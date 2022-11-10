Read full article on original website
BET
Lizzo Shares First Trailer For HBO Documentary
Lizzo showcases all that it took to get to this place in her career, with new documentary, Love, Lizzo. The first trailer for the HBO documentary arrived on Thursday (Nov. 10). It will premiere on November 24. “No matter what part of my story you come in at, I’m always...
BET
Nick Cannon Welcomes His 12th Child Into The World
Nick Cannon has announced the birth of his newborn, Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon. On Saturday (Nov. 11), Cannon and Abby De La Rosa welcomed their new bundle of joy. It was De La Rosa who posted the baby and herself on his Instagram story, backed with “Beautiful” by Mali Music. She didn’t show the face of the baby.
BET
Takeoff Funeral Performer Announced
A performer at Takeoff’s funeral has been announced. According to TMZ, Justin Bieber will take to the stage during the “Celebration of Life” on Friday (November 11) at noon EST. The service will be held at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena, which holds up to 20,000 guests.
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: 3 Reasons Why We’re Crazy About Nigeran Rising Star Tems
Nigerian singer-songwriter Tems has been heating up the music industry thanks to her captivating raspy vocal stylings. Following her performance on Wizkid’s 2020 summer anthem “Essence,” everyone wants to work with the songwriter. Rapper Future said he felt connected immediately after hearing her r&b ballad “Higher.” Tem’s success has garnered her several recognitions, including two nominations at the Soul Train Awards 2022, including “Best New Artist” and “Best R&B/Soul Female Artist.” Ahead of this year’s show, become familiar with this year’s nominee and check three reasons why we’re crazy about Tems.
BET
Chris Rock Will Become The First Comedian To Perform Live On Netflix
Chris Rock is slated to make history as the first comedian to perform live on Netflix. On Thursday (November 10), the streaming platform announced via a press release that the stand-up special is set to premiere worldwide early next year. "Chris Rock is one of the most iconic and important...
BET
La La Anthony On How She’s Teaching Her Teenage Son To 'Uplift' Black Women And Celebrate Their Beauty!
La La Anthony has made it her priority to teach her teenage son the importance of uplifting Black women!. During a recent interview with HelloBeautiful, the adoring mom revealed how she teaches her 15-year-old son Kiyan Anthony to celebrate the beauty of Black women, especially as he heads into his adult years.
BET
Nas’ New Album ‘King’s Disease III’ Is Here
Today (Nov. 11), Nas returns with his third installment of his critically-acclaimed King’s Disease album series, which is his 16th studio album overall. The Hit-Boy-produced project consists of 17 tracks, including “I’m on Fire,” “Once a Man, Twice a Child,” “Don’t Shoot,” “Ghetto Reporter” and bonus “Til My Last Breath.”
BET
Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40 And Too $hort Are Extending Their Longevity
You’d be hard-pressed to find someone who isn’t familiar with a song by Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40, and Too $hort. At the very least, one of their hit records will ring a bell, even if their name does not. The four rappers have formed the supergroup Mount...
BET
‘Don’t Stigmatize A Whole Genre Of Music’ For Takeoff's Death, Rev. Al Sharpton Says
Many are apt to blame hip-hop culture over the death of another young Black rapper from gun violence. The Rev. Al Sharpton isn’t one of them. Speaking to TMZ in New York City on Wednesday (Nov. 9), the civil rights leader rejected the view that hip-hop artists are more prone to violence than artists in other genres.
BET
Dave Chappelle Focused On Antisemitism And Kanye During SNL
Following the 2022 midterm elections, Dave Chappelle returned to the Saturday Night Live stage to host for the third time. During his opening monologue, Chappelle said, “I denounce antisemitism in all its forms. I stand with my friends in the Jewish community. And that… Kanye… is how you buy yourself some time.”
BET
Jim Jones Calls To End Violence In The Hip-Hop Community
Jim Jones is calling to end violence in the Hip Hop community during his interview with XXL, who asked him to finish a sentence in an interactive game. The phrase was “One thing Hip Hop needs to change is..” with the rapper finishing the sentence by saying, “stopping all the violence.”
BET
Brian McKnight Makes A Heartwarming Pregnancy Announcement: ‘To My Beautiful Wife, You Are My Everything’
Brian McKnight and his wife Leilani McKnight are expecting baby! The singer-songwriter announced the exciting baby news via social media on Thursday (Nov. 10). “We are ECSTATIC to finally announce BABY MCKNIGHT is coming soon,” the proud dad happily captioned an Instagram post that served as the couple's pregnancy announcement.
BET
Fans Pay Tribute To TakeOff With Speciality Art Pieces, Ahead Of Funeral
A homegoing service for Migos rapper TakeOff will take place today (Nov. 11) at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. The 28-year-old tragically passed away on Nov.1 after he was shot and killed at a private party in Houston. The Celebration of Life for TakeOff, whose real name is...
