoke coming from a United States Postal Service (USPS) mail drop box.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Honolulu Police open arson investigation in Kapolei mail drop box fire

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) - The Honolulu Police department has opened an arson investigation after Honolulu firefighters extinguised a fire at a mailbox at the Kapolei Post Office early Saturday morning. Fire crews responded to a rubbish fire at about 12:25 a.m. and found smoke coming from a United States Postal...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Reported gas leak prompts evacuations at Moiliili restaurant

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A reported gas leak prompted an evacuation Friday night at the Pieology University restaurant in Moiliili. Firefighters responded to the incident around 6 p.m. on South King Street. The Honolulu Fire Department said workers and customers were asked to evacuate the restaurant as they investigated the odor...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiireporter.com

“By right” zoning would streamline building permit process

I’ve been playing a new online game, but no matter what I do, I can’t seem to win. It’s a real-life simulation about getting authorized to build a house for your family. But I keep getting tripped up by Honolulu’s permitting process. The creative folks at...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Coast Guard responding after 80-foot boat sinks in Ala Wai Boat Harbor

A boat sank at Ala Wai Harbor overnight, triggering concern about fuel pollution. Iolani looks to defend their HHSAA State title as they look towards Waipahu or Kapa’a. Game time is right around the corner in the HHSAA State Football Tournament, but some teams will have to wait a little bit longer, like the Iolani Raiders.
HONOLULU, HI
civilbeat.org

Honolulu City Council To Take Up Restricting Guns In ‘Sensitive Places’

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi signed revised concealed carry gun permit rules last week that will allow permitted applicants on Oahu to carry guns in public places. But the mayor also wants to place restrictions on certain sensitive places including schools, government buildings, parks and on public transportation and has asked the Honolulu City Council to consider an ordinance that would make it illegal to have concealed guns in those areas.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

'It's great to see the support': dozens mark Veterans Day at Punchbowl

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- While many took this Veterans Day off, others were hard at work conducting ceremonies to honor those who serve and have served their country. Dozens convened at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl for a morning of song and ceremony in veneration of veterans living and those who have passed.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Plans move forward for $100M renovation of ‘antiquated’ Honolulu Hale

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi is proposing relocating city government to a high rise to make room for a $100 million renovation of Honolulu Hale. Blangiardi says he’s committed to the project even though there are still many unknowns about what may be behind the thick walls of the massive building.
HONOLULU, HI
americanmilitarynews.com

4 military personnel arrested in Hawaii child solicitation sting

A multi-agency undercover law enforcement operation targeting child sexual predators in Hawaii netted the arrests of four individuals on charges related to the solicitation of minors. The Naval Criminal Investigative Service said Monday that those arrested were two sailors, one National Guard member and one soldier. The operation in August...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Hawaii’s Kitchen: Kamukura Ramen

Honolulu (KHON2) – Hawaii customers can dine at Kamukura Ramen, with noodles imported from Japan. Dotonbori Kamukura opened its first store in Osaka with 9 counter seats and has since expanded to nearly 70 stores throughout Japan. Now, the Kamukura brand has made its way to the Ala Moana Shopping Center, making it the first store in the United States.
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy