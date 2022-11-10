Read full article on original website
IGN
God of War Ragnarok Developer 'Strongly' Encourages Players to Download the Day 1 Patch
Santa Monica Studio has released the day one patch for God of War Ragnarok, and the developer "strongly encourages" players to download it ahead of the full game's release tomorrow, November 9. The patch, detailed on Santa Monica Studio's website, includes nearly 200 fixes to Ragnarok, including updates to gameplay,...
IGN
God of War Ragnarok Devs on Why THAT Weapon Was Not Playable
The following news story has heavy spoilers for God of War Ragnarok. You do not want to know this. Turn back!. It’s no secret that the God of Thunder, Thor, is one of the major characters in God of War Ragnarok. And while we didn’t think that he would be one of the playable characters, one would have hoped that Kratos (or even Atreus) would be able to wield the Mjölnir hammer. But alas, that was not the case much to our disappointment.
IGN
How God of War: Ragnarok's Director Found Inspiration in Classic NES Games
God of War: Ragnarok is shaping up to be one of the biggest games of 2022, and the series’ new director has revealed which classic games influenced his career. Speaking with IGN, Santa Monica Studio’s Eric Williams says five classic NES titles informed how he tackles the various elements key to building a successful game.
IGN
God of War Ragnarok: First Trailer vs. Final Gameplay
Check out the differences between God of War Ragnarok’s first trailer and the final gameplay!. This God of War Ragnarok trailer was the first time we saw actual gameplay, as the initial teaser was just a logo. Since the trailer was released in 4K 30 fps, I recorded the gameplay under Ragnarok’s “Favor Resolution” graphical mode in 4K, also at 30 fps. Ragnarok also includes frame rates up to 60 and even 120 fps on PS5, but we tried to match that initial trailer as much as possible. As you can see, much of the coloring and lighting has changed over the past year, often for the better! This footage is mostly from cutscenes, and I tried to keep it as spoiler-free as possible.
IGN
Daily Deals: Bayonetta 3, God of War Ragnarok Collector's Edition, My Hero Academia, and More
Check out the hot daily deals for today, including a Nintendo Switch OLED or Xbox Series S that comes with a $75 Dell gift card, a buy 2, get 1 deal on video games at Amazon, or the first sale on Bayonetta 3. Plus, the first discount on Apple's latest iPad, Splatoon 3 amiibo now in stock, and a discount on the LEGO Star Wars Hoth AT-ST Walker.
IGN
Norse Myth Expert Reacts to God of War Ragnarok
We got Jackson Crawford, a Norse mythology expert and media consultant for projects like Assassin's Creed Valhalla, back on IGN to react to the newly released God of War Ragnarok!. From Odin's modern interpretation, to Thor's powerlifter body, shapeshifiting, prophecies and so much more, Jackon Crawford's Norse mythology expertise breaks...
TechRadar
God of War Ragnarok ending explained: a spoiler-filled look at what it all means
God of War Ragnarok is a dramatic and emotive piece of storytelling that doesn’t shy away from exploring themes including relationships, identity, and death. These themes culminate in Ragnarok’s epic ending, which sees the seeds planted by developer Sony Santa Monica throughout both Ragnarok and God of War coming to fruition, bringing God of War’s Norse Saga to an epic yet poignant close.
wegotthiscovered.com
DC just canceled a hugely popular hero’s movie, and yet nobody’s mourning it
DC has just quietly axed another upcoming solo movie for a popular comic book character, but the odd thing is this one seems to have avoided inflaming angry fans. Reams of DC projects have been canned as part of the massive Warner Bros. Discovery turnover, and each disappointing announcement has earned the ire of once loyal lovers of the franchise. Except the latest, it seems, although perhaps its the easily missed method by which the news was announced that’s allowed it to fly under the radar.
How to Defeat The Nidhogg in God of War Ragnarök
The Nidhogg is a major boss in God of War Ragnarök that Kratos and Freya will face together. Here's how to defeat it.
How Long Does It Take To Watch All Of The God Of War Ragnarok Cutscenes?
It's hard to believe that the sequel to Sony Santa Monica's 2018 "God of War" is finally in the hands of players. After a four-year wait, Kratos and his son Atreus are back to finish off their journeys through Norse lands in "God of War: Ragnarok." Reactions to the game have all said the same thing regarding the sequel's improvements over almost everything established by its predecessor. Not the least of which is a host of accessibility options, such as mid-boss checkpoints, customizable controls, and a high contrast mode that should make completing the game much easier for more players.
IGN
God of War Ragnarok's Thor Actor Took Inspiration From a Very Different MCU Character
If there's Norse Mythology involved, it's gotta involve Thor. God of War Ragnarok understands that fans know and love the God of Thunder thanks to his oversized role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the game gives Thor a prominent role. For voice actor Ryan Hurst, his interpretation fo the son of Odin was inspired by a very different MCU character, though: the Hulk.
IGN
God of War Ragnarok: 17 Essential Combat Tips (Early Game)
God of War Ragnarok builds on the foundation of 2018’s reboot, but adds quite a bit new combat options to keep track of, so we’ve assembled 17 essential combat tips for the early game in God of War Ragnarok. We’re trying to stay as spoiler free as possible...
IGN
God of War Ragnarok: 10 Important Side Quests (w/ Spoiler Tags)
There’s a ton of side content in God of War Ragnarok, so we’ve chosen 10 of the most important side quests (or favors) that you should tackle!. God of War Ragnarok sees Kratos and Atreus return to the Norse world to fight the likes of Thor and Odin, but there’s a lot of fun and rewards to be had by completing the sidequests. In this quick guide, we hope to tell you which ones to finish while spoiling as little as possible, so we’ve included time codes that tell you where to jump to if you’ve completed a certain main quest.
digitalspy.com
Walking Dead and Supernatural star lands next lead movie role
Jeffrey Dean Morgan has landed his next lead movie role as part of a new crime thriller. The Walking Dead and Supernatural actor is set to star in Neponset Circle, a true crime thriller based on real events. The film will follow the events surrounding a real-life shocking murder that...
ComicBook
God of War Ragnarok Reportedly Sets New Franchise Record
It looks like God of War Ragnarok is already a massive success for PlayStation and developer Santa Monica Studio. While reviews for the latest God of War installment previously suggested that the game could be a big winner for Sony, it seems like sales have also already been astronomically high. And although it will take a lot for Ragnarok to sell more than 2018's God of War, it's definitely setting a pace to do so.
IGN
Marvel Properties EA Should Make Into Video Games
Marvel has signed a 3-game deal with EA and the Podcast Beyond crew are all over it. What does a relationship with EA have in store for Marvel games? Max Scoville, Akeem Lawanson, Jada Griffin, and Josh Du share thoughts on the good, the bad, and the ugly based on what we know today. Also, we discuss how much we want to see Daredevil make a return to video games and how much of a perfect fit he would be! Does Daredevil deserve a new video game? What other superhero games should make a return? What happened to X-Men Legends??? Let's get into it in this episode of Beyond!
IGN
Hogwarts Legacy: Guided Combat Gameplay (With Commentary)
Curious about the combat in Hogwarts Legacy? Well look no further! Ride along with a few of the developers of Hogwarts Legacy as they show you wants in store for players when the wands start shooting!
IGN
IGN UK Podcast 670: Kissing Sonic and Long Furbys
Cardy and Dale have been playing some Sonic Frontiers. Tune in to find out if they'll be playing more of it. They're joined by Mat as they then choose some of their favourite mascot platformers followed by a nail-biter on an Endless Search game. If you're into it, get tickets...
IGN
Battlefield 2042 Slated to Join Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Alongside the Launch of Season 3, and More
Despite the abhorrent launch, EA isn't planning on slowing down content for Battlefield 2042 with the upcoming release of Season 3. In a recent developmental update video, the developers at DICE confirmed major changes and additions to the latest title of the popular FPS franchise. Furthermore, they also confirmed that pre-production work has already begun on content that will arrive after Season 4 next year.
IGN
Hogwarts Legacy Devs Show Off Its Expansive Character Creator
Hogwarts Legacy held a livestream where they showed off a bunch of brand new gameplay. In this video, the developers run through the fairly expansive character creator you'll get to play with when first booting up the game.
