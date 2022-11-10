Read full article on original website
Related
WAAY-TV
Rain overnight; drying out Tuesday
There is a cold front on the way to North Alabama and south-central Tennessee. Watch for increasing cloud cover this evening followed by rain overnight as temperatures drop onto the lower 40s before dawn. While Tuesday starts off with a wet morning commute, rain should end after lunchtime. Once the...
WAAY-TV
Olga Breese's Monday Evening Forecast
There is a cold front on the way to North Alabama and south-central Tennessee. Watch for inc…
WAAY-TV
Arrival of cold weather in North Alabama could mean more flu cases amid already high numbers
Coats, hats and gloves are back in style, as North Alabama experienced its first cold temperatures of the fall, with temperatures hitting 40 degrees. Cold weather is a lot of times associated with a rise in illness, such as colds and the flu. The United States is currently struggling with...
WAAY-TV
Slightly warmer on Monday before another cold front moves through tonight
While Monday will still be cold we are going to reach a touch warmer today with highs in the mid-50s. A strong breeze will continue, coming out of the south east. Monday brings partly cloudy afternoon skies with increasing cloud cover this evening ahead of a cold front. Another cold...
WAAY-TV
Alabama's death row is a lengthy process. Here's what it could look like for Jimmy Spencer
A Marshall County judge sentenced convicted murderer Jimmy Spencer to death Monday. He killed three people in Guntersville in 2018 and was out on parole at the time of his crimes. WAAY 31's Brittany Harry spoke to former U.S. Attorney Jay Town about the death penalty process in Alabama. Town...
Comments / 0