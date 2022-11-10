Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Antonio Brown posts screenshot of alleged text where Tom Brady keeps it real
In the message -- which appears to be from May 10, 2021 -- Brady, enjoying an afternoon off, sent Brown a lengthy message with some tough, necessary words for the chaotic wide receiver. "You are demonstrating very poor decisions and poor communication to so many people who have gone above...
Yardbarker
Top 3 Steelers Quarterbacks of All-Time
The Pittsburgh Steelers are one of the most successful teams in the history of the NFL. Their legendary squad from the late 1970’s is considered one of the most formidable squads the game has ever seen. Today, we’ll be diving into the top three Steelers quarterbacks of all-time, and you will likely recognize them from some of their iconic teams of the past.
Broncos' Aaron Patrick files lawsuit over torn ACL
Denver Broncos linebacker Aaron Patrick is suing the NFL, the Chargers, Rams, and a mat company over decisions that led to his torn ACL at SoFi Stadium.
Yardbarker
Fox Analyst Says Steelers Abysmal Offense Is ‘Predictable’ But Providing Rookie QB1 Kenny Pickett Unique Opportunity
The Pittsburgh Steelers play the New Orleans Saints on Sunday in Pittsburgh at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday at 1pm ET. Mark Schlereth joined The PM Team w/ Poni & Mueller Friday afternoon to discuss the upcoming matchup. The Steelers are hoping to turn the season around against the Saints and have to hope that the game analyst assigned to the game and the offense don’t share a common trait and “stink” on Sunday.
Yardbarker
Giants Announce Five Roster Moves
New York waived OT Devery Hamilton and CB Justin Layne in corresponding moves and also released OT Will Holden from the practice squad. Mondeaux, 27, wound up signing on with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon back in May of 2018. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract, but was waived coming out of the preseason.
Yardbarker
Packers cut fumble-prone return man Amari Rodgers
The Green Bay Packers released fumble-prone return specialist Amari Rodgers on Tuesday. The 23-year-old wide receiver was a third-round pick (85th overall) in the 2021 NFL Draft. Rodgers fumbled four times on special teams this season, including one that set up a Dallas Cowboys touchdown on Sunday. He played in...
Yardbarker
REPORT: Chicago Bears switch tight end to defense in shocking twist
The Chicago Bears are trying out a lot of new things this year. The Bears overhauled their defense in the offseason. The offense has progressed rapidly from a conservative, bland scheme to one of the most explosive units in the NFL in the past month. Recently, the Bears made a former basketball player turned NFL tight end into a defensive player.
Yardbarker
Fans roast Buffalo Bills over deleted tweet
The Buffalo Bills lost in heartbreaking fashion on Sunday, and no one was more stunned by the result than the person who was in charge of their Twitter page during the game. The Bills were leading the Minnesota Vikings 27-23 with just over two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter when Von Miller sacked Kirk Cousins on third down. That left the Vikings with 4th-and-18 on the other side of the two-minute warning. Whoever was tweeting about the game on the Bills’ official account thought Miller’s big sack came on fourth down and mistakenly called “game.”
Yardbarker
The New York Giants have a superstar budding on the offensive line
The New York Giants‘ most valuable player may not be Saquon Barkley, Daniel Jones, or Xavier McKinney, but rather budding left tackle Andrew Thomas, who is having an incredible start to the 2022 season. In fact, over 606 offensive snaps this year, Thomas hasn’t given up a sack, allowing...
Yardbarker
Lolo Jones weighs in on Clemson RB Will Shipley’s impressive hurdle
Will Shipley delivered a hurdle so perfect on Saturday that it left even Lolo Jones impressed. Shipley rushed for 97 yards and a touchdown in Clemson’s 31-16 win over Louisville. The sophomore running back broke a 25-yard touchdown run in the third quarter that was aided by his great hurdle.
Yardbarker
Packers' latest move yet another example of troubling trend
Rodgers was drafted 85th overall out of Clemson in the 2021 NFL Draft. He spent four seasons with the Tigers and won a national championship in 2018. He finished his college career with 181 receptions for 2,144 yards and 15 touchdowns. In less than two seasons in Green Bay, Rodgers...
Yardbarker
Broncos player suing NFL, Chargers claiming stadium mats caused injury
Aaron Patrick, an outside linebacker and special teams player for the Denver Broncos, is suing the NFL and the Los Angeles Chargers for the placement of sideline mats that he says caused him to tear his ACL. Patrick was injured in overtime of the Broncos' Oct. 17 game against the...
Yardbarker
Lions trio headline Pro Football Focus’ midseason All-Rookie Team
While the 32nd-ranked Detroit Lions defense has been the metaphorical punching bag of the NFL this season, the team appears to have found a trio of solid building blocks for the future. Pro Football Focus recently named its midseason All-Rookie Team with three Lions players — defensive end Aidan Hutchinson,...
Yardbarker
49ers-Chargers: RB Elijah Mitchell shines in return from injury, says he and Christian McCaffrey can be NFL's best duo
Christian McCaffrey was the center of attention in the 49ers backfield heading into Sunday night's game against the Los Angeles Chargers, but it wound up being Elijah Mitchell who shined the brightest in the team's 22-16 win, which came as a bit of a surprise considering where each running back was before the week started.
Yardbarker
Former Packers TE calls for team to move on from embattled WR
Seemingly every member of the Green Bay Packers receiver group has come under fire at one point or another this season, and this week it’s Amari Rodgers’ turn. Rodgers had a rough go of things on special teams in Sunday’s 31-28 overtime win over the Dallas Cowboys, prompting former Packers tight end Tom Crabtree to question how much longer it would be before the team parts ways with the former third-round pick.
Yardbarker
Micah Parsons Blasts 'Undisciplined' (Selfish?) Cowboys Teammates After Loss
There is no member of the Dallas Cowboys roster who speaks more boldly, in a positive way, about what this team can accomplish than second-year leader Micah Parsons. Turns out, there might be nobody who is more bold and frank about the negative as well. “Until we (put) out this...
Yardbarker
Are The Vikings Now The NFL’s Best Team?
The Minnesota Vikings put on a wonderful show for NFL fans on Sunday, defeating the Buffalo Bills in overtime. With the win, some fans are calling the Vikings one of the best teams in the NFL. However, are they the best after getting that monumental win in Buffalo?. The Case...
Yardbarker
Head coach Zac Taylor shares message to Bengals after bye
Bengals head coach Zac Taylor believes his team is in a great spot coming out of their bye week. He shared his message for the team with the second half of the season ahead. "We’ve just got to take it one game at a time, and we really control our own destiny," Taylor told reporters. "We get an opportunity to play all of the teams that are in the mix, and if we take care of business, then we’re going to be in great shape."
Yardbarker
Former Pro Bowl WR: ‘This may be the year the Ravens win the Super Bowl’
Winners of four of their last five games, the Baltimore Ravens are arguably the hottest team in the AFC. With the easiest remaining strength of schedule among playoff contenders according to CBS Sports, the Ravens could potentially clinch the top seed in the AFC and have the easiest path to the Super Bowl, which is exactly where former Pro Bowl wide receiver Brandon Marshall expects them to be.
Comments / 0