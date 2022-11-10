Read full article on original website
mauinow.com
Barge operator to pay $1.1 million for damaging 15,000 corals in Honolulu Harbor
In May 2021, while dredging Honolulu Harbor, the anchors and cables of a barge operated by Healy Tibbitts Builders broke or damaged more than 15,000 corals and 140 square yards of live rock, according to a survey conducted by the Hawaiʻi State Department of Land and Natural Resources and the US Fish and Wildlife Service.
KITV.com
Waikiki non-profit funds HPD to help fight crime
WAIKIKI (KITV4) – Officials at the Waikiki Business Improvement District Association said they are committed to help fight crime in the area. The non-profit organization funds the Honolulu Police Department annually – and hopes these funds will help with sidewalk clean-up operations as well as pay for overtime to officers.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Nurses’ Association to picket at Straub Medical Center, highlighting various concerns
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Nurses’ Association plans to picket at Straub Medical Center to highlight various concerns amid their fight for a better contract. Nurses at Straub Medical Center said Friday they’ve rejected a final contract offer — with 96% voting “no” — because they say it fails to address patient safety concerns.
KITV.com
Honolulu fire investigating mailbox fire at Kapolei Post Office
KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) - The Honolulu Fire Department is investigating a fire that occurred at the Kapolei Post Office early Saturday morning. Fire crews responded to a rubbish fire at about 12:25 a.m. and found smoke coming from a United States Postal Service (USPS) mail drop box.
KITV.com
Boat sinks in Ala Wai Boat Harbor; Coast Guard on scene for oil spill cleanup
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An 80-foot boat in the Ala Wai Boat Harbor sank Thursday night, causing an oil spill in the Harbor. The U.S. Coast Guard has been on scene to clean up the oil spill that leaked into the harbor. The amount of oil spilled is unknown.
KITV.com
Honolulu Police open arson investigation in Kapolei mail drop box fire
KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) - The Honolulu Police department has opened an arson investigation after Honolulu firefighters extinguised a fire at a mailbox at the Kapolei Post Office early Saturday morning. Fire crews responded to a rubbish fire at about 12:25 a.m. and found smoke coming from a United States Postal...
Over a $1M fine for coral damage
The DLNR said that over 15,000 corals and 140-square yards of live rock were damaged.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii vets who took part in state’s first-ever Honor Flight return home on Veterans Day
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On this Veterans Day, some of our nation’s heroes returned home to Honolulu after visiting the nation’s capital and the memorials that pay tribute to their service. Dozens of people lined up at the gate and baggage claim area to honor 28 veterans — complete...
Injured female youth airlifted at Waimano Falls Trail
Hawai'i Fire Department reported that they successfully rescued an injured female hiker in her teens. She was hiking at Waimano Falls Trail in Pearl City.
KITV.com
New members elected to Honolulu City Council could affect power dynamic
Four seats on Honolulu's city council were open in the election. Three of the people voted in are new to the council. KITV4's Diane Ako looks at how this might change the power dynamic in this nine-member council. Tyler Dos Santos Tam will be one of the three new faces...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Reported gas leak prompts evacuations at Moiliili restaurant
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A reported gas leak prompted an evacuation Friday night at the Pieology University restaurant in Moiliili. Firefighters responded to the incident around 6 p.m. on South King Street. The Honolulu Fire Department said workers and customers were asked to evacuate the restaurant as they investigated the odor...
hawaiireporter.com
“By right” zoning would streamline building permit process
I’ve been playing a new online game, but no matter what I do, I can’t seem to win. It’s a real-life simulation about getting authorized to build a house for your family. But I keep getting tripped up by Honolulu’s permitting process. The creative folks at...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Coast Guard responding after 80-foot boat sinks in Ala Wai Boat Harbor
A boat sank at Ala Wai Harbor overnight, triggering concern about fuel pollution. Iolani looks to defend their HHSAA State title as they look towards Waipahu or Kapa’a. Game time is right around the corner in the HHSAA State Football Tournament, but some teams will have to wait a little bit longer, like the Iolani Raiders.
civilbeat.org
Honolulu City Council To Take Up Restricting Guns In ‘Sensitive Places’
Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi signed revised concealed carry gun permit rules last week that will allow permitted applicants on Oahu to carry guns in public places. But the mayor also wants to place restrictions on certain sensitive places including schools, government buildings, parks and on public transportation and has asked the Honolulu City Council to consider an ordinance that would make it illegal to have concealed guns in those areas.
State waters will now require annual lay net permits
The Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Aquatic Resources is now requiring all lay netters to obtain permits to lay their nets in state waters.
KITV.com
'It's great to see the support': dozens mark Veterans Day at Punchbowl
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- While many took this Veterans Day off, others were hard at work conducting ceremonies to honor those who serve and have served their country. Dozens convened at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl for a morning of song and ceremony in veneration of veterans living and those who have passed.
Koko Crater Stables: Gunfight At The Not-So-OK Corral
Death threats. Bullying on social media. Allegations of elitism, animal cruelty and improper conflicts of interest. The ferocious four-year tug of war over a publicly owned horse stable in Hawaii Kai is coming to a close. Given to the city by Princess Bernice Pauahi Bishop, it is Oahu’s last remaining...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Plans move forward for $100M renovation of ‘antiquated’ Honolulu Hale
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi is proposing relocating city government to a high rise to make room for a $100 million renovation of Honolulu Hale. Blangiardi says he’s committed to the project even though there are still many unknowns about what may be behind the thick walls of the massive building.
americanmilitarynews.com
4 military personnel arrested in Hawaii child solicitation sting
A multi-agency undercover law enforcement operation targeting child sexual predators in Hawaii netted the arrests of four individuals on charges related to the solicitation of minors. The Naval Criminal Investigative Service said Monday that those arrested were two sailors, one National Guard member and one soldier. The operation in August...
KHON2
Hawaii’s Kitchen: Kamukura Ramen
Honolulu (KHON2) – Hawaii customers can dine at Kamukura Ramen, with noodles imported from Japan. Dotonbori Kamukura opened its first store in Osaka with 9 counter seats and has since expanded to nearly 70 stores throughout Japan. Now, the Kamukura brand has made its way to the Ala Moana Shopping Center, making it the first store in the United States.
