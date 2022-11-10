HARRISBURG (CBS) -- Republicans have pulled ahead in two key Pennsylvania state house races, which could help them keep control of the chamber by the slimmest margin. In Bucks County, Republican Joseph Hogan leads Democrat Mark Moffa by 114 votes. And in Montgomery County, just 14 votes separate Republican William Todd Stephens and his Democratic challenger Melissa Cerrato.The races are still too close to call.Last week, state Democrats claimed they flipped the state house for the first time since 2010; Republicans claim that celebration is premature.Democrats did have a successful Election Day in Pennsylvania. Josh Shapiro beat out Republican Doug Mastriano to become...

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO