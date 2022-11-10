Nigerian singer-songwriter Tems has been heating up the music industry thanks to her captivating raspy vocal stylings. Following her performance on Wizkid’s 2020 summer anthem “Essence,” everyone wants to work with the songwriter. Rapper Future said he felt connected immediately after hearing her r&b ballad “Higher.” Tem’s success has garnered her several recognitions, including two nominations at the Soul Train Awards 2022, including “Best New Artist” and “Best R&B/Soul Female Artist.” Ahead of this year’s show, become familiar with this year’s nominee and check three reasons why we’re crazy about Tems.

