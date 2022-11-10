Read full article on original website
Ms Gee
4d ago
Some of you people can only say messed up stuff about folks you don’t even know.. so sad however Congratulations sir the best you can do
Reply(1)
13
Gwen
4d ago
This, I did NOT know, since I, like many, have been following the front runners.... CONGRATULATIONS Sir, I wish you much success.🎉
Reply
13
Натаниэль
4d ago
Boy democrats keep picking people from the most run down, drug filled areas. First Fetterman, now this guy from McKeesport. McKeesport another drug filled hole in the ground in WEPA.
Reply(15)
20
Related
Shapiro to take office with mandate from Pennsylvania voters
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Josh Shapiro, the Democratic governor-elect of Pennsylvania, will take office with a decisive mandate from voters, who overwhelmingly rejected a Republican drive to pare back abortion rights and voting laws in the premier battleground state. Shapiro, the state’s two-term attorney general, scored a massive 14...
WJAC TV
Control of Pennsylvania state House down to two races too close to call
(WJAC) — It was not the red-wave republicans expected in Pennsylvania. Instead, it was a blue wave. But there will be some challenges ahead for liberals in Harrisburg. Governor-elect Josh Shapiro and Lieutenant Governor-elect Austin Davis will be sworn in on January 17th. Before that though, the current Lieutenant Governor, John Fetterman, will have a new job on January 3rd as a U.S. Senator.
The Philadelphia Citizen
Governor, Senator … Who Won, Who Lost in the PA General Election
On Election Day, Tuesday, November 8, Pennsylvania — and Philadelphia — voted. This year’s midterms were a pivotal election. We have your outcomes below. For detailed descriptions of all the contenders, including Doug Mastriano, Mehmet Oz and more, click the link below to find the popular voters’ guide created by The Citizen and Better Civics, a nonprofit dedicated to revolutionizing civic engagement through basic education.
GOP could keep control of Pa. house, depending on these 2 races
HARRISBURG (CBS) -- Republicans have pulled ahead in two key Pennsylvania state house races, which could help them keep control of the chamber by the slimmest margin. In Bucks County, Republican Joseph Hogan leads Democrat Mark Moffa by 114 votes. And in Montgomery County, just 14 votes separate Republican William Todd Stephens and his Democratic challenger Melissa Cerrato.The races are still too close to call.Last week, state Democrats claimed they flipped the state house for the first time since 2010; Republicans claim that celebration is premature.Democrats did have a successful Election Day in Pennsylvania. Josh Shapiro beat out Republican Doug Mastriano to become...
Control of Pennsylvania House of Representatives still up in air
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — With Democrats coming off a strong Election Day performance nationwide, those in Pennsylvania are hopeful for a historic takeover of our state legislature. The party is close to gaining majority of the House of Representatives. Currently the House stands at 101 Democrats and 100 Republicans, with...
How Summer Lee’s historic congressional win in western Pa. reverberates beyond politics
PITTSBURGH — Summer Lee’s historic victory in Tuesday’s midterm election secured her a place in history as Pennsylvania’s first Black congresswoman, but experts and organizers say her win speaks to a broader movement that is focused on representation and beliefs rather than solely electability. “I think...
philasun.com
Pennsylvania House Democrats in the running for leadership role
The Pennsylvania House Democrats are ready to tackle new challenges, hopefully as the majority, after a contentious electoral campaign season. ABOVE PHOTO: Pennsylvania House Democratic Leader Joanna McClinton, D-Philadelphia, speaks at a campaign event with Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate state Attorney General Josh Shapiro, third right, in Philadelphia, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Parties challenge ballots as counties keep counting votes in pivotal Pa. House races
Monday proved true what Melissa Cerrado said she told voters on thousands of doorsteps during her campaign for a Pennsylvania House seat in Montgomery County: Every vote counts. Cerrado, the Democratic candidate challenging Republican incumbent state Rep. Todd Stevens in the 151st Legislative District, held on to a 14-vote lead nearly a week after the […] The post Parties challenge ballots as counties keep counting votes in pivotal Pa. House races appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
nextpittsburgh.com
Tony Norman: La’Tasha D. Mayes, the first out lesbian elected to the PA House, is ready for change
Last Tuesday’s election was generally a good day for Pennsylvania Democrats. Among the many winners was La’Tasha D. Mayes, who ran unopposed in Pennsylvania House of Representatives District 24 after defeating Martell Covington in the primary. Mayes has been a fixture on Pittsburgh’s social justice scene fighting for...
Control of PA House comes down to three races in the Philly suburbs
Control of the Pennsylvania House will come down to three narrow races for legislative districts in the Philadelphia suburbs. In Bucks County, Democrat Mark Moffa held a two-vote lead over Republican Joe Hogan in the 142nd House District and Democrat Brian Munroe had a 406-vote lead over Republican Todd Polinchock in the 144th District, according to unofficial results Thursday.
Shapiro: ‘Now we have to come together and get things done.’
Pennsylvania Governor-elect Josh Shapiro said he is “unbelievably humbled” to see the support he received from Republicans, Democr
Pennsylvania rushes to open new youth detention center after court order
On Thursday, Commonwealth Court Judge Ellen Ceisler gave the state ten days to take custody of 15 youth who are still at PJJSC weeks after being sentenced to treatment at state facilities.
Balance of power in Pa. House rides on 2 Philadelphia suburban races that are too close to call
The majority in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives is still up in the air after Tuesday’s midterm election. The races for the final two seats, both in the Philadelphia suburbs, are too close to call.
975thefanatic.com
Pennsylvania: This is the No. 1 ‘Tourist Trap’ in the State
Pennsylvania has a lot of so-called tourist traps, which might sound like a bad thing, but it’s actually a good thing because it means the Mitten has a lot of spots that attract tourism. My favorite “tourist trap” is probably anything that displays the fall colors, because I love the autumn foliage.
Democrats could flip the state House; what this means for Erie and Pennsylvania
New changes could be coming to the Pennsylvania House for the first time in almost a decade. Local politicians are weighing in, telling us what this could mean for the state and in Erie. The possibility of Democrats taking over the Pennsylvania state House is creating a sense of hope, but others say it could […]
local21news.com
Pennsylvania SNAP benefits struggle to keep up with inflation
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — As the national inflation rate remains high, sitting at 7.7 percent, it doesn’t seem as though anti-hunger measures such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will see increases anytime soon. The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank’s Director of Community Engagement and Advocacy, Amy...
Why Rep. Amen Brown is wrong about the National Guard
This article appears ahead of ‘Brokering Peace: The House of Umoja & a Safer Philadelphia,” a WHYY Community Conversation on Nov. 30 focused on improving public safety by revisiting lessons learned from the past. Register here. State Rep. Amen Brown has called on the outgoing governor, Tom Wolf,...
Pennsylvania woman captures ‘ghost’ on camera | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
Washington Examiner
Democrats have mastered mail balloting. Republicans will pay if they fail to step up
PITTSBURGH — The first thing Allegheny County Republican Chairman Sam DeMarco saw on election night after the polls closed was the more than 100,000 votes from his home county that dropped for Democrat John Fetterman through mail-in ballots. Although he wasn’t sure just yet that that meant the race was lost, he also knew Republicans needed to fix something in the party’s way of doing things going forward.
abc27.com
Dauphin County family wins $1 million Powerball in Pennsylvania Lottery
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Dauphin County family is $1 million richer after buying 20 “quick picks” Powerball tickets. Woody Raptosh says he stopped at the Turkey Hill on Allentown Boulevard in Harrisburg on the day of the Powerball drawing to buy some tickets. Get severe...
Black Enterprise
New York City, NY
151K+
Followers
16K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT
BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.https://www.blackenterprise.com
Comments / 45