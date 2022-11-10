ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lizzo Shares First Trailer For HBO Documentary

Lizzo showcases all that it took to get to this place in her career, with new documentary, Love, Lizzo. The first trailer for the HBO documentary arrived on Thursday (Nov. 10). It will premiere on November 24. “No matter what part of my story you come in at, I’m always...
Nick Cannon Welcomes His 12th Child Into The World

Nick Cannon has announced the birth of his newborn, Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon. On Saturday (Nov. 11), Cannon and Abby De La Rosa welcomed their new bundle of joy. It was De La Rosa who posted the baby and herself on his Instagram story, backed with “Beautiful” by Mali Music. She didn’t show the face of the baby.
Takeoff Funeral Performer Announced

A performer at Takeoff’s funeral has been announced. According to TMZ, Justin Bieber will take to the stage during the “Celebration of Life” on Friday (November 11) at noon EST. The service will be held at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena, which holds up to 20,000 guests.
Soul Train Awards 2022: 3 Reasons Why We’re Crazy About Nigeran Rising Star Tems

Nigerian singer-songwriter Tems has been heating up the music industry thanks to her captivating raspy vocal stylings. Following her performance on Wizkid’s 2020 summer anthem “Essence,” everyone wants to work with the songwriter. Rapper Future said he felt connected immediately after hearing her r&b ballad “Higher.” Tem’s success has garnered her several recognitions, including two nominations at the Soul Train Awards 2022, including “Best New Artist” and “Best R&B/Soul Female Artist.” Ahead of this year’s show, become familiar with this year’s nominee and check three reasons why we’re crazy about Tems.
Chris Rock Will Become The First Comedian To Perform Live On Netflix

Chris Rock is slated to make history as the first comedian to perform live on Netflix. On Thursday (November 10), the streaming platform announced via a press release that the stand-up special is set to premiere worldwide early next year. "Chris Rock is one of the most iconic and important...
Nas’ New Album ‘King’s Disease III’ Is Here

Today (Nov. 11), Nas returns with his third installment of his critically-acclaimed King’s Disease album series, which is his 16th studio album overall. The Hit-Boy-produced project consists of 17 tracks, including “I’m on Fire,” “Once a Man, Twice a Child,” “Don’t Shoot,” “Ghetto Reporter” and bonus “Til My Last Breath.”
Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40 And Too $hort Are Extending Their Longevity

You’d be hard-pressed to find someone who isn’t familiar with a song by Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40, and Too $hort. At the very least, one of their hit records will ring a bell, even if their name does not. The four rappers have formed the supergroup Mount...
Dave Chappelle Focused On Antisemitism And Kanye During SNL

Following the 2022 midterm elections, Dave Chappelle returned to the Saturday Night Live stage to host for the third time. During his opening monologue, Chappelle said, “I denounce antisemitism in all its forms. I stand with my friends in the Jewish community. And that… Kanye… is how you buy yourself some time.”
Jim Jones Calls To End Violence In The Hip-Hop Community

Jim Jones is calling to end violence in the Hip Hop community during his interview with XXL, who asked him to finish a sentence in an interactive game. The phrase was “One thing Hip Hop needs to change is..” with the rapper finishing the sentence by saying, “stopping all the violence.”

